Imagine, now in 2023, that your child or your sibling or your spouse or your parents or any of your loved ones, including your beloved puppy or kitten, are suddenly snatched from you and sold off hundreds or thousands of miles away to a life – correction, to a hell of – 24/7/365 backbreaking labor along with tortuously sadistic whippings and systemic brutal rapes.
Then imagine such a hellish snatching involving over 400 Black men, women and children.
And imagine such a hellish snatching of over 400 Black men, women, and children involving infants to senior citizens. And imagine it all taking place during one mere 48-hour period.
Well, imagine no more because it happened exactly 164 years ago in America with direct ties to Philadelphia.
But before I address that nightmarish two-day crime against humanity, allow me to start at the beginning in regard to slavery in Philadelphia. Although American slavery was founded in Virginia, which is in the South, it wasn’t unique to that colony or state or region. It also happened in the North, including right here in Philadelphia.
This cruel institution began here in 1684 when the “slave” ship Isabella from Bristol, England, anchored in this city with 150 captured Africans. A year later, William Penn himself held approximately 12 Black persons in bondage at his Pennsbury manor, 20 miles north of Philly. Even George Washington enslaved Blacks, 316 to be exact. And he held nine of them right here in Philly at America’s first “White House,” which was known as the President’s House at Sixth and Market Streets.
Slavery was a key component of daily life in Pennsylvania, generally, and Philadelphia particularly. In the 1760s, nearly 4,500 enslaved Blacks labored in the colony. About one of every six white households in the city held at least one Black person in bondage.
Now, let’s get to this city’s ties to that unimaginably dreadful two-day tribulation. A Philadelphian named Pierce Mease Butler is the heartless devil who organized the largest single sale of Black folks in this nation’s history precisely 164 years ago from March 2 through March 3, 1859 in Georgia. By the way, he is the grandson of Major Pierce Butler who was the author of the Fugitive “Slave” Clause in Article Four of the Constitution and one of the largest “slaveholders” in the country.
A total of 429 Black men, women, and children- including infants and seniors- during that historically horrific two-day period were bought and sold like tables, chairs, and cattle. The oldest was a 58-year-old man named Bill and the youngest were three-month-old newborns, namely Chaney, Grace, Hannah, Joe, Patty, and Violet.
This maliciously inhumane auction was called “The Weeping Time” by our ancestors because, as they said, in addition to the loved ones weeping frantically for one another, the heavens wept thunderously by pouring down rain nonstop for two full days.
Because Butler advertised the sale of 440 of our ancestors (who had labored on his Georgia rice and cotton plantations), he needed to find a location large enough for a massive auction. As a result, he selected the nearby sprawling Ten Broeck Race Course in Savannah.
Approximately four-to-six days before March 2, these enslaved Blacks were brought to the racetrack. And they all were ”quartered” on the floor of the horse stables where they had to sleep. In those stables, they tensely waited to be scattered throughout the country to racist sadists, rapists and pedophiles waving money at the auction.
An enlightened white journalist named Mortimer Thomson from the New York Tribune disguised himself as a buyer and inconspicuously wrote about the auction. In his explosive 20-page essay, which was later republished in Philadelphia, he wrote:
“The attendance of buyers was large. For several days before the sale, every hotel in Savannah was crowded with negro speculators from North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana who had been attracted hither by the prospect of making good bargains. And the office of Joseph Bryan, the ‘Negro Broker,’ who had management of the sale, was thronged everyday by eager inquirers in search of information ... Little parties were made up from the various hotels everyday to visit the race-course ...”
Every single hour, every single minute, and every single second from March 2 through March 3, there was crying. There was sobbing. There was wailing. There was bawling. There was weeping.
And Thomson pointed out,
“On the faces of all was an expression of heavy grief. Some appeared to be resigned to the hard stroke of fortune that had torn them from their homes... Some sat brooding moodily over their sorrows, their chins resting on their hands, their eyes staring vacantly, and their bodies rocking to and fro with a restless motion that was never stilled.”
There was also pleading. But it all fell on the enslavers’ deaf ears. In one of many satanically mean-spirited examples, a shackled man named Jeffrey earnestly begged a white buyer who was purchasing Jeffrey’s fiancee Dorcas to purchase the two of them together. But he refused. And they never saw or even heard from one another again. Stop and think about that for a minute.
And when many of the victims of these inhuman sales cried, one of the major enslaving traders responded, ”But then, what business have ‘n-ggers’ with tears?”
While it was unbearably terrible for the enslaved men, it was much worse for the enslaved women. The buyers were described as constantly making sexually “profane, lurid, and indecent” comments and gestures to the trembling women and girls. In one particular incident among many, a beautiful young woman named Daphne, covered in a shawl to shield her infant from the heavy rain and strong wind, was repeatedly groped by leering men trying to pull off her clothes while yelling “Who’s going to bid on that n-gger if you keep her covered up?”
Of the 440 Black men, women, and children who were advertised for sale in newspapers, 436 were announced during the auctions. By the time the historic horror ended on March 3, exactly 429 of them had been bought and sold for as little as $250 to as much as $1,750 (which equals from $9,011 up to $63,078 in 2023). Altogether, Butler had earned $303,850 (which equals $11 million in 2023) and used much of that along with the $30,000 (which equals $1.1 million in 2023) sale of his Philadelphia mansion to pay off his debts and to travel to southern Europe before returning home to Philly.
For more information about America’s worst “slave” auction, read “The Weeping Time” by Anne C. Bailey, an HBCU history professor at Spelman College who goes into meticulous and graphic detail not only about the auction itself but also about the personal lives of the enslaved men, women and children before they were sold, while they were being sold and after they were sold.
Don’t just remember those 429 and perform libations for them. Also, do this: “Never forget. Always avenge!”
Especially the “avenge” part.
