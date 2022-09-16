After I read a flyer on Sept. 14 captioned “Protect Philly’s Democracy,” I immediately posted the following on Twitter and Instagram, “When rural and suburban “MAGAt” Republicans try to veto the outcome of Philly elections by removing a DA who won twice – and by a historic landslide the second time – be afraid. Be very afraid. Then resist, organize and vote.”
That flyer called on Philadelphia voters to save democracy in this city by attending an event that evening at historic Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church. In response, a large and enthusiastic crowd showed up.
Powerful community groups, civic leaders, activists, clerics, crime victims, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, influential city and state elected officials and others gathered at the venerated Black church where abolitionists Rev. Richard Allen and Rev. Absalom Jones 235 years ago battled anti-democratic religious racism. And for about two hours that evening, those groups, leaders, activists, clerics, victims, law enforcement notables, attorneys, elected officials and others held what can best be described as a fire-and-brimstone, righteously indignant, democracy-defending worship service/political rally.
They all gathered to oppose the anti-democratic (lower case d) attempt by white rural and suburban Republicans (uppercase R as in Racist) to unconstitutionally oust Democrat Larry Krasner, the most progressive and most pro-Black District Attorney in Philadelphia history. And sadly, this unconstitutional and racist ouster attempt is apparently being perpetrated in collusion with one or two local Black Democratic state representatives who many Philadelphia voters on radio talk shows and social media platforms have justifiably or unjustifiably been calling “traitors.”
By the way, Krasner’s so progressive and so pro-Black that, when I publicly endorsed him in 2017 during his first campaign for DA and again in 2020, I praised him as the “Blackest White Guy I Know” because I had worked with him for over a decade as one of the few white (or Black) attorneys who stood with me representing Black activists pro bono.
Racist “MAGAt” Republicans hate him because of that. They also hate him because he addresses not just the violent effect of crime but also the societal causes of it – causes stemming from poverty, illiteracy, drug addiction, and mental health disorders and causes manifested in racism, classism, Islamophobia, homophobia, misogyny, etc.
They hate him because he has moved and continues to move the city toward much-needed reform and away from the bad old days of the Police Commissioner/Mayor Rizzo era when, in 1979 for example, Philadelphia became the first city in U.S. history to be sued by the Justice Department for systemic and widespread police brutality and when the four DAs in office from 1984-2016 fraudulently prosecuted at least 23 completely innocent defendants, causing them to groundlessly suffer while serving a combined total of over 450 years in prison before recently being exonerated by Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit.
They hate him because the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) hates him. And the FOP is the same organization that endorsed racist Donald Drumpf twice, the same organization that joined the KKK in endorsing Drumpf twice, and the same organization that fraternized with the racist Proud Boys in 2020 at a Mike Pence rally. By the way, I must mention that Krasner was endorsed by the Guardian Civic League, which is the Black police officers’ organization.
As a result of all of that aforementioned hate and following the Aug. 9 issuance of a Pennsylvania House of Representatives committee subpoena to Krasner that incredibly requested that he illegally provide the committee with strictly confidential grand jury records pertaining to the prosecution of a police officer charged with murder , Lancaster/Chester County Republican State Representative John Lawrence on Sept. 13- following Krasner’s righteous refusal to provide such confidential records- introduced House Resolution 227 entitled “A Resolution finding that Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner is in contempt of the House of Representatives.” And it passed in a 162-38 vote that included some traitorous Democrats. Rep. Lawrence introduced the resolution, in part, because he and other House Republicans claimed to have been outraged about the purported lack of “enforcement and prosecution of violent crime … involving the illegal possession of firearms” in Philadelphia.
But these are the very same Republicans who not only lay in bed with the NRA by refusing to pass or support any meaningful “anti-crime gun control” legislation anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania but who also aggressively oppose such legislation in the city and county of Philadelphia.
I must point out that Krasner’s refusal was warranted for three reasons:
A county DA’s confidential office records are none of the state House’s damn business.
The state House Republicans (along with a few “traitorous” Democrats) are hypocrites who don’t give a damn about stopping gun crimes in Philly.
Krasner’s office on Sept. 2 had timely filed a formal objection in Commonwealth Court to quash the unconstitutional subpoena, which means the Sept. 13 contempt resolution vote was nothing more than disingenuous political theater.
Two months earlier, on July 13, Republicans passed House Resolution 216 in a 114-86 vote with support from three Philly Democrats. It had been introduced on June 27 by Beaver/Washington County Republican State Representative Josh Kail to create a phony five-member political lynch mob laughably called the “Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order.” Its disenfranchising mission is, in its own words, to possibly make “recommendations for [Krasner’s] removal from office … [via] impeachment.”
Why was that vote held on July 13, you might ask? Well, here’s the answer: It was because three people were killed and 11 wounded just one month earlier on South Street in a neighborhood with mostly white residents, mostly white business owners and mostly white consumers. However, those same Republicans and their ilk took no action when large numbers of Black people are murdered mostly in the Black ‘hoods of North, South and Southwest Philly. For example, killings in the city reached 500 in 1990, 440 in 1991, 439 in 1993, 404 in 1994, 432 in 1995, 425 in 1992, 420 in 1996, 418 in 1997 and 406 2006 during which times Krasner was not the DA and during which times Republicans did nothing.
Those racist Republican hypocrites also took no action against:
Republican Somerset County DA Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, who was arrested last year and charged with rape;
Republican Bradford County DA Chad Salsman, who was convicted of sexually assaulting five former clients;
Republican Bedford County DA Bill Higgins, who pleaded guilty to 31 counts including some involving obstruction of justice for telling criminals the identity of confidential informants and some involving sexual assault.
But Krasner has never, I repeat, never been charged with, accused of, or even suspected of any crime or any legitimately impeachable offense by any person at any time.
Just as southern Black activists during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s sang I “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” the community groups, civic leaders, activists, clerics, crime victims, law enforcement notables, attorneys, influential city and state elected officials and others, who attended the Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church event are yelling, “We ain’t gonna let nobody turn us back by impeaching and removing Krasner, thereby disrespecting and disenfranchising Philly voters, especially the Black ones, who elected him twice in landslide victories.”
Forward forever. Backward never.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.