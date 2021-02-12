President George Washington’s teeth weren’t made of wood from brown trees. They were made of enamel from Black humans. But like branches being forcibly yanked from trees for aesthetically functional carpentry, those teeth were forcibly yanked from mouths for brutally racist dentistry.
Before I go into detail about the documented horrific facts regarding President Washington’s— correction, my enslaved ancestors’ — teeth, allow me to explain Presidents Day, which is celebrated on February 15 this year.
Presidents Day, as it is commonly but unofficially known, is officially called George Washington’s Birthday according to federal legislation created in 1885 to honor the man born on Feb. 22, 1732. By the way, this is the same man who enslaved 316 Black human beings at his Mt. Vernon, Va. plantation and who transported nine of them beginning in 1790 to America’s first “White House” located right here in Philly at Sixth and Market Streets where he held them in brutal bondage.
As an aside, I should mention that in some years, Washington’s Birthday is celebrated days before his actual February 22 birth date because the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was enacted by Congress in 1968 to create a three-day holiday that would always fall on the third Monday in February. Last year it was February 17. And in 2022, it’ll be February 14.
Although the technical name of this federal holiday is George Washington’s Birthday, history.com notes that it is “popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.” And britannica.com points out that it is “sometimes understood as a celebration of the birthdays... of all U.S. presidents.”
But instead of being celebrated, many of those presidents, whom I’ll call “The Devil’s Dozen,” should be condemned. Why? Very simple. It’s because they enslaved Black men, women and children.
You want proof? Here’s documented proof of the twelve enslaving presidents from worse to worst:
• Martin Van Buren, the eighth president, enslaved one but not during his presidency. And fortunately, that one escaped.
• Ulysses S. Grant, the eighteenth president, enslaved five but not during his presidency. In office from 1869-1877, he was the last enslaving president.
• Andrew Johnson, the seventeenth president, enslaved eight but not during his presidency.
• William Henry Harrison, the ninth president, enslaved eleven but not during his presidency.
• James K. Polk, the eleventh president, enslaved 25 and held many of them during his presidency.
• John Tyler, the tenth president, enslaved 70 and held many of them during his presidency.
• James Monroe, the fifth president, enslaved 75 and held many of them during his presidency.
• James Madison, the fourth president, enslaved approximately 100-125 and did so during his presidency. He’s the very same guy who proposed the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause.
• Zachary Taylor, the twelfth president, enslaved approximately 150 and held many of them during his presidency.
• Andrew “Indian Killer” Jackson, the seventh president (and Donald Drumpf’s favorite), enslaved 150-200 and held many of them during his presidency.
• Thomas Jefferson, the third president, enslaved 267 and held many of them during his presidency.
• George Washington, the first president, enslaved 316 and held many of them during his presidency.
Speaking of Washington, let’s now proceed to the teeth. In 1784, he had teeth from enslaved Black adults “transplanted into” his mouth. If you don’t believe me, read “An Imperfect God: George Washington, His Slaves, and the Creation of America” written by award-winning author, historian, and Library of Virginia board of trustees member Henry Wiencek.
Five years later in 1789, a dentist in Philadelphia made Washington’s first set of total dentures from teeth that were “yanked from the heads of his ‘slaves.’” If you don’t believe me, read “George Washington’s Teeth: An Unconventional Guide to the Eighteenth Century” written by award-winning author, cultural historian, professor, American Historical Association president, Harvard University Library Director, and New York Public Library board of trustees member Robert Darnton.
On April 30, 1789 — during the first inauguration in American history — Washington “probably gave his inaugural speech with teeth that were from people who were enslaved.” And it was “grim.” If you don’t believe me, read “Did George Washington’s False Teeth Come From His ‘Slaves?’” written by acclaimed author, historical essayist, and University of Virginia’s Martha Washington Papers Project Research Editor Kathryn Gehred.
After centuries of flat-out denials and/or evasive responses, the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association (MVLA)- an official organization founded in 1853 “to educate... people throughout the world about the life and legacies of George Washington...”- finally admitted in 2016 that his teeth weren’t wooden. But the MVLA incredibly claimed that he had “paid six shillings to [enslaved] Negroes for nine teeth” on May 8, 1784. In other words, the MVLA claims he paid enslaved Black people! Paid them money! Who does that? Who says that? Who believes that?
Realizing how ridiculous that claim was, the association backtracked by conceding, “It is important to note that ‘while Washington paid these enslaved people for their teeth,’ it does not mean they had a real option to refuse his request.” In other words, Washington made them an offer they couldn’t refuse- give up your teeth or get whipped to death.
It’s obvious that he never even considered paying them. In fact, one of Washington’s personal dentists, Dr. Jean Le Mayeur, would often advertise in newspapers across the country for the purchase of teeth to be used by his various wealthy clients. While in Richmond, Dr. Le Mayeur’s advertisement offered “two guineas [which equals around five pounds] each for good front teeth” but added “slaves excepted.” What does that mean? It obviously means that everybody “except slaves” would be paid for their teeth.
Despite the irrefutable proof I have presented here about Washington using overseers with whips and dentists with pliers to jack my ancestors’ teeth, many readers will ignorantly and aggressively refuse to accept this harsh truth. In other words, for them, accepting harsh historical truths is like pulling — or, better stated, yanking — teeth.
