Then-President John F. Kennedy called it, “cruel and tragic.”
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called it, “One of the most vicious and tragic crimes ever perpetrated against humanity.”
Malcolm X called for retaliation in justifiable self-defense by declaring, “If the [federal] government doesn’t want us to pick up a rifle, then [it should] defend us … [from those] who bombed the church in Birmingham, Alabama …. The law of justice is that a murderer should be murdered.”
The “it” they were referring to happened 59 years ago on Sept. 15, 1963, at 10:24 a.m. when four sweet, innocent and defenseless little Black girls were murdered by white domestic terrorists. While in Sunday School with many other Black children at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church on that date, those four – 11-year-old Denise McNair and Addie Mae Collins, Carol Robertson and Cynthia Wesley who were 14 – were in the basement dressing room preparing for the 11:00 sermon entitled “A Love That Forgives.” During the children’s preparation, at least 15 sticks of dynamite attached to a timing device detonated under the church steps near the basement. That powerful explosion not only killed the four but also seriously injured more than 20 others, including Addie Mae’s 12-year-old sister Sarah who lost an eye when 21 pieces of glass shards were embedded into her pretty little brown face.
Despite international outrage in reaction to this hellishly evil public act, one of the four responsible KKK domestic terrorists, namely Herman Cash, died of natural causes 31 years later in 1994 without ever being charged. And of the other three murderous conspirators, criminal charges weren’t filed against one, namely Robert Chambliss, until 1997 after which he was finally sentenced to life imprisonment. And to make matters worse, Thomas Blanton and Bob Cherry weren’t found guilty and sentenced to life until 2001 and 2002, respectively. Their punishment came about 40 years after the gruesome murders. By the way, Blanton died in prison of natural causes on June 26, 2020. His death reminds me of what the great Moms Mabley used to say, “I was always taught never to say anything about the dead unless it’s good. He’s dead. Good!”
As Jerry White reports in a treatise published on May 20, 2000, by a global socialist organization, the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI), this 40-year delay occurred despite the fact that the FBI, by 1965, knew who all of the murderers were. That ICFI essay, at wsws.org, disclosed a May 13, 1965 internal FBI memorandum to Director J. Edgar Hoover indicating that “The bombing was the handiwork of... Klansmen Robert E. Chambliss, Bobby Frank Cherry, Herman Frank Cash and Thomas E. Blanton Jr.” Despite that, Hoover in 1968 terminated the investigation without charging them or anyone else. The FBI and every other federal, state and local law enforcement agency knew about all the violent racist attacks and brutal racist murders committed in Alabama and throughout the South (the North, too) before, during, and after the 1960s. In fact, Birmingham was so explosively notorious that it was widely known as “Bombingham.”
Fortunately, those four little girls did not die in vain. They actually were the catalyst that forced Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and especially the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Say their names: Addie Mae Collins, Sarah Collins, Denise McNair, Carol Robertson and Cynthia Wesley.
Addie loved painting and drawing. Denise loved playing baseball. Carol loved singing. Cynthia loved performing in the school band. Addie should be a 72-year-old woman displaying her paintings at museums across the world. Denise should be a 69-year-old who became the first Black woman manager in Major League Baseball. Carol should be a 72-year-old woman headlining at the Metropolitan Opera House. Cynthia should be a 72-year-old ex officio and Hall of Fame marching band director of North Carolina A&T, which has the largest HBCU band in the country.
Before concluding, I must mention 13-year-old Virgil Ware and 16-year-old Johnny Robinson, both of whom also were murdered by white racists on that same Sept. 15, 1963 date in that same Birmingham area. As detailed by Advance Local Media, Robinson took a police shotgun blast in the back and was killed in North Birmingham that afternoon. An hour or so later, Ware was shot and killed by a white teenager, and a conspirator, on a road in Jefferson County. Ware was riding on the handlebars of a bike while his 16-year-old brother pedaled.
No one was ever charged in the murder of Robinson. And although two white 16-year-olds were convicted of murdering Ware, they received probation and served no prison time whatsoever. Probation! For murder! This is another of literally millions of examples that prove America has Black children’s blood on its hands.
That blood began shedding in 1619 on the “slave” ships that transported Africans from villages in Angola to the auction blocks in the Virginia colony. In fact, as documented by the University of Georgia in its “Children in the ‘Slave’ Trade” report, about 25% of the approximately 12½ million Africans kidnapped from Africa to the Americas were children. And The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History points out that “Infant and child mortality rates were twice as high among enslaved children as among southern white children. Half of all enslaved infants died in their first year of life.”
That blood continued shedding in the 20th century when South Carolina in 1944 executed innocent 14-year-old George Stinney Jr. in the electric chair.
That blood continued shedding in the 21st century. As Equal Justice Initiative disclosed based on reports from the Children’s National Hospital and the National Center for Health Statistics, “Black children [between 12-17] … [are] six times more likely to be shot to death by police than white children.”
And don’t forget about 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was murdered in 2014 by a white cop in Cleveland.
Yep. America still has the blood of Black children on its hands.
On Sept. 15 and every day, remember Denise, Addie, Carol and Cynthia as well as the millions of other Black children murdered by bloody-handed America since 1619.
P.S. For America’s sake, I hope Malcolm was wrong.
