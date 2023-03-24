Remember these names: Paul J. Hetznecker, Esq., Kevin V. Mincey, Esq., Riley H. Ross III, Esq. Marni Jo Snyder, Esq., and yours truly Michael Coard, Esq.
Just a few days ago on March 20 – in a major news story that was first reported by The Philadelphia Tribune before any other media outlet – those attorneys known as the Hough Team announced at a joint press conference together with three other teams of exceptionally talented attorneys at the Paul Robeson House & Museum a $9.25 million settlement with the city of Philadelphia, which is the largest protest-related settlement of its kind in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Hetznecker, Mincey, Ross, Snyder and I call ourselves the Hough Team because one of our clients by that name was the most severely brutalized and injured when the police went on a violent rampage from May 31 through June 1, 2020, in unconstitutional response to peaceful citywide George Floyd protests. By the way, the Hough Team represented about 240 of the approximately 350 total plaintiffs who were attacked, abused and injured by police officers.
As international news reports indicated and as professional video as well as amateur cellphone video clearly showed – the police, during that two-day city-sanctioned acts of thuggery – wantonly attacked peaceful Center City protesters in the Vine Street Expressway area and uninvolved West Philly homeowners and residents (including young children and senior citizens inside their homes) in the area of 52nd and Locust streets like a foreign army advancing on a well-armed enemy garrison. And that's no hyperbole.
In fact, the police used some of the very same weapons of war that soldiers often use in battle. For example, they used armored vehicles that many of the elderly residents in West Philadelphia described as “tanks.” They used helicopters. They used tear gas and pepper spray and flashbang devices and rubber bullets that have the clear potential of killing or permanently incapacitating or disfiguring human beings.
The Hough Team's 254-page federal civil rights lawsuit, filed in 2020, was not the typical type of lawsuit that most civil litigating attorneys file. And by most civil litigating attorneys, I mean several of the ones you often see on the news who are nothing more than ambulance-chasing vultures lurking around waiting for a Black person to get murdered or battered by cops so those attorneys can represent the victim's family or the victim then get a big 40% contingency fee cut, and then move on to the next victimized family or person in order to get another big 40% contingency fee cut. In other words, those attorneys don't want to end police brutality. They want to profit from it.
But the Hough Team is different. And our lawsuit (as well as the other three teams' lawsuits) was different. We sought and continue to seek real reform, substantive reform, groundbreaking reform.
We want the end to the City’s “warrior policing model.” We want the banning of all so-called “less-than-lethal” weapons. We want the end to police violent escalation and the implementation of police peaceful de-escalation. We want brutal police officers to be held personally liable in civil and especially criminal courts. We want the end of “stop and frisk.” We want the end of qualified immunity. We want the abolition of Legislative Act 111 of 1968.
I describe Act 111 as cops' license to murder. And here's why: That Act actually allows a civilian arbitrator from the American Arbitration Association to “ignore findings of fact” regarding brutality, corruption, and other misconduct deemed founded by Internal Affairs Division (IAD) and the Police Board of Inquiry (PBI). It also allows the arbitrator to “reject the punishment” assessed by IAD and PBI “even if the facts as charged have been proven.” But you don't have to take my word for it. For more info about the Act, read a meticulous legal analysis by the Philadelphia Bar Association. That info can be found at https://powerinterfaith.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Arbitrations-of-Philadelphia-Police-Discipline-2002-article.pdf. Although this analysis was written in 2002, it is remarkably timely and prescient in 2023 and beyond.
We want these reforms not because we hate cops but because we love justice. We also want these reforms because we know the history of policing in America. We know that municipal police departments, as they are now known, began as “slave” patrols. In fact, the first official one started in 1704 in the Colony of Carolina and then spread throughout the South until 1865. The laws creating those patrols required white men to ride the roads and – as documented by Western Michigan University history professor Dr. Sally Hadden in her book entitled Slave Patrols: Law and Violence in Virginia and the Carolinas – engage in the “monitoring … [of] rigid pass requirements for blacks …, breaking up large gatherings … of blacks, … searching 'slave' quarters randomly, inflicting impromptu punishments ….”
We want these reforms because we know that in 1979, Philadelphia became the first city in the country to be sued by the U.S. Justice Department for committing and condoning “widespread and severe” acts of police misconduct. We know that Human Rights Watch reported in 1998 that the “Philadelphia police department [in terms of]… brutality… has one of the worst reputations of big city… departments in the United States. Moreover, the persistence… of the [brutality and corruption] cycles indicate that between the front-page news stories, the City and its police force are failing… to hold… police accountable. The result is an undisturbed culture of impunity that surfaces and is renewed with each successive scandal, as each new generation of police officers is taught through example that their leadership accepts corruption and excessive force.”
Although the reforms we sought and the reforms we want weren’t achieved, at least not in this litigation, the fight, as we made clear at the March 20 press conference, ain't over. Stay tuned regarding future developments. There's much more to come. Trust us.
When I interviewed the Hough Team members about this historic settlement and our reform-minded lawsuit, they provided the following profound responses.
Hetznecker: “The murder of George Floyd ignited nationwide protests for racial justice that sparked a closer examination of institutional racism within police departments, along with a renewed effort to establish democratic accountability over policing. Mr. Floyd’s murder did not change the response of law enforcement in Philadelphia. The peaceful protests … [here] were met with violent and brutal military-style attacks.”
Mincey: “Police officers meeting peaceful protests on behalf of Black people by using excessive force is deeply embedded in American history. This result should serve as a cautionary tale to cities and their police officers that not only will violent tactics of the past continue to fail but the cost of them doing business as usual will continue to rise. It has been a tremendous honor to represent these clients and we stand ready to [continue to] defend their [First Amendment] rights ….”
Ross: “This settlement comes at an ideal time to remind our city leaders and those vying to lead our city of the history this city has with police brutality. At a time when many are calling for more police, larger police budgets, and even a return to “stop and frisk,” we must not forget that a few short years ago, the Philadelphia Police responded to peaceful protests against police brutality by committing devastating and horrific police brutality.”
Snyder: “I am a proud ally of everyone everywhere seeking social justice. A deep allyship and solidarity were and still are powerful and present among our clients and our legal team. It is an allyship for racial justice, social change, and law enforcement cultural change that led many of our clients onto the streets … [to peacefully protest] after the recent murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Elijah McClain. Empathy, solidarity, and justifiable anger led them to the 52nd Street corridor and … [the Vine Street Expressway] to speak truth to power …. We call on the soon-to-be elected officials to do everything in their power to encourage these reforms whether it be in the budget process or other ways. [And] … we encourage the police to cooperate with and city government to support and fund the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission.”
Although I won't quote myself, I will quote the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who sagely said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.
As alluded to by attorney Snyder, those peaceful protesters on May 31 and June 1, 2020 understood exactly what MLK was talking about. That's exactly why they did what they did to constitutionally demand justice for victims of police brutality.
Although the city and the police don't completely understand that, they're beginning to learn to the tune of nearly $10 million. And more substantive lessons are coming.
As my grandmother used to say, “You gon learn today.” But if not today, certainly tomorrow or in the very near future.
The Hough Team will see to that.
