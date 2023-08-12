If you’re a Black person, you saw it. If you’re a woke Black person, you know what “it” is. And if you’re a non-Clarence Thomas-type Black person, you either publicly or privately cheered for the “good guys.”
The “good guys” were the Black males and females who transformed themselves into Wakanda’s Avengers, led by Aquaboy, Blackman, and The Chairman (not to be confused with Aquaman, Batman or Frank Sinatra).
Aquaboy is 16-year-old Aaren (last name undisclosed because he’s a juvenile). Blackman is the victim, riverboat co-captain Damian Picket. And The Chairman is 42-year-old Reggie Gray.
Here’s the background. On August 5 at the Riverfront Park on the Alabama River in Montgomery, several white thugs aggressively confronted Picket who, while doing his job, had professionally requested that they move their private pontoon boat away from the dock because, for about 45 minutes, it had been blocking the public Harriot II riverboat- which was occupied almost exclusively by approximately 200 Black passengers- from accessing the dock. In response to his request from the Harriot’s public address system, the white men and women, as reported by Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert, responded with obscene “gestures, curse words, and taunting.”
By the way, this site was the very same location, as documented in the Equal Justice Initiative’s “Slavery in America: The Montgomery Slave Trade” report, where enslaved Africans had arrived by steamboat to be bought, sold, traded, leased and separated in the center of town. In fact, by 1860, Montgomery was the capital of the domestic “slave” trade in Alabama.
After the white folks’ gestures, curses and taunts, Picket was transported to the dock in a small vessel. He attempted to physically and safely unmoor and guide their boat away from the space designated for the Harriot to dock. And that’s when the stuff hit the fan.
First, one white guy aggressively confronted Picket and began arguing with him. Then a second white guy joined in by aggressively confronting him, followed by a white woman who approached and began listening and later gestured while walking away. After about a minute of Picket trying to reason with one of the two white men, the first white man, who had moved out of the video frame, suddenly came rushing back and jumped on, pushed and punched Picket.
Picket then removed his baseball-styled captain’s cap and threw it up in the air after which about six whites, including a woman, ganged up on him and began kicking and beating him.
But because Picket, aka Blackman, had already thrown his cap up in the air as if it was some kind of Bat-Signal similar to how the Mayor of Gotham City would flash a large spotlight in the air to alert Batman that the citizens were in distress, help was on the way. However, unlike Gotham’s mayor, Picket wasn’t sending up a Bat-Signal; he was sending up a Black Signal.
And the Wakanda Avengers, both male and female, led by Aquaboy who dove off the Harriott and swam to the dock, came to Picket’s rescue. Despite the fact that they didn’t personally know Picket and despite the fact that most of them didn’t even personally know each other, they all nonetheless came to his defense because he was Black and he was about to be lynched by white people.
Approximately 12-15 Black males and 2-3 Black females began pulling the white folks off Pickett, throwing punches at the white folks who started the assault as well as fighting off other white folks who had decided, to their detriment, to join in. A video of the incident can be seen at https://youtu.be/xGQvCJYTLkQ
As my grandmother used to say, “You gone learn today.” And learn they did, after sustaining well-deserved bruises, bumps, lumps, scrapes and welts from head to toe.
The key white assailants were Richard Roberts, 48 and Allan Todd, 23, both with two prior assault convictions and Zachary Shipman, 25 with one prior assault conviction. Along with those three was Mary Todd, 21. All four were recently arrested and released after paying bail. They will be arraigned on September 1 on third degree misdemeanor assault charges for attacking Picket. One of those defendants, Roberts, faces a second assault charge for attacking the white minor who had transported Picket to the dock in a small vessel.
The third degree misdemeanor assault charge carries a maximum jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $6,000.
Gray, the Chairman, is wanted for questioning regarding his use of a folding chair to hit a few whites during the melee after he came to Picket’s defense.
In light of all the circumstances, not only are all the punch-throwing Black Avengers not guilty, but so is The Chairman. And here’s why. Section 13A-3-23(a) of the Alabama Code makes clear that,
“A person is justified in using physical force upon another person in order to defend himself or herself ‘or a third person’ from what he or she ‘reasonably believes’ to be the use or imminent use of unlawful force by the other person [or those other persons], and he or she may use a degree of force which he or she ‘reasonably believes’ to be necessary for the purpose.”
Therefore, those Black Avengers engaged in what the public calls lawful “self-defense” or lawful “defense of others” but what lawyers accurately call “justification.” Moreover, as Malcolm X perceptively stated, “I don’t call it violence when it’s in self-defense; I call it intelligence.”
Furthermore, as Malcolm profoundly noted, “We are nonviolent with people who are nonviolent with us.” And he added, “It is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks.” He also advised us to “Be peaceful. Be courteous. Obey the law. Respect everyone. But if someone puts his hands on you, send him to the cemetery.”
Even Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once wisely declared, “… [I]t is not enough for me to… condemn … [violence]. It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without … condemning the … intolerable conditions that exist in our society. These conditions are the things that cause individuals to feel that they have no other alternative than to engage in violent rebellions …. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence … over and over again.”
I would be remiss if I failed to properly define “violence.” Leading law dictionaries define it as the “unwarranted or unjust exercise of force.” Accepting that definition as correct, then the actions of those Black Avengers were not “violent” since they were warranted or just- in other words “necessary.” Section 505(a) of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code (which is consistent with Alabama’s Code) says that “The use of force upon… another person is justifiable when the actor ‘believes’ that such force is ‘immediately necessary’ for the purpose of protecting himself [or herself or others] against the use of unlawful force ….” And section 503(a)(1) says “Conduct which the actor believes to be necessary to avoid a harm or evil to himself [or herself] or to another is justifiable” if that harm or evil is greater than the action needed to defend against it. In other words, a person can use lawful force to repel illegal force.
As part of my closing argument here, I again cite the insightful words of Brother Malcolm who sagely proclaimed “We declare our right on this earth to be a human being, to be respected as a human being, to be given the rights of a human being in this society, on this earth, in this day, which we intend to bring into existence ‘by any means necessary.’”
And those “necessary means” include the use of fists and even a chair in lawfully justifiable defense of self and of others.
I rest my case.
