Although all elections are important, an especially important one is coming up on Nov. 2. It is especially important because it includes many candidates running for various positions as judges (as well as other influential offices).
It is especially important to vote when candidates are seeking to become judges. That’s because judges can do what mayors, governors, and even presidents can’t do. In fact, judges have four awesome powers. And remember what 19th-century English historian and politician Lord Acton said, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And when combined with racism, that absolute power becomes abusive and brutal, as well as deadly. America’s legal system, presided over by judges, is the manifestation of America’s undeniable history of intrinsic, ingrained, endemic, and pervasive racism.
As W.E.B. DuBois wrote in 1903, “The problem of the twentieth century (in America) is the problem of the color line.” If he were alive today, he obviously would add the 21st century to his irrefutable fact.
You want proof? There’s a lotta proof. Here’s one of hundreds of examples: In her 2010 book “The New Jim Crow,” law professor and civil rights attorney Michelle Alexander wrote, “More African American adults are under correctional control today — in prison or jail, on probation or parole — than were enslaved in 1850....” Wow! More than during slavery! I guess America’s legal system, presided over by judges- with their awesome powers- really is abusively, brutally, and often deadly racist.
When I use the phrase “awesome powers,” I truly mean it. That’s no hyperbole. And when I say judges have more awesome powers than mayors, governors and presidents, I truly mean it. That, too, is no hyperbole.
Unlike a mayor or a governor or even a president, a judge has (at least) four awesome — meaning absolute — powers:
1. A judge can take away your property via seizure/forfeiture orders and/or fines.
2. A judge can take away your children via custody orders.
3. A judge can take away your liberty via incarceration orders.
4. A judge can take away your life via death penalty orders.
And as I previously mentioned, when combined with racism, those absolute powers become abusive and brutal, as well as deadly.
That’s exactly why, in addition to voting to elect the right persons running for the other positions, you definitely must vote to elect the right judges. That’s also exactly why I put together my list of endorsed candidates whom you should vote for.
Why me, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Why should you accept my endorsements, you might ask? Here’s why. To whom much is given, much is required. I have been a trial attorney for more than 25 years, an adjunct college professor of Black history for 15 years, a cultural/political activist since my college days, a radio/TV host for more than 15 years, a newspaper columnist for six years, and an African descendant throughout my entire lifetime.
Furthermore, in the words of the great Congressperson Shirley Chisholm, I am “unbought and unbossed” because I neither request nor accept money, jobs, grants, or any personal benefits whatsoever from any candidate or elected official.
As a result of all of those aforementioned blessings, I have been put in a position to access and uncover enlightening information that can bring about justice, equity, and eventually liberation for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? There are two reasons. The first is literally hundreds of voters always ask me to do so. The second is, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Consequently, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones (as well as the not-so-bad candidates from the truly bad ones).
Therefore, I endorse the following candidates and make the following ballot question recommendations in the Nov. 2, 2021 general election:
Supreme Court Justice
MARIA MCLAUGHLIN
Superior Court Judge
TIMIKA LANE
Commonwealth Court Judges
LORI DUMAS
DAVID SPURGEON
District Attorney
LARRY KRASNER (The Blackest white guy I know!)
City Controller
REBECCA RHYNHART
Common Pleas Court Judges
WENDI BARISH
MARK MOORE
CATERIA MCCABE
NICK KAMAU
CHRIS HALL
MONICA GIBBS
DANIEL SULMAN
Municipal Court Judges
GREG YORGEY-GIRDY
MICHAEL LAMBERT
Ballot Questions
1. Decriminalize marijuana — YES
2. City vehicles fleet services/alternative fuel initiatives — YES
3. Revise civil service system to promote diversity — YES
4. Housing Trust Fund to reduce homelessness — YES
For more information, more nuance, and detailed explanations, tune in to my “Radio Courtroom” show on WURD96.1FM and at WURDradio.com on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
