Although hip-hop is a subculture that includes several elements that developed over several years, hip-hop’s birthday is recognized as August 11, 1973 because that’s when DJ Kool Herc held a historic party in The Bronx at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue.
By the way, because hip-hop is a segment of the Black and Brown culture, it is not itself a culture but instead a subculture.
In celebration of this subculture’s upcoming birthday, I put together this list of five things you didn’t know- but should know- about hip-hop:
1. Who created hip-hop?
No particular person created hip-hop. However, one particular person is definitely the pioneer of what we know today as hip-hop. That person is a Jamaican brother named Kool Herc. He is the pioneer because of what he did in the South Bronx way back in 1973. On that momentous August 11 date fifty years ago, Herc did something that no other deejay/DJ (i.e., disc jockey) in America had ever done. During a neighborhood party, he created the “break beat,” which is made by using two record turntables to isolate and repeat musical breaks, meaning the parts of a song where all the sounds except for the percussion are paused. By doing that and while hyping up the crowd with basic verbal chants to get people moving on the dance floor, he laid the foundation for what came to be known as hip-hop.
Despite the fact, as reported in 2017 by Forbes Magazine and USA Today, that this Black and Brown subculture surpassed profit-driven white Rock & Roll as America’s number one musical genre, hip-hop nonetheless began as a pure underground expression of socioeconomic alienation.
For more information, check out the enlighteningly concise three-minute YouTube video entitled “The Birth of Hip Hop,” featuring top ten emcee Nas, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (director of 13th), Columbia Journalism School Dean/Professor Jelani Cobb, and Harvard University historian Henry Louis “Skip” Gates.
2. What exactly is hip-hop?
Hip-hop is an Afrocentric-based subculture manifested primarily in four basic elements that came into existence in the following order: the graf/graffiti writer (who is a descendant of ancient hieroglyphics/medu neter scribes), the deejay (who is a descendant of ancient djembe/drum players), the breaker/break dancer (who is a descendant of ancient capoeira fighters/dancers), and finally the master of ceremony/mc/emcee/rapper (who is a descendant of ancient griots). Other elements include, but are not limited to, beat-boxing, speaking, dressing and even thinking. Simply stated, hip-hop is a way of life.
Hip-hop is the great-great-great-great-grandchild of the African griot and drum, the great-great-great-grandchild of the “slave” ship chants, the great-great-grandchild of the plantation work songs, the great-grandchild of the Blues, the grandchild of Jazz and the child of Rhythm &Blues. This cultural lineage is clear and direct.
3. Who originated the term “hip-hop?”
One explanation is that Cowboy of “Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five” invented the term in 1976 in New York. When he and fellow group members Melle Mel, Flash, and Kid Creole did their first house party, they noticed that one of their friends named Cocoa Mo was present. Cowboy, who was talking on the microphone at the time, remembered that Cocoa was scheduled to leave to enlist in the Army within the next few days. And when he saw Cocoa dancing at that party, Cowboy began teasing Cocoa by chanting in military style “one, two, three, four, one, two, three, four.” Cowboy then transformed that into “hut, two, three, four, hut, two, three, four.” After that, he blurred that into “hup, two, three, four, hup, two, three, four.” He later morphed that into ‘’hip, two, three, four, hip, two, three, four” and began joking about the way that Cocoa was moving and hopping around the dance floor. And finally, Cowboy turned that into the chant “hip, hop, hip-hop, hip-hop.” It eventually became known as “hip-hop.”
Another explanation is that back in the 1960s and 1970s, people in New York who were considered to be cool were referred to as “hip” (probably having something to do with the hips being attractive in a sexual context). And it was those “hip” people who would hang out at the trendiest clubs and dance or “hop” around on the dance floor doing the latest moves. As a result, in the late 1970s, if a person was cool or “hip,” then that person came to be known as a “hip-hopper.” This eventually led to the creation of a name for a hip-hopper’s entire lifestyle, and that name was “hip-hop.”
4. Is hip-hop music a legitimate art form?
Yes. It is- just as poetry reciting, acapella singing, songwriting, and instrument playing are. hip-hop music includes all of that and more. By the way, I must point out that just as there are horrible speakers and horrible singers and horrible writers and horrible musicians, there are horrible rappers.
In fact, most of the top-selling rappers during the past two decades are not only trash. They’re also mumble-mouth, nursery school-caliber trash rhymers who can be easily and perfectly mimicked by my seven, eight and nine-year-old godsons. That’s really true and I’m really serious.
In order to be a legitimate emcee/rapper, a person must be an artist who always incorporates all or most of the following in his, her or their rhymes: allegory, alliteration, assonance, breath control, cadence, flow (which is absolutely essential), graphic imagery, lyrical dexterity, metaphors, punchlines, similes, syllabic manipulation and unique imagination.
Some of the best legitimate emcees/rappers whose recordings feature all or most of the aforementioned skills are A-F-R-O, Andre 3000, Bahamadia, Beanie Sigel, Big Daddy Kane, Big Pun, Black Thought/The Roots, Brand Nubian, Busta Rhymes, Chuck D/Public Enemy, Coast Contra, Common, Eminem, Immortal Technique, J. Cole, Jadakiss/LOX, Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, KRS-One, Kendrick Lamar, Kool G Rap, Lauryn Hill/The Fugees, Lil Wayne, Little Brother, Lupe Fiasco, MC Lyte, MF Doom, Mos Def, Nas, Notorious B.I.G., Ohene Savant, OutKast/Andre 3000/Big Boi, Pharoahe Monch, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Ras Kass, Talib Kweli, Tupac Shakur, Vinnie Paz/Jedi Mind Tricks/Army of the Pharoahs, Wise Intelligent/Poor Righteous Teachers, Wu Tang Clan and at least a few other great emcees/rappers who I know I’m forgetting right now and who I sincerely apologize to.
5. Are the hundreds of popular trash rappers destroying hip-hop?
No. Just as the soulless Kenny Gs of the world didn’t destroy Jazz and the culture vulture Elvis Presleys of the world didn’t destroy Black Rock & Roll or Rhythm & Blues, today’s popular trash rappers can’t destroy hip-hop. Because hip-hop is like a religion in that it is a way of life (in terms of being a subculture of Black and Brown culture), allow me to draw the following applicable analogies: for example, Islam will never be destroyed simply because some particular Muslims happen to be drug dealers. Christianity will never be destroyed simply because some particular pastors happen to be thieves. And Judaism will never be destroyed simply because some particular rabbis happen to be slumlords. Accordingly, hip-hop will never be destroyed simply because many popular rappers happen to be trash.
Celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on August 11 by respecting it as a Black and Brown subculture, by appreciating skillful rhyming as a legitimate art form and by trashing all trash rappers.
