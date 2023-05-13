coard

Firefighters battled a massive blaze that destroyed a West Philadelphia neighborhood after police firebombed the MOVE residence, killing 11 people in May 1985. — Temple University Archives Photo

The word “holocaust” is from the Greek words “holos” meaning “whole” and “kaustos” meaning “burnt.” Together, they mean “whole burning” or complete incineration.

And exactly 38 years ago to the very day on May 13, 1985, there was a complete incineration of Black men, Black women, Black children and Black homes. But it wasn’t just the wholesale firebombing of life and property. It was also the hellish destruction of irreplaceable, emotional and spiritual mementos like Bibles, Korans, family jewelry (including wedding rings) handed down through generations, high school yearbooks, hand-drawn preschool artwork, personal diaries, sports memorabilia, sentimental photos of grandpops, grandmoms, grandchildren and pets along with many other items of cherished sentimental value.

Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

