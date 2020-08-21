As of last year on Aug. 25, it was exactly 400 years ago to the very day that the first documented “enslaved” Africans arrived in British colonial America.
And last year on Aug. 25, a massive and historic event took place here in Philadelphia involving 400 of our “Young, Gifted, and Black” children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godsons, and goddaughters. But before discussing 2019’s powerful event, allow me to discuss the tragic event that led to it four centuries earlier.
Near the end of August 1619, as documented in a letter from English settler John Rolfe, a rich tobacco planter, to Sir Edwin Sandys of the Royal Virginia Colony, “… there came a Dutch man of warre [i.e., pirate ship] that sold us twenty and odd Negars” in the Virginia Colony at Old Point Comfort (now Fort Comfort in Hampton).
Following raids in southern Africa by Luis Mendes de Vasconcellos and his Portuguese troops beginning in 1617, two years later he invaded the village of Ndongo in Luanda, Angola and loaded about 350 of those Kimbundu-speaking human beings aboard the “slave” ship Sao Joao Bautista before ordering it sent to Vera Cruz, Mexico. After setting sail, that ship, while in the waters of the so-called West Indies, encountered an English pirate ship called the Treasurer, which was accompanied by its enforcer, the White Lion, a ferociously armed Dutch war vessel and pirate ship. Together, they attacked and boarded the Bautista before kidnapping about 60 of those 350 Angolans. There is no historical record regarding what happened to the remaining 290 or thereabout. Approximately less than thirty (which is why the archaic “twenty and odd” phrase was used) of the kidnapped 60 or so were loaded onto the White Lion, which arrived at Old Point Comfort in August 1619. The other approximately 30 were forced onto the Treasurer.
On Aug. 25, the aforementioned “twenty and odd Negars” arrived at the Virginia colony on the Dutch White Lion and were traded, sold, and forced to labor at plantations along the nearby James River in what would become Charles City.
The Treasurer landed a few days after the White Lion’s arrival and its captain attempted to trade those nearly 30 captives. However, because Britain’s colonial Virginia authorities were concerned that militarily powerful Spain- which ultimately owned the Portuguese slave ship that had been jacked- might find out that one of its ships had been jacked by the English Treasurer and therefore might threaten or even declare war on Britain, those Virginia authorities turned the Treasurer away. It then sailed to Bermuda to conclude its hellish voyage of brutal enslavement.
Although slavery was founded in Virginia, which is in the South, it wasn’t unique to that colony or state or region. It also happened in the North, including right here in Philadelphia. On the southwest corner of Front and High Streets- now Market Street- stood the London Coffee House, which opened in 1754 with funds provided by 200 local merchants. It was where shippers, businessmen, and local officials, including the governor, socialized, drank coffee and alcohol, and ate in private booths while making deals. It was where, on the High Street side, auctions were held for carriages, foodstuffs, horses, and African girls, boys, women, and men who had just been unloaded from ships that docked right across the street at the Delaware River.
Slavery was a key component of daily life here in Pennsylvania generally and Philadelphia particularly. In the 1760s, nearly 4,500 enslaved Blacks labored in the colony. About one of every six white households in the city held at least one Black person in bondage. This cruel institution began here in 1684 when the slave ship Isabella from Bristol, England anchored in Philadelphia with 150 captured Africans. A year later, William Penn himself held three Black persons in bondage at his Pennsbury manor, 20 miles north of Philly. Even George Washington enslaved Blacks, 316 to be exact. And he held nine of them right here in the so-called City of Brotherly Love at America’s first “White House,” which was known as the President’s House at Sixth and Market (then High) Streets.
Based on recently disclosed archival evidence publicized by Project 1619, an “organization whose mission is to promote the arrival of the first Africans in America to be brought ashore on English occupied territory at Point Comfort, today’s Fort Monroe in Hampton,” the public finally knows the precise date of the 1619 birth of what became American slavery. Many persons, including most historians, had previously been citing Aug. 20 based on the only records available at that time. But as recently written by Calvin Pearson, founder and president of Project 1619, “On August 25, 1619, the White Lion [pirate and slave ship] entered from the Chesapeake Bay and arrived at Point Comfort, an English settlement... at the mouth of the harbor, 20 nautical miles downstream from Jamestown.”
By the way, that Aug. 25, 1619 date is confirmed by primary source documents in “Voyages: The Transatlantic Slave Trade Database,” compiled from 40 years of archival records by the National Endowment for Humanities as well as by other similar documents in the inimitable Archivo General de Indias in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.
Accordingly, exactly 400 years later on Aug. 25, 2019 at 2:30, Avenging The Ancestors Coalition (ATAC) held a major “400 Years of Slavery and Other Official Racism: Never Forget, Always Avenge” event. It took place at the Slavery Memorial/President’s House at Sixth and Market Streets. For more info, log on to AvengingTheAncestors.com.
The highlight of that event was 400 Black children who identified and condemned each of the 400 years of slavery as well as its residue, which includes the reactionary Redemption Era, Black Codes, sharecropping, convict leasing, peonage labor, mass lynchings, de jure segregation (known as Jim Crow), de facto segregation, stop-and-frisk, police murder of unarmed Blacks and other police brutality, mass incarceration, legislative voter disenfranchisement, court-sanctioned gerrymandering, redlining, forced illiteracy, cultural miseducation, and additional systemic forms of official racial injustice up to and including last year.
It must be noted that of the 12.5 million Africans stolen from the Motherland, 26 percent, meaning 3.25 million, were children. And 13 percent of those children, meaning 420,000, died during the more than 60-day Middle Passage voyage in the bottom of feces-filled, urine-soaked, vomit-drenched, rat-infested, disease-ridden “slave” ships. By 1860, shortly before the Civil War began, about 33 percent of the nearly four million enslaved Black population, meaning 1.32 million, were children. Think about that for a minute.
In 2019, 400 children from ages 4-17 showed up on Sunday, Aug. 25 wearing- as instructed (or at the event were given free-of-charge)- white t-shirts. Several of them had previously rehearsed their brief speaking roles and the vast majority simply, silently, solemnly, and proudly strode across the outdoor stage commiserating the plight of their enslaved and oppressed ancestors and elders and at the same time commemorating their relentless courage. And these youngsters did so while holding anti-slavery and anti-racism poster boards provided by ATAC.
Those 400 Black children made me proud last year. Those 400 Black children made history last year.
