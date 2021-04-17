Charles Hamilton Houston, Esq. was the architect of civil rights litigation in the mid-1930s through the late-1940s who laid the foundation for the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954, the mentor to the unparalleled Thurgood Marshall, the NAACP special counsel from 1935 to 1940 who argued numerous race discrimination cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, the de facto dean of Howard University School of Law from 1929 to 1935, and the person historically known as “The Man Who Killed Jim Crow.”
In 1929, while leading the effort that within two years would result in the accreditation of Howard University School of Law by the American Bar Association and membership in the Association of American Law Schools, Houston proclaimed to his students,
“(The) Negro lawyer must be trained as a social engineer and group interpreter.
Due to the Negro’s (dire) social and political condition ... the Negro lawyer must ... guide ... his (or her) group advancement ...”
I guess the current inexplicably famous Black lawyers never heard of Houston because they have absolutely no interest whatsoever in guiding our “group” to any “advancement.” And if they have heard of him, they’re willfully spitting on his grave as ambulance-chasing carpetbaggers who appear out of nowhere with no litigation resume, no activist profile, and no street cred from puttin’ in work.
They circle around the skies like vultures awaiting dying prey in the form of Black victims with bullet holes from blue uniform-wearing white men with shiny badges and big guns.
They lurk around dark streets like vampires anticipating alluringly-necked victims.
They hang around pounds like parasitic ticks lying in wait to feed on the blood of oblivious dogs.
And they get paid big money like voluptuous prostitutes consorting at a party with horny trust fund frat boys. But they’re not as virtuous as prostitutes because at least prostitutes don’t lie by pretending to be something they’re not. At least prostitutes admit that they do what they do exclusively for the money and nothing else.
On second thought, I shouldn’t say those lawyers are not as virtuous as prostitutes. And that’s because they ARE prostitutes, albeit a different kind. The ones most people know about are the sexual type. But there are also the lawyer type. Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “prostitute” as a verb and a noun. In the verb form, it’s the act of “devoting one’s self to corrupt or unworthy purposes.” I present at least three of the most recent briefcase-carrying fraudulent litigators as Exhibit A and rest my case, Your Honor.
By the way, just as hoochie prostitutes have a fee schedule for various ... um ... ah ... services, so do vulturous, vampiric, parasitic Black lawyers.
They charge a blood money fee, known as an approximately 40% contingent fee- which means they leech a large amount of the money that the family of a victim receives from either a settlement or jury verdict. Well, it’s almost always an out-of-court settlement because most of those lawyers wouldn’t know a courtroom from a bathroom, usury from urinal, opening statements from opening jars, or cross-examination from crossed eyes.
And it’s not just that 40% fee. There’s also the expense fee. In other words, every time those carpetbaggers fly first class into town, stay at a five-star hotel, rent a new car, eat at a fancy restaurant, and make long-distance phone calls, those costs are deducted not from their 40% but instead from their client’s 60%.
It gets worse: What’s the total cost if about a dozen lawyers are somehow representing one family and getting about 40% each plus reimbursed expenses? The answer is “beaucoup” as we say in da hood.
As a Black attorney with more than 25 years experience, I ain’t hatin’ on Black lawyers getting’ paid. In fact, I want them to get paid.
Because I’m a lawyer, I got a spacious condo, a fly ride, custom made suits, and a comfortable bank account. But none of it is from blood money. None of it came from exploiting traumatized mourners. In fact, approximately half of my major felony jury trials (not plea deal settlements) are pro bono. I don’t say that to brag. I say it to make it clear that Black lawyers don’t have to “legally rob” traumatized Black people in order to be financially comfortable.
And although I want those Black lawyers to get paid, I want them even more to get our community paid first and foremost.
And I don’t mean by getting a 60% (minus expenses) settlement for grieving members of a victim’s family. I mean by getting systemic change for all Black members of all Black communities.
Allow me to explain. When lawyers file wrongful death lawsuits, they always seek compensatory damages and, when appropriate, sometimes seek punitive damages.
Compensatory damages mean payment for pain, suffering, lost wages, medical costs, loss of consortium, and the like. Punitive damages mean payment for egregious conduct by a wrongdoer who engaged in more than mere negligence and those type of damages are designed to punish that wrongdoer (as opposed to focusing only on compensating the victim).
So what should Black lawyers be doing? First, they should be remembering their ancient African ancestors whose blood pumps through their veins.
Second, they should be remembering their enslaved ancestors who made freedom possible.
Third, they should be remembering their elders who sacrificed to get them into law school.
And fourth, they should be doing what a woke group of Black and white lawyers I’m currently working with in representing nearly 250 recent police brutality victims are doing.
In addition to seeking compensatory damages for our clients, we’re also zealously pursuing what most people call police reform but what we call police transformation because the entire rotten policing system needs to be completely overhauled.
That transformation, in the form of injunctive relief and/or consent decrees, seeks, among other substantive and trailblazing changes, defunding/defanging the police, banning all kinds of chokeholds, blocking racist police applicants, firing brutal cops, ending stop and frisk, de-escalating use of force, decriminalizing low-level so-called crimes, ceasing use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters, and especially establishing a community-controlled police oversight commission.
If Black lawyers pursue only money, this brutally racist policing system will never change. In other words, a cop could kill an innocent Black person on Monday. And the city pays off some vulturous, vampiric, parasitic Black (or white or Brown or Yellow) lawyer with a multi-million dollar check from taxpayers on Tuesday. And then that same murderous cop goes back to work on Wednesday in the very same brutally racist policing system that created Monday’s murder.
Dear Black Lawyers: Stop commodifying Black death as a gluttonous business. And start listening to Charles Hamilton Houston as an ancestral guide. Stop profiting from racist policing and start destroying systemic racism.
P.S. And stop holding all those damn self-promoting news conferences that do nothing but give a murderous cop a meritorious legal argument to raise on appeal regarding his previous change of venue motion!
