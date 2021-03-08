The U.S. Supreme Court precisely 164 years ago on March 6, 1857 in the Dred Scott v. John F. A. Sandford case declared that Blacks “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”
Kansas Solicitor General Stephen McCallister just four and a half years ago on Oct. 18, 2016, shockingly submitted a legal brief to that state’s Supreme Court citing the Dred Scott case to support the state’s reactionary anti-privacy/anti-women legal argument that his office was making in a case entitled Herbert Hodes, M.D. & Traci Lynn Nauser, M.D. v. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
In that brief, the solicitor general wrote, “While the Declaration of Independence states that all men are endowed certain unalienable rights including ‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,’ it does NOT grant rights that may be pursued through the judicial system. See also Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. 393, 407 (1857)....”
Think about that for a second. The top lawyer who argues cases in one of the nation’s 50 state Supreme Courts favorably cited the Dred Scott ruling as recently as 2016. Why? Because he’s a racist and because he’s a student of history who knows that the Dred Scott ruling has never — I repeat never — been judicially overturned at any time in this country’s entire history!
In fact, despite Congress’ passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 and the 14th Amendment in 1868, the Dred Scott decision was actually strengthened in 1873 by the U.S. Supreme Court in its racist slaughterhouse cases ruling.
Because the Dred Scott decision has never been judicially overturned, racist lawyers and racist judges can (blatantly or discreetly) rely on it in their arguments and rulings- even though, as documented by Encyclopedia Britannica, constitutional scholars state that it is “widely considered the worst decision ever made by the Supreme Court.”
Here are some other enlightening facts pertaining to the nation’s worst Supreme Court case:
1. Born into slavery in Southampton County, Va., sometime between 1795 and 1809, Dred Scott was initially assigned the name Sam Blow, which he used until 1833 when he decided to replace it with the name of his older brother Etheldred Scott who died as a young man. That brother had been named after his so-called owner’s wife’s father.
2. Scott’s original so-called “owner” Peter Blow, who transported Scott to Missouri in 1820, died in 1832 after which Scott was “purchased” by Dr. John Emerson, a U.S. Army surgeon. Emerson’s military tours took him to Rock Island’s Fort Armstrong, Ill. in 1833. Illinois, coincidentally, was a free state. Emerson lived there with Scott until 1836 when he was sent to Fort Snelling, which was in an area of the Wisconsin Territory that had banned slavery pursuant to the 1820 Missouri Compromise.
3. While in Fort Snelling with Emerson, Scott met and in 1836 married the beautiful 19-year-old Harriet Robinson. Then, as “property” of Maj. Lawrence Taliaferro, she was “sold” to Emerson. Although Mr. and Mrs. Scott remained at Fort Snelling, Emerson in 1838 was transferred to the Jefferson Barracks Military Post in Missouri. But he didn’t leave the married couple to enjoy any kind of honeymoon. Quite the contrary, during his absence, he “rented them out” like mules.
4. A few months later, Emerson was dispatched to Fort Jessup, La., where he married Eliza Sanford. The Emerson couple then sent word to the Scotts ordering them to come labor for the Emersons in Louisiana. Mr. Emerson was reassigned to Fort Snelling in 1838. Within two years, Mr. and Mrs. Scott were sent back to St. Louis where they were “rented out” again. When Emerson died in 1843, his widow, Eliza Irene Sanford Emerson, inherited his estate and for three years continued to “rent out” the Scotts.
5. By 1846, after about a decade and a half of saving the little money he was sometimes permitted to earn when he wasn’t slaving for whites from “can’t see in the morning till can’t see at night” and combining that with what Mrs. Scott was able to earn under comparable circumstances, Mr. Scott tried to buy his freedom for $300 (which has a value of $10,191.51 in 2021) and shortly thereafter his family’s freedom at a higher price. But Mrs. Emerson coldly refused.
6. In response, both Mr. Scott and Mrs. Scott in May of 1846 filed separate lawsuits in Missouri. The legal theory was simple and was based on nearly three decades of state precedent, which held that there can be no slavery in free territories or free states as mandated by state and federal law, including the Missouri Compromise. And since the Scotts had lived in a free territory as well as in a free state, they were no longer enslaved persons but instead were forever free persons.
7. Surprisingly, a jury of six white men in 1850 found in favor of the Scotts. But Mrs. Emerson appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court. And because she had moved to Massachusetts, she allowed her brother, John F.A. Sanford, to replace her as the named appellant. That’s why the case is officially known as Dred Scott v. Sandford. It incorrectly reads Sandford, not Sanford, because a typo in 1856 by a U.S. Supreme Court clerk was never corrected.
8. After a successful state appeal by Sanford, the Scotts' only option was to appeal to federal court, which they did in 1853. But that court, in order to illegally guarantee a win for Sanford, fraudulently applied the law as the state court had fraudulently interpreted it. The Scotts then took their case to the nine member U.S. Supreme Court — which included seven who had been appointed by pro-slavery presidents- that reviewed it in 1856 and issued its historic 7-2 racist ruling the following year that Blacks “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”
9. But there was a happy ending for Mr. Scott, Mrs. Scott, and their two young daughters, Eliza and Lizzie. When a man named Calvin Chaffee, who was not only a congressman but also an abolitionist, proposed to Mrs. Emerson to become her new husband, he insisted that she free the entire Scott family. She grudgingly complied by agreeing to the price offered by the woke sons of Peter Blow, who was Mr. Scott’s first “owner.” They used their wealth to free the Scott family on May 26, 1857. Mr. Scott then worked as a hotel porter in St. Louis until he became an ancestor on Sept. 17, 1858. Mrs. Scott joined him as an ancestor 18 years later in 1876.
Fast forward to 2016. Due to nationwide outrage and professional embarrassment, the Kansas attorney general stepped in on Oct. 19, 2016, which was the very next day after the Kansas solicitor general had favorably cited the Dred Scott decision, and issued the following official statement: “Yesterday’s reference to Dred Scott in a State’s response brief does not accurately reflect the State’s position, is not necessary for the State’s legal argument, and should not have been made. Neither the state nor its attorneys believe or were arguing that Dred Scott was correctly decided ... (A)s soon as I became aware... (that it was filed yesterday), I ordered the State’s brief withdrawn ...”
Um. OK. That’s all well and good. But that attorney general didn’t say the Dred Scott decision had ever been overturned. He didn’t say the Dred Scott decision is no longer arguably valid. And he didn’t say the solicitor general had no legal basis to cite the Dred Scott decision. Hmm ... I wonder why.
Maybe it still is the law of the land.
