On Monday, it will be the 103rd anniversary of arguably the greatest pro-Black call-to-arms by a newspaper editor since Samuel E. Cornish and John B. Russwurm did their “Freedom’s Journal” thing from 1827-1829.
On July 26, 1918, an article written by G. Grant Williams, editor of The Philadelphia Tribune, was published and rallied Black folks in this city to “stand your ground” and legally defend yourselves in response to violent racist attacks by lawless white civilians and lawless white police officers.
By the way, The Philadelphia Tribune, which published its first edition on Nov. 28, 1884, as a weekly, one-page paper with Christopher James Perry Sr. serving as founder, owner, editor, reporter, copier and advertiser, is the oldest continuously published Black-owned newspaper in the country and has won the prestigious John B. Russwurm Award as the nation’s “Best Newspaper” seven times since 1995. And although there were several other Black newspapers in the city during the late 1800s and early 1900s, The Tribune was so impressively pro-Black and so skillfully written that none other than W.E.B. Du Bois praised it as “the chief news sheet” in Philadelphia.
Williams was simply another example of pro-Black journalistic excellence following in the footsteps of Perry. And when Williams wrote his 1918 call-to-arms, he was responding to the vicious, widespread and rampant brutality inflicted on Black men, women and children by sadistic white mobs. One of the worst incidents is known as the “Philadelphia Race Riot of 1918.” Here’s what Williams wrote:
“We favor peace but we say to the colored people of the Pine street war zone, stand your ground like men. This is a free city in a free country and if you are law-abiding, you need not fear. Be quiet. Be decent. Maintain clean, wholesome surroundings and if you are attacked, defend yourself like American citizens. A man’s home is his castle. Defend it [even] if you have to kill some of the dirty, foul-mouthed, thieving Schuylkill rats [i.e., murderous racist thugs] that infest the district.”
Brother Malcolm obviously and spiritually felt that quote when, in the midst of a 1963 speech, he wisely advised, “Be peaceful. Be courteous. Obey the law. Respect everyone. But if someone puts his hands on you, send him to the cemetery.”
As an aside, I must mention that the so-called “Philadelphia Race ‘Riot’ of 1918” wasn’t a riot at all. It was actually justifiable Black self-defense in the form of a long-overdue rebellion. It began in the summer of 1918 after a Black woman, Municipal Court probation officer Ardella Bond, was attacked by white thugs near 29th and Ellsworth streets. Bond, as historian Ken Finkel explained in The Philly History Blog, “figured the 2900 block of Ellsworth would be a safe place to live ... [but she] figured wrong. Although she had been aware of racial conflicts in the city, she thought they were in only a few distant neighborhoods, such as the conflict in early July of that year when white hooligans ‘welcomed’ a new [Black] family to the 2500 block of Pine Street with racial epithets before burning their furniture in the street.”
Bond assumed the house she was considering at 2936 Ellsworth Street was in a safe neighborhood because it was relatively far away, about a mile, from that Pine Street location and because Blacks previously lived in that Ellsworth Street house.
In an interesting side note, the white real estate agent who showed that property to Bond said he preferred to do business with Blacks because “These white tenants have been trying to ‘ruin this block’ for some time ... We have had trouble with them for two years. They were always behind in their rent ... We got tired of dealing with these people ... When we got a chance to sell the house to Mrs. Bond, we did so. We have sold six of the houses ... all to colored people ... [The] colored tenants ... are far better ... than the [white] element which is there now ... when they are all gone and the colored people take their places, there will be no more trouble. ...” But, as Finkel pointed out, there would be. Much more, too.
That much more soon arrived. As Bond described it, “The second time I went down that street, I was stoned [with rocks and bricks].” But that didn’t scare this fearless woman to leave. She “stood her ground.” For example, when some white men knocked on her door on July 24, she answered with a loaded pistol in hand similar to Malcolm in the iconic 1964 Ebony Magazine photo wherein he was standing by the window in his home holding an automatic carbine with a full double clip. Fortunately for those men knocking on her door, they were simply movers delivering her furniture.
However, two days later, more white men, along with white boys as well as a few white women, together totaling several hundred, many brandishing guns, formed a mob in front of her home. One of the gangsters threw a rock through her parlor window. And as Bond later stated, “I didn’t know what the mob would do next, and I fired my revolver from my upper window to call the police. A policeman came, but he wouldn’t try to cope with that mob alone, so he turned it into a riot call.” And when other officers arrived, they didn’t arrest anyone. Correction — they didn’t arrest anyone in the violent white mob. But they did arrest Bond and charged her with inciting a riot. That’s unbelievable. Correction — that’s America.
Blaming the Black victim is and always has been common in Philly and throughout America. As Alexander Elkins, a former Temple University Ph.D. student and a current professor of Afro-American and African Studies at the University of Michigan, documented, “By 1918, the Philadelphia Police Department could ... preventively police public spaces and in theory stop disorder before it happened. Still, white Philadelphians gathered riotously in the street to police the conduct of African Americans ... [T]he police... were unwilling to keep public order among a white male population deputized in effect to enforce racial hierarchy.” Elkins noted that a local white newspaper “approvingly cited the police chief’s verdict ... [that] ‘The importation of southern negroes in great numbers for industrial reasons was ... the cause of the disturbance.’”
Unsurprisingly, Williams did a thorough and objective job in accurately reporting the attack. In an article with the following headline in all caps: “LONE WOMAN HOLDS A MOB OF 500 WHITE BRUTES AT BAY,” he wrote that Bond was “the plucky little probation officer ... [who] shot to kill in defense of her honor and home. ...” And in regard to the nearby Black neighbors who arrived on the scene, he added, “Can you blame citizens of color for mobilizing at 29th and Ellsworth ... to protect one of their own...?”
Many similar racist assaults regularly occurred throughout the city in 1918 as well as before and after. In connection with the aforementioned “Philadelphia Race Riot of 1918” and when most of the smoke had cleared by July 28, a local white newspaper reported the next day, “2 Slain, 20 Injured As 5,000 Fight Race War in South Philadelphia.” The story continued, “The rioting ... grew in intensity throughout the day with individual fights and mobs engaged in gun fire on nearly every other corner of a section bounded by Washington avenue, Dickinson street, 23rd and 30th streets.” Another newspaper reported that “In bands of thirty and fifty men, the whites and the colored men met in the streets and waged their fight using guns, razors, knives, clubs, or any other weapons. ... These encounters were taking place over every street in the district....”
I cannot end this article without acknowledging renowned local journalist and best-selling author Karen E. Quinones Miller who, five years ago, enlightened me about Williams’ July 26, 1918, call-to-arms.
Black media outlets need more fearless, inspiring and conscious editors, reporters, correspondents, journalists, publishers and CEOs like Williams. Otherwise, Black folks will remain unknowing at best or wind up murdered at worst.
As 19th century English novelist Samuel Butler profoundly wrote, “Self-preservation is the first law of nature.” And as Malcolm X in 1964 astutely proclaimed, “I don’t even call it violence when it’s in self-defense. I call it intelligence.”
Tribune editor G. Grant Williams agreed with both of them. And 103 years later, I agree with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.