In my capacity as an attorney and a Tribune columnist, I’m providing the following legal information as a public service to the readers.
But at the outset, I must share some medical information. First of all, in dealing with the coronavirus, stop relying on people who have no certified medical expertise. Those people are not only ignorant, they’re dangerous. Accordingly, seek information only from legitimate sources such as The Lancet Infectious Diseases (LID) medical journal at the lancet.com, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at nih.gov, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
I mention this in order to ring the alarm bell to alert everyone that this pandemic is serious and that we all must take extreme precautions- such as relentless self-quarantining, consistent social distancing, and frequent thorough hand washing. In addition, we all must do everything we can to strengthen our immunity because viruses obviously do more damage to a weak immune system compared to a strong one. And what’s one of the major factors that weakens it? The answer is stress!
So although you must be extra vigilant, you also must stop worrying so much. Even though the coronavirus is deadly, don’t stress out and assume you even have it simply because you merely coughed or sneezed a few times here and there. And certainly don’t stress out and assume that even if you do have it, you’re gonna die. For example, the LID “estimated that [only] about 0.66 percent of those infected with the virus will die.” And Dr. Fauci basically said something numerically quite similar when he mentioned, “[I]f you do the math, the math is about two percent.” And he added that the number could go down because “[A]s a group, it’s going to depend completely on what the factor of asymptomatic cases are.”
Now let’s get to the legal stuff by addressing three things you should know:
1. Arrests, Courts and Jails
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw at a March 18 press conference — with District Attorney Larry Krasner and others standing behind her — announced a directive regarding the delaying of formal arrests for nonviolent misdemeanor allegations. Instead of requiring that people suspected of those crimes go through the standard face-to-face interaction with arresting officers on the street and police staff at the districts, her directive requires that those people will (unless the arresting officer feels compelled to do otherwise in extenuating circumstances) receive a citation on the scene and be required pursuant to a later warrant to appear in court.
As noted on the city’s First Judicial District website, “Due to ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, all courts ... will remain closed to the public for non-essential functions thought May 1 ... or until further notice.” For more information and updates on essential court services that remain available, log on to courts.phila.gov/covid-19.
The federal courthouse in Philadelphia is also closed for non-essential functions until further notice. For more information and updates on essential federal court services that remain available, log on to paed.uscourts.gov.
As of April 2, the number of inmate infections in Philadelphia county jails has been reported to be 31 by some knowledgeable sources who stated that more are apparently being added daily and, in some cases, hourly. (See the pertinent photo at the headline.) And on April 3, city officials announced that all inmates will now be supplied with masks. But, for many attorneys (myself included), that’s not doing nearly enough. Accordingly, for example, the ACLU of Pennsylvania on behalf of the Pennsylvania Prison Society along with the Defender Association of Philadelphia headed by Keir Bradford Grey filed on March 30 an emergency petition, known as a “King’s Bench” application, to the state Supreme Court to “protect public health by ordering [all Pennsylvania] county common pleas courts to release some people from county jails, including those who are at high risk of serious illness or death... and those who are held pretrial or on short sentences for minor offenses.” DA Krasner on March 30 publicly expressed support for the petition.
For more information, call the ACLU at 215-592-1513 and the Defender Association at 215-568-3190. Also, to contact officials at the Philadelphia County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County jails, dial 215-685-8201, 610-635-7100, and 610-361-3200 respectively.
Moreover, in regard to domestic abuse and all other urgent serious crimes (as well as any crimes for that matter), the DA’s Victim Services staff is available 24/7 at 215-686-8000 and at DA.Victimservices@phila.gov. And in regard to elder abuse and exploitation, the Senior Law Center staff is available 24/7 by contacting Renee Chenault Fattah, Director of Pro Bono Action for Community Impact in Pennsylvania at 215-988-1242 or by logging on to seniorlawcenter.org.
By the way, although I personally oppose incarceration except as a last resort for the worst of the worst, I am pleased that the City of Philadelphia has imposed a fine of up to $100, effective March 23, for anyone who violates the municipal stay-at-home order (which I’ll explain in detail later in this article). I disagree with that fine. Instead, because those violators are potentially committing “mass-murder serial killings” by exponentially spreading the potentially deadly disease, the penalty should be capital punishment. Well, maybe not that punitive. But you get my point. P.S. If you happen to receive a citation, don’t call me for legal representation because I don’t defend stupid selfish people who go on “suicide-murder” missions during international medical crises.
2. Martial Law and Stay-At-Home Orders
No. There’s no martial law in effect. And besides, martial law is not a city thing. It’s almost exclusively a federal thing (and could sometimes be a state thing) wherein a president (or a governor) implements direct military control over basic civilian functions but only when the civil government is unable to function in response to a temporary emergency such as, for example, a major disaster or a massive armed insurrection.
However, its use is severely restricted on the federal level pursuant to the 1946 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Duncan v. Kahanamoku, the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, and the Insurrection Act of 1807, all of which together ban military intervention in domestic matters without congressional approval.
Yes. There are stay-at-home orders in effect. And they’re a city thing and a state thing. Mayor Jim Kenny on March 22 issued such an order and Governor Tom Wolf on April 1 signed an emergency disaster declaration serving as a stay-at-home order covering all 67 Commonwealth counties. Basically, those orders restrict people from going outside unless they’re doing it for life-sustaining reasons like going grocery shopping, getting medicine, rushing someone to the hospital, tending to a sick relative/loved one, performing job-related essential businesses (pertaining primarily to food service and healthcare), traveling to or from a laundromat, moving to a new residence, transporting a pet to or from a veterinarian hospital, and/or participating in certain education or religious activities. Both the Mayor and Governor’s orders remain in effect until further notice. For more information, dial 3-1-1 and 717-787-2500.
3. Price Gouging
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office has received approximately 3,500 complaints of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. In Pennsylvania, price gouging is a violation of the Act of Oct. 31, 2006, P.L. 1210, No. 133 and is legally defined as charging customers at least 20 percent more than normal. The penalty for what I describe as this “financial crime against humanity” is up to $10,000 per violation. You can report unlawful merchants by sending an email to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov. Make sure you include the name of the product, price of the product, name of the store, and location of the store. Also, if possible, include a screenshot of the product.
This has been a public service from attorney Michael Coard. And before I wrap things up, allow me to offer some advice. If you want to avoid the kind of federal “misleadership” that has made this pandemic much worse than it should have been, don’t forget to vote in the rescheduled Pennsylvania primary on June 2 and in the general election on Nov. 3. After all, your health — and maybe even your life — depends on it!
