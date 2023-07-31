This is volume 28 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
In this volume, I’m including but expanding beyond Philly by celebrating the August 11, 1973 birth of hip-hop, which is recognized as having come into existence in The Bronx at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue when DJ Kool Herc threw a historic party.
By the way, in my upcoming weekly “Freedom’s Journal” column here in The Tribune, I’ll explain the riveting details about hip-hop’s origins and its fascinating history. But in this monthly “Black Dollars Matter” column, I’m focusing exclusively on the business and money aspects of hip-hop. Better stated, I’m focusing more particularly on the theft of hip-hop’s vast wealth from Black artists by white-owned and operated record industry companies.
Public Enemy, the greatest and most revolutionary hip-hop group of all time, has a song from 1990 entitled “Who Stole the Soul?” In it, front man Chuck D rhymes, “Ain’t no different than South Africa over here they go after ya to steal your soul like over there they stole our gold yo, they say the Black don’t know how to act ‘cause we’re waiting for the big payback … I learned we earned …. [Instead] we [got] burned so where the hell is our return?”
We know who stole it. In fact, A Tribe Called Quest told us in 1991 when Q-Tip, on the “Check The Rhime” track, said, “Industry rule number four thousand and eighty, record company people are shady”
So who are those “shady record company people” he’s talking about? Well, since you asked and since Black dollars really do matter, I’ll tell you. But first, I must quote Left Eye who, despite having been in TLC, which was an R&B group and not a rap group, nonetheless had impressive rap skills. In a “Behind The Music” interview in 1999 (which was just three years before she died in a car accident), Left Eye concisely and thoroughly explained the shadiness of record companies as follows, “This is how a group can sell ten million records and be broke …. There are one hundred points on an album. TLC had seven. Every point is equal to [only] eight cents …. Seven times eight [equals] 56 cents …. Every time an album gets sold, TLC gets 56 cents. So ten million records … [equals] $5.6 million. Seems like a lotta money. But it’s not a lotta money when the record company has spent $3 million to record your album. And in the record business, we pay all costs back to the record company. We pay recording costs, video costs [etc.]. So now we have $2.6 million left. Well, guess what? When you have that much money, you’re in about the … 49 percent tax bracket. That immediately gets deducted to $1.3 million. Then you split the rest three ways. You got about $300,000 apiece- if that much. OK? [Only] $300,000! I can buy a nice house with that. And what am I gonna pay my bills with?”
Although Left Eye didn’t belabor her great points by going into more detail, she could’ve added the fact that when artists sign, for example, a $3 million contract, that $3 million doesn’t go into their pocket because that $3 million (or any other amount) is known in the shady record company industry as a “recoupable advance.”
In other words, from whatever amount that contract is worth, the artists have to reimburse the record companies for costs beyond just the studio recording and the music videos. They also have to reimburse the record companies for hotels, food, clothing, accessories, transportation, phones, healthcare, etc.
That’s exactly why some artists wind up actually owing money to the record companies after having received millions of dollars. But they really didn’t “receive” anything. Instead, they were simply “lent” much of the money in their multi-million dollar contracts. And most of those one-sided contracts provide far less than the measly seven points (equaling 56 cents) TLC received per album.
That’s also exactly why TLC- the number one selling American female group of all time with 23 million albums- was, as reported by Yahoo.com News a few months ago on March 31, forced into bankruptcy in 1995 after having received only about one percent of the estimated $175 million they had earned during their five years in the record company industry.
Gil Scott-Heron, the man respectfully known by many as “The Godfather of hip-hop,” clearly saw the shadiness of the record industry and perfectly exposed it in his classic 1978 “Show Bizness” song when he profoundly crooned, “Well, they’ll guide your career for only 95 percent, that leaves enough for fronts like three-piece suits and pays the rent …. You’re only as important to them as your latest hit that’s a precarious position for a plastic king to sit lawyers’ game is double same, your fate is in their hands you’re a millionaire without a dime and you just don’t understand!”
More than 95 percent of the world’s most talented and best-selling hip-hop artists are Black. But all of the billionaire record industry CEOs and nearly all of their executive vice presidents are white.
In fact, as documented in July of last year by musicianwave.com, Universal Music Group headed by Lucian Grainge, Sony Music Group headed by Rob Stringer and Warner Music Group headed by Robert Kyncl, “are by far the largest record labels in the world. Consisting of many smaller labels, the three corporations control approximately 69 percent of the market share.” Furthermore, “Universal Music Group alone covers 32 percent of the global record label industry, which is more than all of the independent labels in the world combined.”
By the way, Universal’s 2022 year-end revenue was $10.96 billion. Sony’s was $10.16 billion. And Warner’s was $5.90 billion
But the average skilled rapper (meaning Black rapper) is not a billionaire or even a millionaire. In fact, the average skilled rapper is lucky to be a “thousandaire” who has full health insurance and a home in a middle-class neighborhood.
But that’s changing. Thanks to skilled hip-hop artists like LaRussell Thomas (stage name “LaRussell”), Black rappers are beginning to control their own economic destiny. They’re beginning to redirect the billions of dollars away from the pockets of old white men who can neither jump nor rap and finally put those billions into the pockets of young Black people who rap, who sing, who play instruments, who dance and who impressively entertain.
Twenty-nine-year old LaRussell, a former well paid aerospace company employee who also happens to be the son of a former Black Panther Party member, is from the West Coast and has been rapping since he was eight and producing music since he was 12 when his supportive parents provided the resources for a makeshift studio.
Six years ago, he founded “Good Compenny” to promote the careers of up-and-coming Bay Area artists. But his major claim to fame is his business acumen and independence. He has used social media, podcasts, radio shows, and other outlets to become wildly successful WITHOUT any assistance whatsoever from any major record industry company.
With trusted close friends, he makes his own music, sells his own albums, merchandise, books and his own company’s stocks. Also, along with them, he schedules and produces his own concerts and has his own company gold card for registered fans.
For more information about him and about how to keep all the hip-hop money in the pockets of Black hip-hop artists, follow him on Instagram @goodcompenny or email him at goodcompenny@gmail.com.
The best way to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th birthday on August 11 and everyday is by finally getting our stolen souls- and our stolen money- back from all the shady record company people.
