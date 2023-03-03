I began my “(Real) Black Judges Matter” series here in the Tribune on Jan. 12. And I did so in preparation for the May 16 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.
By the way, I added the word “(Real)” in front of the words “Black Judges Matter” because, in the famous words of the great Zora Neale Hurston, “All skinfolk ain't kinfolk.” I'll just leave that right there for now and move on. But you know what I'm talking about.
Although all eleven electoral offices – including Mayor, Councilpersons, Controller, Commissioners, Sheriff, Register of Wills, Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, Common Pleas Court and Municipal Court, along with three (so far) ballot questions – in the May primary are important. The five aforementioned judicial offices are by far the most important.
And here's why:
- A judge can take away your property via seizure/forfeiture orders and/or fines.
- A judge can take away your children via custody orders.
- A judge can take away your liberty via incarceration orders.
- A judge can take away your life via death penalty orders.
Mayors can't do that. Neither can Councilpersons, Controllers, Commissioners, Sheriffs or Registers of Wills. Only judges can.
That brings me to judicial candidates like exceptionally talented and extensively experienced attorneys Joe Green and Qawi Abdul-Rahman. You'll see both of their names on the May ballot in both the Common Pleas Court section and also in the Municipal Court section.
You should know that Common Pleas Court judges, generally speaking, preside over felony criminal cases, juvenile cases, domestic relations cases, estate/property rights-related cases and major civil cases. Municipal Court judges, generally speaking, preside over misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic cases and small claims civil cases.
Because of my nearly 30 years as a criminal law practitioner and instructor, I'll focus on the criminal law qualifications of Green and Abdul-Rahman.
Green is a former defense attorney who has handled all types of cases including homicide, robbery, sexual assault and drugs. After having represented people charged with serious crimes, he was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in Montgomery County's Major Crimes Unit where he represented the interests of crime victims by prosecuting defendants charged with significant felonies such as aggravated assault, burglaries and similar crimes.
He then continued his career as a prosecutor when he joined the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office where he initially handled major felonies but ultimately was promoted to his current role as Assistant Chief in the Diversion Unit.
As noted on its official website: “The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office provides several pretrial diversion programs as an alternative to prosecution. We seek to divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into programs of supervision and services administered by the First Judicial District Court …. [These programs attempt] to prevent future criminal activity among certain offenders by diverting them from traditional processing into community supervision and services, … to save prosecutorial and judicial resources for concentration on major cases, … [and] to target candidates for rehabilitative programs.”
In other words, Green, who helps head this pretrial diversion unit, is a justice-seeking prosecutor, not a vengeance-seeking persecutor.
In addition to his experience as a defense attorney and an assistant district attorney along with the fact that he's a scholarly individual who holds a Master's degree and an LLM degree, he's also a native of North Philly, which means he understands the streets, the cops, the good folks, the bad folks and the needy folks.
Green deserves your vote because he's earned it.
Abdul-Rahman is not only an exemplary litigator licensed to practice in Pennsylvania. He's also licensed in New Jersey, Delaware and Florida. Before becoming a prominent solo practitioner handling high-profile criminal and civil cases since 2015, he worked as a law clerk for the Honorable Joel S. Johnson from 2005. And from 2003-2005, he represented some of the country's most talented football players in contract negotiations with NFL teams.
Prior to that, Abdul-Rahman was employed for nearly five years as a trial attorney in Miami's Dade County Public Defender's Office handling homicide and other serious cases.
But it's never been only about the money for him, which explains why he's still an official volunteer at the Philadelphia Bar Association's Advancing Civics Education (ACE) program. ACE is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to bring volunteer lawyers and judges into the city's public high schools in order to engage in critical discussions about government, law and dispute resolution.
Furthermore, in 2018, Abdul-Rahman received the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania's Pro Bono Publico Award, which honors attorneys who provide “exceptional pro bono service to the underprivileged.”
Raised in North Philly, he also continues to provide community service to the hood as a youth football head coach for the North Philly Blackhawks, the Nicetown Titans, and the Cecil B. Moore Stingrays, all ranging from age 6-13.
Abdul-Rahman deserves your vote because he's earned it.
By the way, I can't forget the most important qualification of Green and Abdul-Raham: They both graduated from Cheyney – and did so with honors!
In my previous “(Real) Black Judges Matter” column, I featured the outstanding Samantha J. Williams, Esquire. In upcoming editions, I'll feature other highly distinguished and really Black judicial candidates including, but not limited to, Judge Tamika Lane and Natasha Taylor-Smith, Esquire.
In conclusion, I ask that all Black people vote in May as if their lives (as well as their property and rights) depend on it – because it does!
Just ask Octavius Catto.
