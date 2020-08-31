The fake orange president in the real White House is a racist and a fascist. Therefore, isn’t any business that funds him actually funding racism and fascism?
He’s definitely a racist. You want proof? OK. Here’s proof: His words and actions resulted in presidential endorsements in 2016 and this year by former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke. He committed housing discrimination violations against Blacks at 39 properties. He called protesting professional Black athletes “”sons of bitches.” He paid for the publication of a full page ad that sought the death penalty for five innocent Black and Brown boys known then as the “Central Park Five.” He spread the “birtherism” lie that President Barack Obama is an African foreigner. He described African nations as “sh-t hole” countries,” Mexicans as “rapists,” and Nazis as “very fine people.” He claimed that “A well educated Black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market.” He sadistically and forcibly separated Brown children from their parents and then caged those children. He treats hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans like second-class citizens. He implemented the “Muslim ban” that affected almost exclusively Black and Brown Arabic-speaking immigrants. He has agreed with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that Black Lives Matter (BLM) is “a terrorist organization.”
He’s definitely a fascist. You want proof? OK. Here’s proof: He unleashed a secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary force on peaceful protesters after having said, “I am taking immediate presidential action [and]... am mobilizing all available resources... to... protect... [mostly property and] Second Amendment rights. [I will order those resources] to ‘dominate the streets’... [and] establish an overwhelming law-enforcement presence... If a city... refuses... I will [nonetheless] deploy the United States military....”
Despite Trump’s blatant racism and frightening fascism, many popular businesses continue to support him. Here are some examples:
AT&T
Ashley Furniture
BP Gasoline
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Investments Division
Boeing Aerospace
Bubba Gump Shrimp/Joe’s Crab Shack
CVS Pharmacy
Charles Schwab Financial Services
Chevon Gasoline
Coca-Cola
Dow Chemical
Equinox Fitness/Soul Cycle/Blink Fitness
Estee Lauder Cosmetics
Exxon Mobil Gasoline
Facebook Board Member Peter Theil
Goya Foods
Home Depot/Bernie Marcus/Ken Langone
Home Shopping Network
Kanye West YEEZY Brand (via Adidas and The Gap)
L.L. Bean Clothing
Las Vegas Sands Hotel Resort/Sheldon Adelson
Louis Vuitton
Molson Coors Brewing Co.
My Pillow/Mike Lindell
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs
New Balance Sneakers
Planet Fitness
Proctor & Gamble
Revlon Cosmetics/Ron Perleman
Shell Oil
U-Haul
United Parcel Service
Walmart
For more information and to do additional research, log on cnbc.com, independent.co.uk, businessinsider,com, grabyourwallet.org, and donegood.co.
Before I end this article, I must make two points crystal clear in the interest of judicious legal technicalities. The first is that this column is based on my personal opinion stemming from my own research.
The second is that a public call for targeted boycotts is completely legal in both a civil and criminal context as long as that call is consistent with the landmark 1982 civil rights case NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware, which involved the Black targeted boycott of racist white stores in a Mississippi county. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled as follows:
“Nonviolent boycotts are protected by the First Amendment rights to speak, assemble, associate, and petition.
“Even belligerent spoken or written statements are legal as long as they do not specifically “incite violence or specifically authorize the use of violence.”
Although states, including Pennsylvania, do have the legal authority to regulate economic activities, they do not have the legal authority to prohibit peaceful political activism- including boycotts.
Therefore, lawful targeted boycotts of pro-Trump businesses must start right now. In other words, stop making racism and fascism profitable. Otherwise, MAGAT racists and fascists could break into your house and murder you with gunshot blasts while you’re in bed sleeping or grab you on a street and choke you to death by calmly and sadistically strangling you for eight minutes 46 seconds or paralyze you by firing seven shots into your back or unleash secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary forces to assault and kidnap peaceful protesters in your city or.... Well, you know the rest.
