KKK member waving American flag in Memphis, Tenn., 2013. — AP Photo/Christina Dicken

Independence Day, in terms of true liberation and true freedom, didn't happen for Black folks in America on July 4th, 1776. And it didn't happen with Juneteenth on June 19, 1865, either. In fact, it has never happened for us in this country.

But it did happen for white Americans 247 years ago on July 4. And their joy was our pain. Their ecstasy was our misery. Their heaven was our hell. And it still is.

