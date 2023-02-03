In the Aug. 4, 2018 edition of my “Freedom's Journal” here in The Philadelphia Tribune, I wrote the following,
“Welcome to the grand opening of the Nat Turner School of Law. The ancestors told me to establish it today because last week's [July 28, 2018] article about the Michael White case went viral as a result of social media and The Philadelphia Tribune website.
"Based on the overwhelming response to and widespread appreciation for last week's [July 28, 2018] general information about how the criminal law process works, the ancestors required me to found the Nat Turner School of Law in honor of that 31-year-old literate revolutionary who, at 2:00 a.m. on August 21, 1831, confronted, condemned, and attacked America's legal – I said legal – slavery system. I often tell people I'm 'Nat Turner with a law degree' because I [try to] … confront, condemn, and attack America's racist legal system and [try] to do so 'by any ... means necessary.' "
Although I am an attorney, I am not an attorney who happens to be a Black man. Instead, I am a Black man who just happens to be an attorney. In other words, I, unlike most attorneys, don't respect America's laws. That's because this country's laws [for the most part] are nothing more than a set of rules created by wealthy whites to protect the interests and influence of so-called white supremacy.
On that Aug. 21 date, Turner sparked his revolution that laid the foundation for the North's victory in the Civil War on May 26, 1865 and ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.
And it was on that Aug. 21 date that Turner also sparked a revolution in the hearts and minds of all woke Black folks then and now – especially my heart and my mind in regard to the Aug. 4, 2018 founding of my social media curriculum called the Nat Turner Law School.
Unlike other law schools, this law school focuses on justice and equity, not law and order because law and order maintain the status quo. And the status quo has been oppressing Black people on this land since Aug. 25, 1619.
Today's Nat Turner Law School lecture is entitled, “You Gotta Know The Devil To Beat The Devil.” In other words, you defeat your enemy by knowing what he knows. You find out all of his dirty little secrets and use them against him.
Accordingly, today, in honor of Tyre Nichols who was brutally, horrifically, and viciously beaten to death by five “Black-faces-on-white-supremacy” Memphis gang members in blue, I will discuss the legal system as set forth in the Tennessee Code and also in the Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure.
But first, here are some pertinent background details.
On Jan. 7, 2023, traitorous thugs Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith sadistically attacked innocent 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a talented photographer, a skilled skateboarder, and the father of a four-year-old son.
They repeatedly beat and repeatedly kicked and repeatedly stomped him before, during, and after they had battered him unconscious. If you haven't seen the video, don't. It is traumatizing. I have nauseating flashbacks several times each day and each night envisioning and re-envisioning that savage battering.
All five of these gang-banging overseers were eventually fired on Jan. 20 and arrested on Jan. 26.
They were charged with the following criminal offenses that include the following sentences, all of which I will explain not by using esoteric law school jargon. Instead, as Malcolm X taught me, I will use common language and “Make it plain:”
Tennessee Code
• Second Degree Murder (Section 39-13-210) occurs when someone kills a person by doing anything that is “reasonably certain to cause” the result, i.e., to cause that person's death even if death wasn't specifically intended. A conviction carries a 15-60-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine.
• Aggravated Kidnapping (Section 39-13-304) occurs when someone “falsely imprisons” (which means illegally detains) a person “with the intent to inflict serious bodily injury on or to terrorize” the person. A conviction carries a 15-60-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine.
• Aggravated Assault (Section 39-13-102) occurs when someone intentionally causes “serious bodily injury” to a person. A conviction carries a 3-15-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.
• Official Misconduct (Section 39-16-402) occurs when a “public servant,” such as a cop, for example, has the “intent to harm someone” and actually harms that person through an “unauthorized exercise of official power.” A conviction carries a 1-6-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine.
• Official Oppression (39-16-403) occurs when a “public servant,” such as a cop, for example, in connection with his or her employment “intentionally subjects ... [a person] to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, stop, frisk, halt, search, [or] seizure … when the public servant knows the conduct is wrong.” A conviction carries a 1-6-year prison sentence and a $3,000 fine.
Altogether, the combined consecutive punishment is at least 35-147 years in prison and a $163,000 fine.
After the recent Jan. 26 indictment and arrest, the following will take place:
Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure
• Rule 10 Arraignment - This is where defendants get a copy of the indictment (if not already received) and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. These five cowardly brutal murderers have a Feb. 27 arraignment date.
• Rule 11 Plea Alternatives - This is where a guilty plea or a nolo contendere plea is accepted if that's what a defendant wants to do.
• Rule 12 Pleadings and Motions - This is where defense attorneys can raise pre-trial arguments for dismissal or for additional evidence or can raise pre-trial objections or can seek any other appropriate pre-trial relief. It is also where the prosecuting attorneys, at their discretion, can provide a notice of their intention to use certain evidence against defendants.
• Rule 12.3 Notice Of Intention To Seek Increased Sentence - This is where the prosecuting attorneys inform the defense attorneys that the prosecuting attorneys will seek at least ten years in prison (and probably much, much, much more I hope).
• Rule 17.1 Pre-Trial Conference - This is where the defense attorneys and the prosecuting attorneys meet with the judge to discuss and debate any unresolved legal issues before trial.
• Rule 23 Trial By Jury - This is where the jury does the right thing and finds these five cowardly brutal murderers guilty of every single charge.
• Rule 32 Sentence - This is where justice is done and each of these five cowardly brutal murderers gets at least 147 years in prison, hopefully with cellmates who saw the video.
For more information about The Nat Turner Law School and to enroll in any of the school's pro bono, pro-Black, pro-Critical Race Theory, and pro-revolution legal education courses, contact yours truly at MichaelCoard@NatTurnerLawSchool.com.
Class dismissed.
