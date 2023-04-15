Most, if not all, of the candidates in Philadelphia's May 16 mayoral primary election are woefully ignorant about what “stop and frisk” really is and where it came from.
Well, as a public service to them and especially to The Tribune readers, I'm using my role as a criminal defense attorney for more than 25 years and a criminal justice adjunct professor for about 15 years to, as Brother Malcolm used to say, “Make it plain.”
“Stop and frisk” stems from the Terry v. Ohio ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968.
The Terry case dealt with something called “reasonable suspicion” and “probable cause.” Although they are rather complex legal terms, I will “make them plain” by avoiding technical legal jargon.
Reasonable suspicion, in the most basic terms, means the sort of common-sense conclusion about human behavior drawn by a practical person. In other words, it means drawing logical conclusions based upon articulable facts, not upon racial prejudices, cultural stereotypes, or other biased assumptions. Stated differently, and to make it plainer, reasonable suspicion means you actually see something and actually hear something that “ain't quite right” from a legal standpoint and that you can factually and objectively explain to someone else.
Therefore, if reasonable suspicion exists, a police officer would be legally authorized to stop and lightly pat-down the outer clothing of a person if that officer has specific and articulable reasons to believe that a crime might have been committed or might be in the process of being committed or immediately might be committed by the person and that the person might be armed. Hunches are not enough. Even merely being in a high crime area is not enough.
Probable cause, in the most basic terms, means there's a situation wherein it becomes obvious to a practical person, acting in good faith and based on the totality of the circumstances, that a crime most likely has been committed.
Therefore, if probable cause exists, a police officer would be legally authorized to arrest a person and take that person into custody if that officer is aware of specific and articulable evidence that would lead a sensible person to conclude that a crime has actually been, is actually being, or immediately will actually be committed by the person.
By the way, an officer can have reasonable suspicion without probable cause but can't have probable cause without reasonable suspicion.
The people who support “stop and frisk” think it means cops are legally authorized to harass young Black men in high crime areas, harass young Black men wearing hoodies, and harass young Black men inside cars. It does not and it never did.
Quite the contrary, when “stop and frisk” first came into existence as a legal concept in the Terry case, it was based on the kinds of specific and rigid facts that do not exist in almost any of Philadelphia's “stop and frisk” situations. In fact, as the ACLU of Pennsylvania noted on March 28: “Stop and frisk [in Philadelphia] very rarely uncovers guns or other dangerous weapons. Over most of the past decade, data we've reviewed shows that police found a firearm in less than 1% of pedestrian stops.”
By the way, the specific and rigid facts that the Supreme Court considered as justification for the search in Terry were as follows:
1. A veteran detective had 39 years of police experience and had routinely patrolled the Cleveland neighborhood where the incident took place.
2. He watched John Terry and two other men for about 12 minutes from approximately 300 feet away before confronting them.
3. Before confronting the three men, he saw Terry and a second man talk together on a street corner and then separately walk back and forth to the front of a jewelry store and look inside a total of eleven times and then meet back on the corner afterward for a discussion.
4. Also before the confrontation by that detective, a third man approached Terry and the second man and joined in a brief conversation after which all three walked toward the same jewelry store that the first two had walked to nearly a dozen times.
5. After the three men together shortly thereafter arrived outside that store, that's when the detective confronted them, asked their names, and when they mumbled a response, the detective spun Terry around, patted his outer clothing, and felt then removed a gun from inside his overcoat. Immediately afterward, he put all three against the wall, patted the other two down, and found another gun in a second man's coat pocket. All three were arrested.
I should mention that despite the specific and rigid facts of the Terry case, I still don't like the ruling for a number of reasons including its systemically racist undertones. This case involved a white detective “over-policing” three Black men who he watched like a hawk. The fact that he found two guns is not the point. The point is the white people who were walking and driving in that same neighborhood. Why didn't that white detective focus on any of them. Maybe some of them were possessing crystal meth to get high or guns to shoot up a school or axes to slaughter their family or fake tax forms to defraud the government. When it comes to crime, cops follow the mantra of “Seek and ye shall find.”
It's just that they decide not to seek certain people in certain places.
As an aside, for example, I saw what cops did regarding marijuana smoking on my Black campus at Cheyney University and what they didn't do regarding marijuana smoking on my white campus at Ohio State Law School. I saw what they did regarding a bunch of illegal stuff when I lived in North Philly and what they didn't do regarding that same illegal stuff when I lived in Delaware County.
But I digress, so back to Terry's “stop and frisk.”
If any mayoral candidate says he or she supports “stop and frisk,” then - at the very least - he or she should formally declare that in 2024 she or she will definitely appoint a police commissioner who makes it clear to street cops that they are not legally authorized to do what they're still doing now in 2023, which is to harass young Black men in high crime areas, young Black men wearing hoodies, young Black men inside cars, and other Black folks throughout the city. And that commissioner must also make it clear that even the Terry ruling, which justifies what lawyers call a lawful “Terry stop,” does not allow cops to confront and detain (i.e., harass) people based upon hunches, racial prejudices, cultural stereotypes or other biased assumptions.
If those candidates insist upon supporting “stop and frisk,” as the Terry ruling established, then they must insist that Philly cops, before confronting and detaining people, have the same kind of specific and rigid factual basis that the Cleveland detective claimed he had.
In conclusion, it must be noted that despite its ruling that approved the search, the Supreme Court in the Terry case pointed out the following: A stop and frisk is not a “petty indignity ... [but a] serious intrusion upon the sanctity of the person ... and it is not to be undertaken lightly.” The Court also referenced and warned against “the wholesale harassment ... of which ... Negroes frequently complain ....”
But Philadelphia police, Philadelphia officials and most if not all Philadelphia mayoral candidates apparently never got that warning – even 55 years later.
