Watch Night — correctly known as Freedom’s Eve — is spiritual and cultural, not religious and congregational.
Precisely 158 years ago on Dec. 31, 1862 at around 7 p.m., enslaved Black men, women, and children unknowingly created something historians would later refer to as Watch Night/Freedom’s Eve, which was our ancestors’ reaction to President Abraham Lincoln’s anticipated Jan. 1, 1863 so-called Emancipation Proclamation.
For over a century and a half, many Black churches throughout America have held Watch Night services within about an hour of midnight on Dec. 31. The pastors there claim it’s to acknowledge the hopeful Christianity of their enslaved ancestors — ancestors who were ostensibly awaiting the coming of their Jesus, hence their heavenly freedom. But those pastors were, and many of today’s pastors still are, just plain wrong about the real meaning of Watch Night/Freedom’s Eve.
The truth is that our enslaved ancestors weren’t awaiting heavenly Jesus, which they already had. Instead, they were awaiting earthly freedom, which they didn’t have.
You want historical proof? Here’s historical proof.
Watch Night was born in Europe to whites and transported to America by them.
The original Watch Night — which is distinguished from what enslaved Blacks subsequently, specifically, and prophetically referred to as Freedom’s Eve- was created in 1733 by the Moravians, a white European Protestant Christian denomination in present-day Czech Republic (in what was then called Moravia). They held their first Watch Night service at the palace of Count Nicholas von Zinzendorf in nearby Hernhut, Germany.
About 40 years later in 1770, Watch Night took on a slightly different form, called Covenant Renewal Services, when it was brought to America by John Wesley. He was the Anglican clergyman who founded the Methodist Church, which was a revival and Protestant movement within the Church of England and which used a “methodical” approach to Christian living. Those Methodists initially held their Watch Night services every month and during every full moon. These services took place in Philadelphia at Old St. George’s Methodist Church at 235 North Fourth Street.
When these white European Moravians and these white American Methodists held their separate formal services on December 31, they did so in order to “watch over and meditate on” their past to determine if they would be ready for the possible coming of their god in the new year.
Watch Night/Freedom’s Eve was reborn in “slave cabins” by Blacks.
When enslaved Blacks held their informal services on plantations and in cabins on December 31, 1862, they did so because they had heard rumors about Lincoln’s so-called Emancipation Proclamation, which had been publicized on September 22, 1862 but was to go into effect on January 1, 1863.
It’s the so-called Emancipation Proclamation because it proclaimed freedom only for those enslaved in ten confederate states but not in five other southern “slave states” or in northern “slave states” such as New Jersey and Delaware. Moreover, it was not designed to really emancipate anyone. Instead, it was simply a political tool designed to deplete the South of its most valuable resource, which was enslaved Blacks. As stated by Civil War scholar Dr. Gary Gallagher, “Without enslaved labor, there was no way the Confederacy could mobilize its manpower and overcome the Union.” In other words, beat the carpenter by taking his tools.
To whites, Watch Night was religious and congregational, but to Blacks it was spiritual and cultural.
The key factor that distinguishes white Watch Nights, meaning the 1733 European
version and the 1770 American version, from the 1862 Black version is that the Black
version was also called Freedom’s Eve. For whites, Watch Night meant “watching” for the coming of their god. But for Blacks, Watch Night/Freedom’s Eve meant “watching”
for the coming of their freedom.
Shortly after the brutal backbreaking plantation labor ended for the day, which was always around 7 p.m., enslaved Blacks across the South began gathering in shack-like cabins on Dec. 31, 1862 to await their freedom.
Their descendants — meaning you and me — reaped the benefits of their waiting, but more important of their courage, their heroism, their struggles, their battles, and especially their victories in the form of the Civil War in May 1865 and the Thirteenth Amendment (slavery “abolition”) in December 1865 and also reaped the benefits of the groundwork they laid for later victories in the form of the Fourteenth Amendment (citizenship) in 1868, the Fifteenth Amendment (voting rights for Black men) in 1870, the Civil Rights Act (in 1964), and the Voting Rights Act (in 1965).
Please share this history lesson with your Black pastors so they (hopefully) will spread the Black cultural gospel, not the white mythological nonsense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.