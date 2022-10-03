This is volume 18 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. Although this column usually addresses racial discrimination that adversely affects Black businesses, Black employees, Black employee applicants and Black consumers throughout the city, this month's article will address a nearly 25-year use of Black Philadelphians' and other Philadelphians' tax dollars to finance cruel skin experiments on inmates, nearly all of whom were Black, at Holmesburg Prison.
In July, I spoke with Adrianne Jones-Alston and Allen M. Hornblum regarding a Tribune article I was writing about the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” that was implemented by the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama in “mid-October” of 1932. (I should mention that, for some unknown reason, no government records indicate the precise date in October.)
This inhuman study included 600 Black men in rural Macon County, 399 with syphilis and 201 without. By the time it ended – 40 years later in 1972 – as many as 128 of the 399 had died of syphilitic complications. But it's actually worse than that because 40 wives were infected and 19 infants were born with congenital syphilis.
Jones-Alston is a prison reform activist and the daughter of one of the Holmesburg inmate test subjects, Leodus Jones who passed away in 2018 at the age of 74. He founded Community Assistance for Prisoners and testified at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington about what he described as “guinea pig tests” on Holmesburg inmates.
Hornblum is an expert in the field of medical experimentation on Holmesburg inmates. He's also a former criminal justice official and college professor as well as the author of eight books including “Acres of Skin” in 1998 and “Sentenced to Science” in 2007, both about human experiments at Holmesburg.
I spoke with them in July because the 25th of that month in 2022 was exactly 50 years ago to the very day that the wicked Tuskegee experiment, which officially ended on Nov. 16, 1972, was finally exposed after 40 years of medical torture. And during my conversations with Jones-Alston and Hornblum about that, they enlightened me about a similar horrific and racist medical injustice right here in Philadelphia.
In a recent follow-up interview, Jones-Alton said, “The Holmesburg Prison experiments destroyed my family life forever. The deterioration of my father's external body and the damage to his interior genes have had a detrimental domino effect through the generations.”
And in July, Hornblum said, “The Tuskegee Syphilis Study and Holmesburg Prison medical experiments are one and the same: The best of us using the least of us for dangerous scientific research. Like in Tuskegee, the Holmesburg experiments were perpetrated by prestigious physicians such as Dr. Albert M. Kligman and elite academic institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and exposed thousands of incarcerated African-Americans to an array of dangerous substances including dioxin, radioactive isotopes, and chemical warfare agents. Sadly, no one in the medical community in either Tuskegee or Philadelphia spoke up against the unethical and dangerous experiments.”
Because I was so moved by Jones-Alston's and Hornblum's impassioned and factual comments, I decided to assist them in reaching out to the city for some justice in the form of an official apology. As a result, the three of us composed the following Sept. 29 letter and submitted it to Mayor James F. Kenney, City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, Tenth District Councilman Brian J. O'Neill, and all other Councilpersons:
“For nearly a quarter-century, from 1951 to 1974, the city of Philadelphia allowed a prominent dermatologist and an elite academic institution access to inmates in the county prison system. The prisoners were used as raw material for medical research and were critical to what would become the largest human experimentation factory in American history.
Though unsophisticated – the prisoners, who overwhelmingly were African-American from the mid-1960s – were incorporated into a wide range of experiments that ran the gamut from innocuous toothpaste, hair dye and athletes’ foot medications to more dangerous experiments involving herpes simplex, wart virus and myriad Phase I drug trials.
More troublesome yet, and clearly counter to the principles of the Nuremberg Code, were experiments that incorporated dioxin, radioactive isotopes and chemical warfare agents. Such potent chemicals and drugs not only left the test subjects with permanent and ugly scars, but also psychologically disoriented and prone to more violent criminal behavior. The families of the test subjects also have their own story to tell about the repercussions from the prison research.
We believe the city of Philadelphia owes an apology to not only the former test subjects and their family members, but also to the general public for allowing such an unethical and exploitative financial enterprise to occur in (what was then) the third largest city in the nation.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton apologized on behalf of the nation for allowing hundreds of unschooled and impoverished Alabama sharecroppers to be used as human guinea pigs in an untreated syphilis study by the U.S. Public Health Service. The deception, denial of appropriate treatment, and 40-year length of the experiment have all contributed to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study deserving of its well-earned reputation as the most notorious example of unethical medical research in American history.
However, the human travesty that occurred in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg Prison is not far behind us in terms of the program’s longevity and damage to its victims. As opposed to Tuskegee where the ill went untreated, in Philadelphia thousands of healthy, imprisoned citizens were injected and slathered with a wide cross-section of potent and harmful substances. And this all occurred after American jurists in Nuremberg, Germany told Nazi doctors - and the world beyond - that no one “[un]able to exercise the free power of choice” or subjected to “any element of force, duress … or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion” should be incorporated in medical research.
The University of Pennsylvania recently issued a belated apology for its gross actions regarding the Holmesburg Prison experiments and ended its misguided homage and honors to Dr. Albert M. Kligman. It is now time for the city of Philadelphia, through the Mayor and City Council, to own up to its cavalier indifference in the past and do the right thing.
And that can be done quickly and easily without conceding any civil or other liability whatsoever.
We respectfully urge your attention to this matter and request at least some sort of preliminary response, preferably prior to our press conference on Oct. 8, 2022 at the Holmesburg Prison wall.”
By the way, we selected that Oct. 8 date because the Tuskegee experiment began sometime in October. And we will be holding a press conference on that date at 12 p.m. outside Holmesburg Prison at 8215 Torresdale Avenue. For more information, email my law office at MichaelCoardX@gmail.com.
Neither we nor anyone else is seeking any financial compensation in connection with that letter. In fact, no one is seeking any pay except for the city to pay attention to this matter by issuing a sincere apology.
And if city officials don't know exactly what to say in their apology, they can simply say exactly what Clinton said when he apologized for Tuskegee, but the City can just replace American with Philadelphian and the United States with Philadelphia. Here's what Clinton said at 2:26 p.m. on May 16, 1997, “We can end the silence. We can stop turning our heads away. We can look at you in the eye and finally say on behalf of the American people: What the United States government did was shameful, and I am sorry …. I apologize and I am sorry that this apology has been so long in coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.