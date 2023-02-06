This is volume 22 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
However, in this volume, which is being published a few days before the 57th Super Bowl, I’m not focusing on Philadelphia. Instead, I’m focusing on the Philadelphia Eagles and all the other 31 National Football League teams and how much the approximately 975 Black players finance the white-owned National Football League through not only their skill but also their blood, sweat and tears.
Thanks to the Black players who in the 2022-2023 season constitute 57.5% (down from 72.6% in the 2016-2017 season) of the NFL, the league’s 32 teams during the last complete season, which was 2021-2022, “generated revenue of $17.19 billion,” making the NFL “the most profitable professional sports league in the U.S.,” according to an extensive report published on Jan.2 by the international statistics, consumer, and accounting firm Statista.
Despite the massive wealth that Black players generate to finance the NFL, the NFL continues to disrespectfully mistreat Black players as if they are the N-word.
In fact, The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), which in connection with the College of Business Administration of the University of Florida “serves as a comprehensive resource for issues related to … race in … sport,” gave the NFL this season an F grade in the racial diversity category for team owners.
Currently, there are only three Black head coaches. And as The Washington Post documented on Sept. 21, 2022, “As recently as last decade, nearly 70% of the players were Black. But just 11% of full-time head coaches since 1990 have been Black. During that time, 154 white men have served as an NFL head coach compared with 20 Black men.
In each of the past four seasons, including this one, just three of the league’s 32 head coaches have been Black. And almost two decades after … [2003 when the league-wide, so-called Rooney Rule was supposedly implemented to promote racial diversity among head coaches], 13 teams have never hired a Black full-time head coach.”
The Washington Post also noted that Black coaches are “more likely to be fired” and have “fewer, narrower paths to the top.”
The racist mistreatment of Black players by white team owners as if those Black players are the N-word was made blatantly clear about five years ago. On May 23, 2018, following a unanimous vote by team owners (including the weaselly abstention of the 49ers’ Jed York), NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy that imposes fines on teams, meaning ultimately on players, who, while on the sidelines, do not stand during the broadcasting of The Star-Spangled Banner.
This racist violation of free speech and racist imposition of censorship are in reactionary response to the courageous stand – actually the courageous kneel – of heroic former 49ers star quarterback Colin Kaepernick who in 2016 at a preseason game refused to stand during the playing of the undeniably racist national anthem.
But that should be no surprise because the league has always been racist. In fact, the league officially banned Black players in 1934 after having several before then, including the first two in 1920, namely Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard and Robert Wells “Bobby” Marshall.
Pollard, a chemistry major at Brown University, also became the NFL’s first Black head coach. Marshall, a pre-law major at the University of Minnesota, was not only outstanding in football but also in track, boxing and ice hockey. Prior to playing pro football, Marshall was a prominent attorney and played semi-pro baseball before the Negro National League was formed.
After 1934, the NFL, previously known as the American Professional Football Association, didn’t have another Black player until 1946 when the L.A. Rams signed UCLA football and baseball superstar Kenny Washington as its running back. But that wasn’t because the Rams were racially altruistic. It was because they had just moved from Cleveland to the brand new, and taxpayer-funded, L.A. Memorial Coliseum. That means Black taxpayers in L.A. helped finance that stadium just like Black taxpayers all across the country today help finance NFL stadiums and teams.
And keep in mind that this is the same league that for about 30 years from the 1990s to 2021, paid Black retirees who suffer from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, CTE, which causes brain deficiencies due to repeated concussions, much less in monetary settlements than it paid white retirees who have CTE because the NFL – using what it called “binary race norms”– claimed that Blacks have a “lower cognitive function” from birth simply because they are Black, as gathered by numerous media sources including Scientific American.
”Bottom line: the race norming practice limited Black players’ access to compensation they were rightfully owed,” Scientific American said.
Despite the fact that nearly 60% of today’s players and about 60% of the retirees are Black, many of those retirees and many retirees’ widows say the NFL still uses racist “binary race norming” in payouts.
This race-norming nonsense was the reason that the NFL initially wouldn’t allow Blacks to quarterback because the white owners believed that Blacks weren’t smart enough to remember complex plays and to think on their feet.
Well, tell that to Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start in and win a Super Bowl and also to be named the championship game’s MVP after breaking not one but two Super Bowl passing records with 340 total yards including four touchdowns in a single quarter for Washington over Denver in 1988.
Also, tell it to the great Black starting quarterbacks Tony Banks, Marlin Briscoe, Aaron Brooks, Daunte Culpepper, Randall Cunningham, Vince Evans, James Harris, Lamar Jackson, Colin Kaepernick, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Warren Moon, Cam Newton, Rodney Peete, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, Kordell Stewart, Michael Vick, Andre Ware, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Willie Thrower – who, in 1953 as a back-up – became the NFL’s first Black quarterback.
In addition, tell it to Philadelphia’s great Black Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s great Black Patrick Mahomes.
I love the fact that, for the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks, namely Hurts and Mahomes, will be starting in the Super Bowl.
They’re both great Black quarterbacks, correction, great quarterbacks. But I’ll be rooting for the greatest Black quarterback, correction, the greatest quarterback. And his name is Colin Kaepernick, a courageous champion on AND off the field. I hope he wins in his battle for racial justice in the NFL.
Oh, by the way, I’ll watch the Super Bowl. But I’ll continue my boycott by not ever purchasing any of the products advertised during the game- not until the NFL stops disrespectfully mistreating us as if we are the N-word who Finances the League and starts treating us as if we are Black men who are responsible for the league’s very existence financially and athletically.
After all, who would pay to watch an all-white NFL game?
