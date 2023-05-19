Dear Soon-To-Be Mayor Cherelle L. Parker:
First and foremost, I congratulate you on your primary election victory — correction, on your historic victory. You crushed all of your mayoral opponents, including my endorsed progressive candidate.
Second, although I am a Black progressive Democrat and although you have been described (correctly or incorrectly) as a moderate Democrat or an establishment Democrat, I wish you the best now and after you win again in November and are sworn in in January.
I wish you the best because of these four combined reasons: You are Black and you are a woman and you are qualified and you fight as you believe you should for Black people. Although Black progressives like me and Black moderates/Black establishment officials like you don’t agree on everything, I think we do agree on some key issues pertaining directly to Black people.
For example, I think — and hope — we agree on a few key points, both good and bad, about progressivism in Philly.
Allow me to start with the bad, which you might agree with: The progressive movement’s leadership in Philly is too white. As a result, I posted the following on my Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday:
“To: All Progressives — Especially The White Ones Fr: Michael X — ‘The Angriest Black Man in America’ First of all, Cherelle Parker must be congratulated for her historic and landslide victory. She crushed everybody — including my endorsed progressive candidate. Second, progressives — including me — must lick our wounds and rally around Democrat Parker in November to defeat reactionary Republicanism citywide.... Third, just as the rent is ‘too damn high,’ the progressive party (although genuinely well-intentioned) is ‘too damn white.’ We gotta change that by recruiting more Blacks in progressive party leadership positions. The days of white paternalism and white maternalism, even from the left, are dead — or should be.”
Now I’ll get to the good, which you also might agree with. But before I get to that, I must first state what I mean by the term “progressive.” Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as a person who advocates for “political change and especially social improvement.” In practical terms, it’s best described as a left-leaning type of liberalism. And by “left-leaning,” I mean that which is the opposite of right-leaning reactionism (i.e., going back to the bad old days of blatant racism and other forms of systemic intolerance) and I also mean the opposite of centrism/conservatism (i.e., maintaining the stagnant status quo).
Stated simply, a progressive is an anti-establishment person who advocates for “woke” grassroots activism. During slavery, abolitionists were progressives. During Jim Crow, civil rights marchers were progressives. And today, Black Lives Matter activists are progressives. Progressives seek societal progress by loudly or by quietly rocking the boat so that all the passengers can sail together equitably.
Well, if that’s what progressivism is — and it certainly is — I believe and hope you might agree with me on the following pro-Black progressive platforms even if you choose not to be identified as a progressive:
End Philly’s unconstitutional “Stop and Frisk” by strictly complying with the U.S. District Court’s Bailey v. Philadelphia consent decree. As you recall, a class action lawsuit was filed in 2010 on behalf of Black and Latino men who were illegally stopped and frisked solely because of their race/ethnicity. As the ACLU pointed out, “The suit alleges that thousands of people each year are illegally stopped, frisked, searched, and detained by the Philadelphia Police Department as part of its stop and frisk policy.”
In 2011, the City of Philadelphia and the ACLU announced a settlement agreement that will, among other things, “provide officers with necessary training and supervision with respect to stop and frisk practices.” Despite that agreement, I can personally say — as a criminal defense attorney who has represented thousands of young Black men and boys for more than 25 years and who continues to represent them in 2023 — that police officers, both Black and white (as well as Latino and Asian), continue to blatantly engage in unconstitutional stop and frisk, especially in poor Black neighborhoods. I know because I see the effects of it in court every day. And it must end immediately.
Increase anti-crime funding for drug rehab, mental health, proper education, and paid job-training programs.
Promote the implementation of a high quality school curriculum that enlightens and empowers Black students in safe environments.
End gentrification and create affordable and safe public housing.
Require companies that contract with the City of Philadelphia to strictly comply with both the letter and the spirit of all federal, state and local equal employment laws by hiring and promoting qualified Blacks in all available positions. I know that you and I wholeheartedly agree on this because I wrote the following about you here in the Tribune in my article published on Dec. 21, 2020:
“... City Councilperson … Parker has begun pursuing … [a] solution. After having introduced legislation on Oct. 29 called ‘The Walter P. Lomax Jr. Transparency In Business Act’ — named after one of the City’s wokest and most civic-minded, community-oriented, and remarkably successful Black business owners ... — Parker announced just last week on Dec. 10 that Council voted to approve it. The act’s equitable goal is to compel most companies that contract and subcontract with the City to publicly disclose ... the race/ethnicity of their companies, their positions and salaries, and their staffing/labor force demographics.”
And then I added this in that article,
“In other words — and in order to ‘make it plain’ as Brother Malcolm used to say — if you’re one of those racist companies that rarely hire Blacks in any position or rarely hire Blacks in top positions or almost never promote Blacks or almost always underpay Blacks or disproportionately employ mostly white guys from suburban counties or Jersey, we’re gonna easily and publicly find out about it and you’re gonna be immediately and permanently exposed because of it. It’s all about transparency, which leads to equity, because the dirt racists do in the dark will be exposed in the light.
I must point out that this new legislation doesn’t set quotas because that would be illegal, even though it shouldn’t be since white folks have built — actually, stolen or otherwise unfairly benefited from — generational wealth as a direct result of their ‘whites only’ quota from 1619 up until 1964 and their ‘whites mostly’ quota up to today.
Although this transparency-mandating legislation certainly won’t end Philly’s employment racism overnight, it certainly is a step in the right direction. As Parker rhetorically asked and sagely stated,
‘Where is the enthusiasm for Black Lives Matter when we are talking about business and commerce? Where is the enthusiasm for Black Lives Matter when the conversation turns to dividing the economic pie and who is growing and building wealth? There are all sorts of reasons why the racial wealth gap exists. And not being transparent about who is building wealth while doing business in our majority-minority City only serves to strengthen the divide. Recently, we have seen local businesses make very public commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This Walter P. Lomax Jr. Transparency In Business legislation will help shine a light on the effectiveness of their goals and objectives.’”
I wish you agreed with me on all progressive platforms, not just on the five aforementioned ones. And (if you happen to think about it) you probably wish that Black progressives like me agreed with you on all moderate and establishment platforms. But we don’t have to agree on everything. Remember, as I was taught as a political science major at Cheyney University, “Politics is the art of compromise.”
The only thing we have to agree on is advancing the cause of Black people in Philly. And I know you will do everything you believe necessary to reach that goal.
In conclusion, as I wrote earlier in this letter, I wish you the best, Madam Soon-To-Be Mayor Parker.
Sincerely,
Michael X
— A Black Progressive and The Angriest Black Man in America
