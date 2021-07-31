The filibuster is a racist tool. But don’t accept my word. I’m just the self-described “Angriest Black Man in America.”
Instead, accept the word of a scholarly white guy named Kevin M. Kruse. He’s a Princeton University professor of politics, history and race.
Here’s what he says, as reported by Vox, “The filibuster is a tool used overwhelmingly by racists.” And this Phi Beta Kappa graduate who holds a doctorate from Cornell University doesn’t stop there.
He also points out on his Twitter account that filibusters have been used as follows:
“Against civil rights bills 1874, 1875, 1957, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1976, and 1984, against a pension for a Black official 1906, against confirmation of a Black official 1909, against anti-lynching bills 1921, 1922, 1925, 1935, and 1938, against a monument to Black WWI veterans 1926, against a bill targeting racial discrimination in employment 1945 and 1972, against Truman’s civil rights proposals 1948, 1949, and 1950, against measures to fight housing discrimination 1954, against extension of Voting Rights Act 1982, against creation of MLK Day federal holiday 1983.”
And Dr. Kruse continued by noting, “... I should stress this isn’t remotely an exhaustive list. I did it quickly and didn’t repeat years in which there were multiple filibusters on different civil rights issues. But it should still give a sense of the ‘racial history’ in the filibuster.”
By the way, the filibuster is not in the Constitution. It’s not even a law. It’s simply an arbitrary rule, specifically Senate Rule 22 of 1806 that permits senators to speak as long as they want until three-fifths of the 100 agree to end a debate, which means at least 60 are needed to proceed with a vote on proposed legislation.
This is precisely why H.R. 1, known as the “For the People Act,” which would simply expand voting rights and ban gerrymandering and H.R. 4, known as the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” which would simply restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were nullified by the Republican-majority Supreme Court in 2013, will never become law as long as the filibuster remains a rule. But that rule can be eliminated by a simple majority of the senators through a procedure officially called “reform by ruling” and unofficially called the “nuclear option.”
Before I go any further, allow me to explain exactly where the word “filibuster” comes from. Etymologically, as indicated in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it comes from the Dutch word “vrijbuiter,” meaning pirate and was followed by the Spanish word “filibustero.” It eventually appeared in American politics in the 1840s to describe obstructionist legislators who “pirated” debate.
And obstructionist American legislators continue it unabated and with impunity in 2021 because President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. allows them to do it.
President Biden is a good man. That is one of the reasons I voted for him. But it wasn’t the main reason. The main reason is he isn’t Donald Drumpf — the most blatantly racist and fascist former so-called president in American history since Andrew “Indian Killer” Jackson.
But sometimes being good- or merely not being as bad as the orange fake ex-president- is not enough, especially when a person holds the most politically powerful elected position on the planet. As the Peter Parker principle accurately asserts, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
A powerful leader must be more than good. He or she must also be brave — and if not brave, at least not a coward. So far, in regard to the Senate Jim Crow filibuster procedure, President Biden appears to be a coward.
To paraphrase 19th century English philosopher John Stuart Mill, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” And President Biden has done nothing to end the arrogantly racist filibuster- despite the fact that he’s president only because Black people overwhelmingly voted for him.
During his July 13 speech, President Biden seemed to give a fire and brimstone sermon in defense of voting rights. But he never- not once- uttered the word “filibuster.” How can you truly support voting rights without mentioning the procedure that blocks voting rights? The answer is you can’t. And it seems like he doesn’t.
President Biden is more concerned with bipartisanship pertaining to his proposed infrastructure deal than he is with voting rights. In other words, he’s chosen to kiss the MAGAt Republicans’ butts to get them to agree to his economic initiative. But what the hell will that mean when Blacks are disenfranchised in the 2022 congressional election and the 2024 presidential election that will result in MAGAt Republicans taking over the legislative, executive and judicial branches?
Not only is President Biden presumably being a coward, he’s also being shortsighted. We are currently at war against the fascism of MAGAt Republicans and for the soul of American democracy. As reported in The Atlantic, LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, proclaimed, “When you are at war, you have to know that you are at war. And we are in wartime as it relates to democracy right now.”
If you think the use of the words “fascism” and “war” are hyperbole, you should rethink. Marc E. Elias, the country’s most preeminent and most successful voting rights attorney, made the fascism and war actualities crystal clear by tweeting a Jan. 31, 1933, New York Times article from Berlin that read, in pertinent part,
“Adolf Hitler, Germany’s new Chancellor, today conferred with Centrist leaders... (who) requested him to announce his policies and demanded a general clarification of his official course as Chancellor. He will be especially asked to elucidate his position on constitutional issues.”
For more information, log onto Elias’ website at democracydocket.com.
History proves that centrists like President Biden must immediately end their cowardly appeasement of fascist Republicans and fight back with every possible weapon as if we’re in a war- because we are! And the most effective weapon is his bully pulpit to destroy the Hitlerian filibuster.
As former Chief of Staff John Kelly recently disclosed, Drumpf praised Hitler as a man who“did a lot of good things.” He also praised murderous Nazis in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”
In addition, just as Hitler maliciously masterminded or shrewdly exploited the arson of the Reichstag parliamentary building on Feb. 27, 1933 (four weeks after having been sworn in as Chancellor) to establish Germany as an officially fascist nation, Drumpf on Jan. 6, 2021 fomented, encouraged, and praised the domestic terrorists who attempted in one fell swoop to crush American democracy by demolishing the Capitol, kidnapping and executing elected officials, and implementing fascism by violently reinstalling the loser in the White House.
And just as Nazis during the 1933 elections in Germany were organized to monitor the voting process for the purpose of intimidating Jews, trade unionists, leftists, homosexuals, and others, Drumpf continues to promote legislation in various states that would effectively deputize MAGATS to, in his words, “watch very closely” people who are likely to vote against him and his agenda —for example: Black and brown people.
This concept of deputizing MAGAts to intimidate Black and Brown voters is part of the disenfranchising onslaught by Republicans. As documented by the Brennan Center for Justice, a scholarly nonprofit law and policy institute based at New York University Law School, “Between January 1 and July 14, more than 400 bills that included provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states. During that same time, 18 states have enacted 30 laws that make it harder for people to vote.” For more information, log onto brennancenter.org.
I know the Senate is directly responsible for the filibuster. But the President is ultimately responsible since his party, the Democratic Party, has a majority in the Senate (when the two Independent senators and Vice President Kamala Harris are factored in) and a majority in the House. So why doesn’t President Biden use that majority, that power, and the bully pulpit of the presidency? Why doesn’t he hold press conferences every damn day and issue press releases every damn day excoriating the blatant racism of the filibuster and excoriating the Republican senators and especially Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema by name for promoting the fascism of voter disenfranchisement?
Call the White House at (202) 456-1111 and thank President Biden for being a good man. But tell him what we really need is a brave man — or at least not a cowardly man.
