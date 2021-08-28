Based on the smugly complacent news release it issued Aug. 25, the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology thinks it dodged a bullet.
But everybody with a brain who is aware of the Ivy League school’s racist mishandling of the remains of Black human beings (who happen to have been members of the MOVE organization) knows better.
That’s why we all should be firing 10,000 metaphorical bullets at Penn similar to the 10,000 actual bullets Philadelphia police officers fired at unarmed MOVE members on May 13, 1985, while the City of Philadelphia dropped a bomb on a blameless Black middle-class neighborhood, incinerated 61 homes, and murdered 11 defenseless Black human beings — including five innocent children, ages 7-13.
On Aug. 20, the preeminent Tucker Law Group, which is a prestigious Black law firm, completed a remarkably comprehensive and thoroughly meticulous 93-page report. It also included 26 exhibits in the investigative report — commissioned by the University of Pennsylvania — regarding the Penn Museum’s and Princeton University’s mishandling of MOVE remains.
That report begins with an executive summary that reads, “The University of Pennsylvania retained the Tucker Law Group to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances under which the unidentified remains of a MOVE member killed by the City of Philadelphia ... came to be stored — four miles away, for 36 years — at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology and subsequently used as a demonstrative exhibit in a 2019 Princeton Online course taught by one of its anthropologists.”
In its aforementioned masturbatory and self-congratulatory news release, Penn highlighted the report’s conclusion that “The investigation found that forensic anthropologists Dr. Alan Mann and Dr. Janet Monge [both of whom had been employed by and at Penn during the times at issue] did not violate any professional, ethical, or legal standard ...” But, noted the news release, those former employees' actions “demonstrated, at a minimum, poor judgment and insensitivity.”
However, that’s not the complete story. The complete story is that Penn SHOULD have had but did NOT have professional and ethical standards in place that would have clearly constituted blatant violations when such racist misconduct takes place.
Here’s the background as noted verbatim in the report: “The remains were obtained in early 1986 by Dr. Alan Mann, a physical anthropology professor at the University, who was retained by the City Medical Examiner’s Office as a private consultant to assist in the identification of the remains. Mann was assisted in this effort by Dr. Janet Monge, a graduate student at the time, who later became an associate curator at the Penn Museum. Mann stored the remains in his office at the Penn Museum until he retired in 2001 and joined the faculty at Princeton. Mann left the remains with Monge who then stored them in her office and in the Physical Anthropology Lab at the Penn Museum for the next twenty years. During this time, Monge showed the remains to different individuals and groups on at least ten occasions before the demonstrative exhibit [was included] in the online video course in 2019 ...”
What?! If that disrespectfully egregious racist conduct — correction, misconduct- doesn’t constitute a violation of any of Penn’s professional or ethical standards, what does? By the way, I use the word “racist” because I know Penn would not have defiled and desecrated the remains of Irish Americans, Italian Americans, Polish Americans, German Americans, Jewish Americans, or any other non-Black Americans. And everybody knows that.
But I nonetheless applaud the thorough work of the Black-owned and operated esteemed Tucker Law Group for two primary reasons.
The first reason is the section of the report entitled “The Original Sin: The Excavation of 6221 Osage Avenue.” It goes on to read, “The performance of the Medical Examiner’s Office was unprofessional and violated generally accepted practices for pathologists.” In the subsection captioned “Collection and Mishandling of the Remains,” the report points out that:
“After the fire was brought under control at 11:41 p.m. on May 13, 1985, representatives of the Medical Examiner’s Office refused to go to the Osage Avenue disaster scene until after the first body was discovered, which was late in the afternoon of May 14, 1985. By the time they arrived, the City had begun using a clam shell crane to dig up debris and body parts which resulted in the dismemberment and commingling of human body parts along with animal body parts. More importantly, these excavation methods destroyed important physical and medical evidence. Even after arriving on the scene, the pathologists in charge failed to coordinate and control the actions of the various agencies that were searching for evidence and other possible victims. These early incompetent, insensitive and unconscionable decisions by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the City laid the groundwork for the instant controversy over the remains and this investigation.”
Oh, and by the way, the City had the malicious audacity, on May 23, 1985 — 10 days after the horrific bombing and heartlessly-executed excavation — to send Louise James (the owner of the MOVE house at 6221 Osage Ave.), the sister of incinerated John Africa, and the mother of incinerated Frank James, a bill for the cost of the city’s demolition of the firebombed house. Who does that?
Which official, on behalf of the City of Philadelphia, was so wickedly cold-hearted as to send a grieving sister and mother a bill after murdering her brother and son and vaporizing her house?
All of the aforementioned is serious, deadly serious. And it’s all true, too. Now that we all know the “incompetent, insensitive, unconscionable, and cold-hearted” truth, what is the city finally gonna do about it, after 36 long years?
The second reason I applaud the report is that it doesn’t shy away from the 13,000-pound elephant in the room: racism. It references head on “the lingering sense of injustice relating to MOVE’s treatment by the City of Philadelphia; the current era of racial reckoning relating to the role of university anthropologists in the development of scientific racism; and the international movement to repatriate human remains from museums — especially those of Black and Indigenous people.”
And in connection with that second reason, the report ends with seven impressive, much-needed, and long-overdue recommendations, including the following four:
• Hire a chief diversity officer for the Penn Museum.
• Conduct a comprehensive review of the holdings and collection practices of the Museum’s Physical Anthropology section and reassess its practices relating to the possession and various uses of human remains.
• Present a joint exhibition with the African American Museum in Philadelphia on the role of university scholars and anthropologists in the development of scientific racism.
• Establish a scholarship program and actively recruit academically talented students who are graduates of Philadelphia public high schools and charter schools located within the 19142 and 19143 ZIP code areas in West Philadelphia.
The full report, including all of the exhibits, can be viewed at https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21049124-final-penn-report.
Read it and weep. Then commend the Tucker Law Group and condemn Penn — at least until Penn enthusiastically and immediately implements each of the Tucker Law Group’s seven recommendations.
And don’t forget to damn the city to hell — at least until it provides appropriate “reparations” in appropriate forms for its bombing of innocent Black human beings and its “Original Sin”of defiling the sacred remains of those innocent Black human beings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.