As one of the holy books teaches us, “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
Bob Brady, who serves as chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee, apparently never read that before. And apparently neither did the entire local Democratic Committee. Because if he and they had, they would not have issued that unjustifiably prideful and unwarrantedly arrogant May 19 press release shown above.
I say “unjustifiably prideful” because Brady and Philly’s Dem leadership have no basis whatsoever to be proud. I say “unwarrantedly arrogant” because they have no basis for arrogance.
Muhammad Ali was prideful and arrogant because he could afford to be. After all, he’s “The greatest of all time.” But Brady and those Dems ain’t the greatest, not by any stretch of the imagination.
And here’s proof. Well, before presenting that proof, I must say this: Brady is actually a nice guy. And I personally like him. But as Michael Corleone said to his brother in “The Godfather,” “It’s not personal, Sonny. It’s strictly business.”
So, now I’ll get down to business by presenting that proof.
Immediately after Brady posted his press release on Twitter, I posted the following direct response that same day.
“Dear Mr. Brady: I respectfully request that you delete this offensively tone deaf post and apologize to all registered Democratic voters in Philly. I will be writing about it in my newspaper column and discussing it on my radio show. Please redeem yourself by deleting and apologizing.”
I must give him half credit because he did eventually delete it. But he never apologized to all or any registered Democrats, which is why I’m writing this article.
In his press release, Brady said, “The Philadelphia Democratic Party takes a back seat to no candidate … as the defender of working families and the proponent of progressive leaders.” But if that’s true, why, as reported by Larry Platt in The Philadelphia Citizen four years ago, did Brady accuse Working Families Party (WFP) candidate Kendra Brooks of fraud? I’m referring to the statement he made regarding her campaign flyer when he said, “These Working Family candidates want to get rid of Trump for lying, and now they’re doing what he does.”
Was Brady really equating progressive WFP candidate Brooks – a Black woman – with racist/fascist Trump? It certainly looks like it to me!
Also, in that press release, he said, “In this primary election, the Philadelphia Democratic Party helped nominate Cherelle Parker ….” But Parker – who was an indisputably highly qualified candidate – is by no means progressive. In fact, she prided herself on being an establishment candidate.
Was he really suggesting that Helen Gym – the most progressive candidate to ever run for mayor – was not progressive? It certainly looks like that to me!
Furthermore, in that press release, Brady gloated that the city’s two leading progressive organizations went down in flames. In fact, he proclaimed, ”Reclaim Philadelphia lost 8 of 10 endorsements against the Philly Democratic Party” and the “Working Families Party lost 6 of 8 endorsements against the Philly Democratic Party.” But he didn’t stop there. He incredibly went on to add, “For those who have written this party off as a relic of the past, a dinosaur no longer relevant to electoral politics in Philadelphia, let me say this: the dinosaur roared.”
Was he really serious in using the word “roared?” It certainly looked like that to me!
But such usage is delusional. He couldn’t have meant “roared.” He must’ve meant mumbled or murmured or muttered. And here’s why:
• As documented by the voter tracking service at sixtysixwards.com, only about 25-30% of registered voters cast ballots. And that low turnout occurred here in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-1. By the way, as the Committee of Seventy’s policy officer told the Inquirer in a May 17 article, that’s “not great.” Neither is it a roar.
• The primary’s Democratic mayoral winner – who was the establishment/non- progressive (albeit highly qualified) candidate – won with only 32.65% of the vote. That’s not a majority. Neither is it a roar.
I must state that although I’m not a big fan of the local Democratic Party, I can kinda/sorta tolerate it sometimes because it’s not the Republican Party. And, for Black people, Republicans are definitely the worst – at least on the national and state levels (and probably on the city level, too).
In other words, despite my disdain for much of what the Democratic Party does and doesn’t do, no one should try to twist my words or my meaning and assume that I’m praising Republicans. I am not! And the reason I am not is that I believe that any party whose national and statewide leadership enthusiastically supports a racist, fascist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, homophobic, anti-trans and anti-science person like Trump is itself racist, fascist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, homophobic, anti-trans and anti-science. Accordingly, I am politically compelled to tolerate the Democratic Party because it’s the lesser of two evils on the national and state levels (and probably on the city level, too).
As I said, Brady is actually a nice guy. And I personally like him. But this is business. Therefore, he, along with the local Democratic Party leadership, might have to suffer the political consequences if they don’t take care of at least some important progressive business. In other words, if progressives get the same nothing from the local Democratic Party that we get from the local Republican Party, then what good is the local Democratic Party?
By the way, all progressives want is an anti-crime initiative that increases funding for education, youth, job-training, employment, mental health and drug rehab programs instead of more and wasteful funding for bloated police budgets. All progressives want is an end to Philly-style “Stop & Frisk.” All progressives want is bail reform. All progressives want is an end to gentrification and a start to affordable and safe public housing. All progressives want is a livable minimum wage. In other words, all progressives want is justice and equity. Who would say no to that?
I and other progressive Dems as well as non-establishment Dems and liberal Dems, all of whom Brady needs to continue beating local Republicans, truly appreciate his deletion of his unjustifiably prideful and unwarrantedly arrogant May 19 press release. But we’re “impatiently” awaiting his apology.
The deadline is May 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.