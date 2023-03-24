Coard

Top left to right: Protester Diamonik Hough teargassed in face by Philadelphia policeman June 1, 2020 on Vine Street Expressway. Attorneys Paul J. Hetznecker and Kevin V. Mincey. Bottom left to right: Attorneys Riley H. Ross III, Marni Jo Snyder and Michael Coard. — Law Office of Michael Coard

Remember these names: Paul J. Hetznecker, Esq., Kevin V. Mincey, Esq., Riley H. Ross III, Esq. Marni Jo Snyder, Esq., and yours truly Michael Coard, Esq.

Just a few days ago on March 20 – in a major news story that was first reported by The Philadelphia Tribune before any other media outlet – those attorneys known as the Hough Team announced at a joint press conference together with three other teams of exceptionally talented attorneys at the Paul Robeson House & Museum a $9.25 million settlement with the city of Philadelphia, which is the largest protest-related settlement of its kind in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

