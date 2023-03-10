A University of Penn Medical School graduate, Dr. Samuel Adolphus Cartwright, who was a psychologist and surgeon in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama publicly announced precisely 172 years ago on March 17, 1851 the discovery of what he called “Drapetomania,” which he described as a disease that makes enslaved Blacks want to escape or otherwise resist.
On that date, Dr. Cartwright, as the chairman of a Louisiana State Medical Association committee that researched diseases supposedly unique to Black people, presented at the association’s annual convention a paper entitled, “A Report on the Diseases and Physical Peculiarities of the Negro Race.”
Afterward, the paper was published in the monthly “DeBow’s Review,” a widely circulated agricultural industry magazine throughout the South. As reported by “The Atlantic” in its June 2014 edition, “DeBow’s Review” was known prior to the Civil War as the magazine that “recommended the best practices for wringing profits from ‘slaves.’ ”
In his article, Dr. Cartwright claimed that science proved that Black men, women and children had smaller brains, more sensitive skin and overdeveloped nervous systems, all of which – he contended – resulted in them being naturally servile. Therefore, according to what he said was proven by science, the “negro is a ‘slave’ by nature and can never be happy ... in any other condition.”
He concocted the term “drapetomania” after combining the Greek words for “runaway” (i.e., drapetes) and “madness” (i.e., mania) to describe any Black man, woman or child who didn’t want to be bought, sold, traded, leased or owned forever with no rights whatsoever as well as whipped, beaten, raped, castrated and lynched.
Dr. Cartwright continued by stating, “It is unknown to our medical authorities, although its diagnostic symptom, the absconding from service, is well known to our planters and overseers. The cause in the most of cases, that induces the negro to run away from service, is as much a disease of the mind as any other species of mental alienation, and much more curable as a general rule.”
But he didn’t simply diagnose the disease. He also prescribed the cure, which consisted of sadistic whippings and gruesome toe amputations.
He said enslaved Blacks who are “sulky and dissatisfied ‘without cause’” are unconsciously displaying a warning of their plan to escape. The way to stifle such plan, he declared, is by “whipping the devil out of them” as a “preventive measure.” And in order to make any escape plan physically impossible, he prescribed the tortuous amputation of the big toe on both feet.
As a result, white so-called “slave-owners” implemented those sadistic whippings and gruesome toe amputations on a daily basis.
You might think that this type of racist pseudoscience was limited to Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi where Dr. Cartwright’s practice took place. But you’d be wrong. It was widespread throughout the South and even accepted in parts of the North.
Speaking of the North and of attempts to escape slavery, I must briefly mention the true story of the courageous young Oney Judge. On May 21, 1796, one of the greatest escapes in American history took place. And it involved an enslaved Black girl named Oney Judge and an enslaving white president named George Washington.
Washington enslaved 316 Black human beings at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, plantation. When he moved to Philadelphia and began living at Sixth and Market Streets in what was officially called “The President’s House” and unofficially known as America’s first “White House,” he brought one of those 316 with him. And that was Oney Judge.
Since the age of approximately ten, she was enslaved by Washington’s wife Martha as a relentlessly oppressed 24/7/365 personal servant and needlework expert. Born sometime around 1773, she was about 17 years old when she was transported to Philadelphia in 1790. There is no record of her exact date of birth because, as an enslaved person, she was legally considered to be nothing more than mere property.
After discovering that she was to be given away as a wedding gift, meaning as a mere thing, by Martha to Martha’s eldest granddaughter, Oney Judge finally had enough and planned an escape with the active assistance of Philadelphia’s large “free” Black population. As she personally explained later, “I had friends among the colored people of Philadelphia … [and] had my things carried … [out secretly by those friends] beforehand, and left Washington’s house while they were eating dinner.”
Oney Judge executed her plan on May 21, 1796 going from Pennsylvania, then apparently through New York, and ultimately settling in Portsmouth, New Hampshire where she married a free Black sailor named John Staines and had two daughters and one son.
Despite the fact that the Washingtons constantly tried to “recapture” her, Oney Judge lived as an otherwise “free,” albeit fugitive, woman until her death at about age 75 in New Hampshire in 1848, nearly 50 years after George’s 1799 and Martha’s 1802 respective deaths.
I guess George and Martha Washington probably thought Oney Judge was crazy for escaping. And they were right – crazy like a fox!
By the way, you might think Dr. Cartwright’s type of racist pseudoscience was limited to a time way back in the 19th century during the 1850s or as far back as the 17th and 18th centuries. But you’d be wrong. In the 20th century, as recently as 1914, “Drapetomania” was included in a leading and well respected national textbook entitled “Thomas Lathrop’s Practical Medical Dictionary,” wherein “drapetomania” was defined as an “insane impulsion to wander.”
It gets worse. In his enlightening 2010 book entitled “The Protest Psychosis: How Schizophrenia Became a Black Disease,” Dr. Jonathan M. Metzl, a woke white Vanderbilt University professor and psychiatrist who holds both an M.D. and a Ph.D., provides details exposing modern-day scientific racism. In it, he reveals that during the 20th century at the peak of the Civil Rights era in the 1960s, an updated version of drapetomania emerged when some white psychiatrists and psychologists began diagnosing Black civil rights activists with a sub-type of schizophrenia, characterized as having an abnormal desire to advocate for equal treatment.
Racists said we were crazy for escaping. Today, they say we’re crazy for protesting. If seeking freedom, equality and self-determination is crazy, then I’ll call on the great philosopher, Prince, who, in 1984, said “Let’s Go Crazy:”
“Let’s get nuts
Let’s look for the purple banana
‘Til they put us in the truck, let’s go!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.