On April 14, Michael White publicly requested help. He said he didn’t need money but instead needed legal assistance because- despite having been found not guilty on October 17, 2019 of voluntary manslaughter in the July 12, 2018 death of Sean Schellenger- he nonetheless was being sued in civil court by Sean’s mother, Linda Schellenger, for, in his words, “up to $2 million.”
Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes justice-seeking attorneys to save an innocent person. And those justice-seeking attorneys came to “Mike’s” rescue. As a result, not only does he have a legal team to back him up- he actually has a legal army! In fact, a group called “The Michael White Pro Bono Civil Defense Team/Army” was immediately formed in response to his public request.
There are nine members of that team/army, consisting of six experienced trial lawyers, a law professor, a law student, and a bar exam applicant. Eight of them are included in the photo above from left to right and top to bottom, namely yours truly, Michael Coard, Esquire, Brittany Gardner, Esquire, Michael Huff, Esquire, Thomas Ivory, Esquire, Marni Jo Snyder, Esquire, law professor Andre Smith, Troy Wilson, Esquire, and law student Viktoria Zerda. No photo is available for bar exam applicant Terrell Williams.
Although this army is quite impressive and exceptionally formidable, most of its members practice criminal law primarily, with expertise in every kind of criminal case up to and including death penalty murder cases. Therefore, we sought an attorney who practices nothing but major civil cases. And we got the best in the business, Joe H. Tucker Jr., Esquire, founder of the Tucker Law Group, the largest and most influential Black-owned full-service civil litigation law firm on the entire East Coast.
By the way, I should point out that Tucker, as the attorney since 2013 for my activist alumni organization known as “Heeding Cheyney’s Call,” filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2014 that ultimately helped save from imminent death the oldest Black institution of higher learning in America.
Tucker, with about 30 years of trial experience, is both a pit bull and brainy plaintiffs’ litigator who consistently wins multi-million dollar verdicts and also a pit bull and brainy defendants’ litigator who consistently blocks undeserving claimants from getting even a penny.
Even though he’s been named in the elite Pennsylvania Super Lawyers directory, Tucker has never forgotten his North Philly roots- which is exactly where Mike White is from (and exactly where I’m from, too).
Incidentally, Tucker, as Mike’s trial counsel, is not only representing him pro bono. He’s also voluntarily paying all filing fees, all copying fees, all expert witness fees, and all other court-related fees.
Now that I’ve discussed the awe-inspiring legal support, allow me to discuss the lawsuit.
In the “wrongful death” lawsuit against Mike and also against Uber Eats, Linda Schellenger claims that the then 20-year-old Uber Eats bike deliveryman and HBUC/Morgan State University student as well as Uber Eats were legally liable for her 37-year-old son’s death during an altercation near Rittenhouse Square following a traffic dispute.
Because this is a civil lawsuit, the burden of proof is different from that required in a criminal trial. In a criminal trial, the prosecution must prove the case “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is the highest standard of proof required in the legal system. Although legally amorphous, “beyond a reasonable doubt” basically means something like “a moral certainty.”
On the other hand, in a civil trial, the plaintiff must prove the case “by a preponderance of the evidence,” which is a lesser standard of proof. It means “more likely than not” or evidence that is a little “more credible than the evidence presented by the defendant.”
That is why, despite having been found not guilty in the criminal case, a defendant could still be sued and theoretically could possibly lose in civil court. But Mike won’t lose and that’s because of four things: 1- The team/army, 2- Tucker, 3- The law, and 4- justice.
When Schellenger initially filed her lawsuit on January 28 and refiled it on March 12, she did so both times in Delaware County. But the incident happened in Philadelphia. And Mike lives in Philadelphia. And Uber Eats’ office is in Philadelphia. But guess what? While the population of Philadelphia County is 44.8% white and 43.7% Black, the Delaware County population is a whopping 69% white and only 22.4% Black. Hmm....
Although Schellenger does have a lighter burden of proof in this civil case than the prosecutor had in the criminal case, she’ll still have to explain to the jury how Mike (who- unlike her son- doesn’t have even one criminal conviction) is legally responsible when her own lawsuit says it was her son who initiated the actual physical contact following a traffic dispute when Mike, holding a knife he had retrieved from his delivery bag, said, “Do you want some of this? Why do you have to be such a tough guy?” after which her son tried “to disarm... [Mike] by attempting to ‘tackle’ him... [and then] ‘lifted... [Mike] off of the ground,’” during which time her son was stabbed. Sounds to me like Mike was engaging in self-defense against violent physical aggression and sounded the same to the jury that quickly found him not guilty after having heard his sworn testimony.
Let’s hear what it sounds like to the upcoming civil jury- assuming it even gets that far. Knowing what I know about the reputation of Mike’s attorney, Tucker, I know he’ll do everything that must be done to zealously defend his client. And any attorney knows that in cases like these, there are many weapons available in the defensive arsenal, possibly including, for example, consideration of a motion for change of venue to Philly, preliminary objections to dismiss, a countersuit for defamation and/or barratry (which means the filing of a meritless lawsuit designed to harass), and any other responses deemed appropriate under the circumstances.
We’re ready to fight for Mike. And in conclusion, I’ll kinda/sorta paraphrase the greatest fighter ever, Muhammad Ali:
Float like a butterfly
Sting like a bee
This Mike White army
You did not foresee!
