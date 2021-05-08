Why would any Black person (or woke white person) vote for the guy who’s endorsed by the same police union that twice endorsed racist Trump — who himself was endorsed twice by the KKK — and the same police union that hangs out with the racist Proud Boys?
Speaking of racists, what’s up with that racist “Mister Softee” stunt that the FOP started pulling on April 30 in front of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office? I say “racist stunt” because, as noted in “Code Switch” at npr.org by Theodore R. Johnson III, an author, naval officer, and former White House fellow, the “Mister Softee” tune was based on “Zip Coon,” which was one of the many racist songs performed in blackface minstrel shows popular in the South up through the 1920s. Banjo player and actor Harry C. Browne rewrote “Zip Coon” with the new title “N-gger Love A Watermelon Ha! Ha! Ha!” shortly before it was released by Columbia Records in 1916. Johnson points out that it “merits the distinction of (being) the most racist title in America.” Here are some of the lyrics: “You n-ggers quit throwin’ them bones and come down and get your ice cream ... Yes, ice cream! Colored man’s ice cream: Watermelon!”
It was around that same period when ice cream parlors not just in the South but all around the country started playing minstrel music to entertain their white customers. Later, when automobiles became more commonplace, ice cream companies began using trucks to deliver their product. And those companies needed a catchy tune for marketing purposes and to alert customers of their arrival. Accordingly, they — like the FOP — chose that racist “N-gger Love A Watermelon Ha Ha!/Mister Softee” song. I’ll come back later to the racism of the FOP. But right now, I’ll discuss my endorsements in the May 18 primary.
Why me, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Why should you accept my endorsements, you might ask? Here’s why. To whom much is given, much is required. I have been a radio show host for more than 15 years, a trial attorney for more than 25 years, a cultural/political activist since my college days, and an African descendant throughout my entire lifetime. Furthermore, in the words of the great congressperson Shirley Chisholm, I am “unbought and unbossed” because I neither request nor accept money, jobs, grants, or any personal benefits whatsoever from any candidate or elected official. As a result of those blessings, I have been put in a position to access and uncover enlightening information that can bring about justice, equity and eventually liberation for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? There are two reasons. The first is literally hundreds of voters always ask me to do so. The second is, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Therefore, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones (as well as the not-so-bad candidates from the truly bad ones).
In my capacity as a meticulous researcher and as “The Angriest Black Man In America,” I’ll begin my list with a resounding endorsement of Krasner — the man I call “The Blackest White Guy I Know.” Here are 10 reasons why I’m enthusiastically endorsing him:
1. The FOP hates Krasner. The very same organization that endorsed racist former President Donald Trump twice, the very same organization that joined the KKK in endorsing Trump twice, and the very same organization that hung out with the racist Proud Boys last July at a Mike Pence rally hates Krasner. That’s enough of a reason to vote for him.
2. Krasner is endorsed by the Guardian Civic League, which is the Black police officers’ organization.
3. Krasner is not the second coming of Frank Rizzo like the other candidate who claims to be a Democrat but is primarily financed by the Rizzo-esque Republican FOP. Why would a Republican organization finance a real Democrat? It wouldn’t. And it didn’t. The FOP doesn’t want a real Democrat as DA. It doesn’t want a progressive as DA. It wants a Republican in Democratic clothing. It wants a regressive. It wants a reactionary like Rizzo who would unleash cops to brutalize suspects, to expand unconstitutional stop and frisk, and to be given carte blanche by courtroom prosecutors to “testa-lie.” It wants to go back to the Rizzo mayoral years like 1979 when Philadelphia became the first city in the country to be sued by the Justice Department for “widespread and severe” acts of police brutality.
4. Krasner is not a knee-jerk Rizzo-esque “law and order” politician. On the contrary, he’s a thoughtful “justice and solutions” public servant. But he’s no “softie” when it comes to the really bad guys. He said he believes that the punishments should justly fit the crimes and the criminals. That’s why he said, “The DA’s Office must (and does) target the 6% of criminals who commit 60% of the crimes. It must not (and does not) target entire neighborhoods where people of color and and poor people live.”
5. Krasner cannot be blamed for Philly’s current high homicide rate. In fact, no DA can and that’s because societal conditions, not DAs, cause or deter crime. Locking up a bunch of people does nothing to bring a homicide victim back to life. But education, employment, drug rehab, and mental health counseling can help to deter someone from committing that homicide. If DAs can be blamed for high homicide rates, then compare Krasner’s pre-COVID years to former DA Lynne Abraham’s non-COVID years. Every reasonable person would agree that the 2020-2021 COVID years are an outlier and an aberration because — unlike any other years since 1918-1920 during the H1N1 Influenza A virus pandemic — those COVID years created extraordinary societal tension, exceptional individual stress, sudden and widespread unemployment, and abrupt school closings as well as hastily shuttered recreation centers leading to widespread restless youth idleness that manifests in escalating and ultimately fatal violent social media confrontations. Having said that, I now ask this: If DAs can be blamed for homicides during their terms in office, how do you explain Abraham’s 450 in 1991 compared to Krasner’s 353 during his first year in 2018 and 356 in 2019? Do the math. 450 is more than 353. It’s also more than 356. Does that mean that the DA who Rizzo nicknamed “A Tough Cookie” — aka Abraham — was soft on crime?
6. Krasner has increased support for devastated family members of homicide victims through his 15-employee Crisis Assistance, Response, and Engagement for Survivors (CARES) program that provides grief counseling, funeral expense payments and utility bills assistance.
7. Krasner has spent 30 years as a civil rights attorney fighting — often pro bono — for the rights of Black, brown, and poor people. Before attending law school, he worked as a janitor, landscaper and construction worker. As a student at Stanford Law School, he fought for the rights of people of color and poor people. After graduation, he accepted a job in Philly’s Defender Association and later the Federal Defender Association here to assist people who couldn’t afford to pay private lawyers. After working as an assistant defender for six years, he started his own law firm specializing in civil rights litigation.
8. Krasner has been working with officials at my alma mater, Cheyney University, the nation’s oldest HBCU, to develop a plan for the creation of a pre-law criminal justice course with student internships. By the way, he represented me and approximately 100 other lawyers pro bono when I organized a “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Die-In” demonstration inside the lobby of the Stout Justice Center in 2014 for attorneys to protest the police murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.
9. Krasner has always supported the very same criminal justice issues that the Black community supports. Those issues include the immediate end to unconstitutional stop and frisk, mass incarceration, unfair cash bail system, racist death penalty, life sentences for juveniles and police brutality.
10. Krasner has been attacked by his so-called Democratic opponent as a “social worker.” Although that candidate thinks such a statement is an insult, it’s actually a compliment. The vast majority of people who commit violent street crime are not genetically predisposed to violent criminality. Instead, the vast majority of them are motivated by illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, drug addiction, and mental health problems. So what’s the solution? Lock ‘em all up and throw away the key? Of course not! Instead, the solution is to identify the cause and then combine just punishment with restorative justice. As civil rights legal strategist Charles Hamilton Houston said, a “lawyer is either a social engineer or a parasite on society....” I guess being a social worker (instead of a parasitic mass incarcerator) is not such a bad thing after all.
On May 18, vote for the following:
District Attorney: Larry Krasner
Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin
Superior Court: Timika Lane
Commonwealth Court (Two): Sierra Street and Lori Dumas
Common Pleas Court (Eight): Wendi Barish, Chris Hall, Michelle Hangley, Nick Kamau, Cateria McCabe, Dan Sulman, Caroline Turner, and Terri Booker
Municipal Court (Two of Three Seats): Sherrie Cohen and Greg Yorgey-Girdey
City Controller: Rebecca Rhynhart
Ballot Questions:
1 — No. Stop Republican attempt to weaken Gov. Tom Wolf’s power.
2 — No. Again, stop Republican attempt to weaken Gov. Wolf.
3 — Yes. Amend state constitution to protect Blacks, etc.
(4 — Yes. But EMS question is not available in Philadelphia County.)
5 — Yes. Expand and expedite L&I Review Board.
