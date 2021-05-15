As of Friday morning, “At least 122 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 900 wounded since ... Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire” in the Gaza Strip. And despite requests from world leaders — including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres — for an immediate cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel” as reported by Al Jazeera, an international Arabic news channel that received the Index on Censorship Award in 2003 for its “courage in circumventing censorship” and the Walkley Award just two years ago for “Scoop of the Year.”
Speaking of the United Nations, here’s the background. On Nov. 10, 1975, which was 46 years ago, United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379 was adopted and it declared that “Zionism is a form of racism.”
It continued by proclaiming that: “Any doctrine of racial ... superiority is scientifically false, morally condemnable, socially unjust and dangerous ...
(Also, the resolution) condemned ... the unholy alliance between South African racism and Zionism ... (and asserted that) international ... peace require(s) ... the elimination of colonialism and neo-colonialism, foreign occupation, Zionism, (and) apartheid ... (Moreover) the racist regime in occupied Palestine and the racist regime in ... South Africa have a common imperialist origin, forming a whole and having the same racist structure and being organically linked in their policy aimed at repression of the dignity ... of the human being ...
(Furthermore, the resolution) most severely condemned Zionism as a threat to world peace ... and called upon all countries to oppose this racist ... ideology.”
Regrettably, under relentless political and economic threats from Zionist Israel and Republican President George H.W. Bush, who was a rabid South African so-called “constructive engagement” proponent and an unapologetic apartheid-enabler, the resolution was revoked in 1991. But that didn’t mean Zionism wasn’t and isn’t racist.
You want proof? Here’s proof, starting with the definition of Zionism.
The dictionary definitions of Zionism are shallow, to say the least. For example, Webster’s Dictionary simply states it’s “an international movement originally for the establishment of a Jewish national or religious community in Palestine and later for the support of modern Israel.” But that doesn’t really mean anything, especially in light of what’s happening today in Sheikh Jarrah.
In “Reflections on Zionism from a Dissident Jew,” Tim Wise effectively supplements Webster’s by explaining, “Although one can argue with the claim made by some that Zionism and racism are synonymous ... it is difficult to deny that Zionism, in practice if not theory, amounts to ethnic chauvinism, colonial ethnocentrism, and national oppression.” Wise notes that despite being Jewish, he has been accused of anti-Semitism which he says he finds confusing not only because of who he is but also because, as he points out, “Zionism has led to the oppression of Semitic peoples- namely the mostly Semitic Palestinians.”
Yoav Litvin, an Israeli-American doctor of neuroscience and an award-winning author, accurately expands upon Webster’s as follows: “Zionism is a racist and settler movement, which opportunistically co-opts aspects of Judaism in an attempt to justify its criminal practices of apartheid and genocide of indigenous Palestinians. White supremacy is dominant within Israeli society, which privileges white-skinned Ashkenazi Jews at the expense of dark-skinned African Jews, Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews as well as African refugees. African/Black Jewish communities are often denied recognition by Israeli authorities with some members even deported ... Zionism is based on a distinctly secular outlook, which embraces aggression and expansion as an acceptable response to trauma ... The Israeli regime capitalises on a dynamic of violence and inequality reinforced by fear-mongering and the rewards of resource acquisition to promote a privileged ruling class at the expense of colonised Palestinian people.”
Now that we know what Zionism really is, let’s go back to Netanyahu’s recent and ongoing military offensive against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. Unfortunately, it’s hard to find out what’s really going on there and that’s because major news media outlets in America and throughout the world are apparently afraid to tell the truth about Zionism.
But no worries because the International Socialist Alternative (ISA), which was founded in 1974 and is based in 30 countries in all continents, does an excellent job enlightening the public about what’s really going on. For example, a young Israeli activist named Yasha Marmer, who participates in non-violent anti-war demonstrations, was interviewed by an ISA journalist and stated that he participates in them to “protest the massacre in Gaza” and “to say the madness of Netanyahu’s government has nothing to do with the security of Israel.”
Marmer goes into more detail by pointing out that: “As attacks by the Israeli army continued, Hamas responded ... (a few days ago0 by firing hundreds of rockets into the south of Israel ... This means we are now entering a more prolonged military escalation. This originally started as Palestinians tried to resist (Israeli) settlers who were trying to evict them from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah region, but escalated as the Israeli forces tried to prevent Palestinians from gathering during Ramadan ... Later on, police broke into the Al Aqsa Mosque ... after Ramadan prayers, firing stun grenades and rubber-coated metal bullets at hundreds of worshipers ... The struggle in Sheikh Jarrah has been going on for many years, although demonstrations (against the murders, missile strikes, siege, occupation, police and military repression of protests, illegal arrests, and widespread arbitrary evictions) have, until recently, been very small. But now, in the last week or so, the picture has completely changed.”
The charter of the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), founded in 2008, states that the organization consists of “Jews who are uncompromisingly committed to struggles for human emancipation, of which the liberation of the Palestinian people and land is an indispensable part. Our commitment is to the dismantling of Israeli apartheid, the return of Palestinian refugees, and the ending of the Israel colonization of historic Palestine.”
Just three years ago, IJAN publicly denounced the Israeli Knesset’s new legislation entitled the “Nation-State Basic Law,” which claimed that “Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people and they have an ‘exclusive’ right to national self-determination in it.” IJAN calls this “a law legalizing apartheid” and pointed out that “to emphasize their desire for the maximum presence of Jews and the minimum presence of non-Jews throughout historic Palestine, the Israeli armed forces (utilizing the new law) carried out one of their most extensive bombardments of the Gaza Strip in years.”
One of the most effective and peaceful anti-Zionist organizations in America is Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). It has an active presence on social media where it highlights three of its key activist initiatives:
1: Requests that people use the hashtag #savesheikhjarrah in all their posts.
2: Asks people to sign the petition to U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken demanding an end to Israel’s illegal evictions of Palestinians and demolitions of their homes.
3: Makes an appeal “to bring in our fellow Jews who are freshly waking up to the horrors of settler violence and dispossession in Jerusalem and to invite ... (them to learn) the history and ongoing reality of the Nakba (using) our ‘Facing The Nakba’ curriculum [that] is designed to educate ... Jewish audiences.” For more information, log onto jewishvoiceforpeace.org.
In conclusion, Zionism is not sacred Judaism. It’s genocidal apartheid.
