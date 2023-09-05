This is volume 29 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
In this volume, I’m updating and correcting the classic hip hop line by Lil’ Kim in her collaboration with The LOX on the 1998 hit “Money, Power & Respect” when she said,
“See, I believe in money, power and respect
First, you get the money
Then you get the … power
After you get the … power, [people] will respect you.”
But what she should’ve said is,
“See, I believe in self-respect, power, then money
First, you get the self-respect
Then you become powerful
After you get that power, then you consolidate and weaponize the money”
Although Lil’ Kim was a talented rapper, she clearly wasn’t an economist, sociologist, or political scientist.
If she was an economist, she would’ve known that “A fool and his [or her] money are soon parted.” In other words, cash means absolutely nothing if you waste it on exorbitantly priced and totally unnecessary designer goods and similarly selfishly wasteful products. Clearly, money in and of itself won’t provide power or respect.
By the way, as documented at the career expert website zippia.com, Black folks constitute eight percent of the 22 million millionaires in this country. Despite that, we don’t dominate, control, or even influence any American industry. Furthermore, think about this: Based on that eight percent, there accordingly are 1.76 million Black millionaires with individual wealth of anywhere from at least one million dollars and up to as much as 999 million dollars in the United States. But what do we- as a community- have to show for it?
Even worse, as reported by Forbes, there are eleven Black billionaires in this country with a combined wealth of $28.5 billion. Again I ask, what do we- as a community- have to show for it?
Now let’s get back to Lil’ Kim. If she was a sociologist, she would’ve known what Malcolm X meant when, in 1963 at the University of California in Berkeley, he said,
“Our people in the Negro community are trapped in a vicious cycle of … poverty .... There seems to be no way out. No way of escape. The wealthy, educated Black bourgeoisie, those uppity Negroes who do escape, never reach back and pull the rest of our people out with them …. We are trapped in a vicious cycle of economic … death.”
And if she was a political scientist, she would’ve understood what the National Convention of Black Freemen (NCBF) and its president Frederick Douglass understood exactly 175 years ago when, after acknowledging their self-worth as descendants of African kings and queens and respecting themselves as such, they held a three-day conference in Cleveland beginning September 6, 1848 for the purpose of politically empowering themselves and ultimately pooling their resources together for the benefit of the free Black community and the enslaved Black community.
At that historic gathering, approximately 70 free Black delegate leaders from America and Canada discussed, debated, and passed resolutions to demand the right to be free, to petition in the courts, to
attend schools, and to start businesses.
And it should be noted that although this progressive- actually revolutionary- organization included “Black Freemen” in its name, it soon abandoned it glaring sexism. As noted in the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History,
“[One] hotly debated issue was the role of women at the convention. Although supposedly all Blacks who attended were accepted as members of the convention, the women present were not allowed to participate at first. A compromise was finally reached which held that the general convention invitation of ‘persons’ included women. One historian has argued that despite its initial reluctance, it was the first national convention to recognize that women had a right to participate.”
By the way, as pivotal as this 1848 conference was, it wasn’t the first of its kind. In fact, right here in Philly 18 years earlier in mid-September 1830, about 40 free and fugitive Black delegates from seven states publicly held their first conference, thereby giving birth to what came to be known as the National Negro Convention Movement (NNCM). Its goal, as documented in The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia, was “to address the hostility, discrimination, exclusion, and violence against African Americans by whites in northern cities.” It also addressed other goals, including pro-Black communal economic independence.
That organization’s delegates passed a resolution calling for a general convention elsewhere the following year, thereby officially giving rise to the NNCM. In addition to doing so in 1830, Philly hosted conventions in 1832, 1833, 1835, and 1855. Each of the conventions highlighted economic independence, living wage employment, land ownership, and other pro-Black initiatives.
Following the first NNCM here in 1830, the final national “colored convention” was in 1887 in Indianapolis. Despite holding its final event that year, the NNCM was, in effect, reborn with the founding of the National Afro-American League in 1890, the W.E.B. DuBois’ Atlanta University conferences from 1896-1914, the National Afro-American Council from 1898-1907, the DuBois and William Monroe Trotter’s Niagara Movement in 1905, and eventually the NAACP in 1909.
On and after September 6 of this year, remember what the NCBF and Douglass did exactly 175 years ago by acknowledging their self-worth as descendants of African kings and queens, by respecting themselves as such, by recognizing their power, and then by pooling their resources to benefit their community, not themselves.
Money’s important, no doubt. But just as “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God,” it is also easier for selfish wealthy Black people to promote the racist status quo than to promote the interests of their own people.
But what’s easy is usually not good.
Let the Black church say “Amen” and then pass the proceeds of the collection plate to the community.
