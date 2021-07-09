The beginning of the official banning of Black players from pro baseball was exactly 134 years ago on July 14, 1887. On that infamous date, Hall of Famer and avowed racist Cap Anson who had played for and/or managed the Philadelphia Athletics, Chicago White Stockings, New York Giants and Rockford Forest Citys, refused to play in an exhibition game against the Newark Little Giants’ Black pitcher George Stovey. As reported at chicagonow.com, “By the next day, the owners had voted 6-4 to begin a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to disallow Black players from all major baseball leagues.”
That ban lasted 60 years until April 10, 1947, when UCLA four-sport superstar Jackie Robinson got signed to a pro contract by Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey.
Many baseball fans contend that the great Moses Fleetwood “Fleet” Walker was the first Black player in pro baseball. Walker, a 26-year-old University of Michigan Law School graduate, played in the Toledo Blue Stockings’ season opener in the then-major league American Association on May 1, 1884. Not only was he a great player who was known as “a plucky catcher, a hard hitter and a daring and successful base runner,” he, like all catchers back then, played barehanded — without any mitt!
As the Negro Leagues Baseball nerd that I am, I must mention that, technically speaking, Walker wasn’t the first. Instead, it apparently was pitcher Bud Fowler, the son of an escaped formerly enslaved father. In 1872 at age 14, Fowler reportedly played for an otherwise all-white pro team based in New Castle, Pa. I say “apparently” because some baseball scholars argue that Brown University student William Edward White, who passed for white (as the son of a white enslaving rapist father and an enslaved Black mother) and played on June 21, 1879, as a substitute first baseman for the Providence Grays of the National League, was the first. Ongoing research is being done by baseball historians everywhere to determine who really was the first.
Walker, a great player described as “an avid reader of high-grade literature,” reminds me of another great Black baseball player who was also an intellectual. And that is none other than Octavius Valentine Catto. In addition to being a fearless civil rights activist in Philadelphia as well as a math professor, an English professor, and principal of male students at the Institute for Colored Youth, which eventually became Cheyney University, my beloved alma mater, Catto was also a star baseball player, strategic manager and tactical organizer.
Catto, as noted in “Nineteenth Century Philadelphia Black Militant: Octavius V. Catto” by Harry C. Silcox, was instrumental in establishing Philly as a major hub in what would later become Negro League baseball. Catto, along with Jacob C. White Jr., a fellow intellectual, educator and civil rights activist (who, by the way, was the first Black person appointed as a school principal in the city), in 1865 established the Philadelphia Pythians, one of the country’s first Negro League baseball clubs.
As an aside, if you think it’s unimaginably impressive that Blacks were establishing baseball teams in the very same year that the Thirteenth Amendment was passed, check this out. As indicated by the Center for Negro League Baseball Research (CNLBR), “The first recorded baseball game between two Black teams occurred on October 25, 1855. According to the Newark Daily Mercury, the St. John’s team was beating the Union Cubs by a score of 10-2 at the end of two innings when the game was rained out.”
Although the beginning of the official banning of Black players was July 14, 1887, serious plans for such banning actually started 20 years earlier on Oct. 16, 1867, when the Pennsylvania State Convention of Baseball in Harrisburg denied admission to Catto’s Pythians.
As documented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, “In 1866, faced with restrictions against joining white baseball clubs in Philadelphia, the city’s first African-American team, the Excelsior Base Ball Club, formed. Encouraged by this move, Catto and ... Jacob C. White Jr. created their own team. Comprised of individuals from the Institute for Colored Youth as well as other leading social and educational organizations, they called this team the Pythian Baseball Club. ... The Pythians played their first recorded game on Oct. 3, 1866. ... In 1867, Catto and the Pythians improved significantly, winning eight of their 13 games and attracting great interest from Philadelphia’s African-American community. Catto himself served as field captain and manager of the Pythians. In the fall of 1867, Catto and the Pythians applied to join Pennsylvania’s association of amateur baseball clubs. [Despite its athletic talent, organizational skills and business prowess], the Pythians — the only African American club — were the only club to not receive entry out of the 266 clubs seeking to be a part of the association. [The Pythians’ representative was compelled to] withdraw the Pythians’ application when it seemed likely the deciding committee would bow to [racist] opposition pressure. Another application submitted later in 1867, this time to the National Association of Base Ball Players, [was also rejected when that association] said it would not admit ‘any club which may be composed of one or more colored persons.’”
Although civil rights activist Catto was murdered in Philly by a racist thug on Election Day, Oct. 10, 1871, his Black voting rights legacy continues to this very day and his Black baseball legacy continued in the Philly area past his crucifixion and did so in the establishment of the Philadelphia Giants in 1902, the Hilldale Athletics in 1910, and the Darby Daisies also in 1910.
Also, Catto’s Black baseball legacy continues in the person of Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City, Missouri. Just two weeks ago on June 24, a day after arriving in beautiful downtown Kansas City, I had the genuine honor of interviewing — face-to-face and one-on-one — this walking encyclopedia of Negro Leagues baseball history.
As an aside, I must mention this. Although everybody knows I love Black people, not many know I love baseball. In fact, after playing Little League baseball at the Connie Mack Recreation Center, winning the 14- 16-year-old division team MVP Award, and being on the team that played in a city championship at Veterans Stadium, I had hopes of becoming a major leaguer. But after a failed attempt as a Reading Phillies walk-on during try-outs, I decided that becoming a lawyer would be much easier than becoming a pro ballplayer. But I digress.
Having served as the NLBM’s first director of marketing and then being promoted to vice president of marketing, Kendrick eventually became its president in 2011. As highlighted on its website at nlbm.com, the museum was “established in a one-room office in 1990 [and] is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its profound impact on the social advancement of America. In 2006, the United States Congress designated the NLBM as ‘America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.’”
During our more than one-hour interview, Kendrick enlightened me with little-known information about the Philadelphia Hilldales (who won the first two Colored World Series), the Philadelphia Tigers, the Philadelphia Stars, the Kansas City Monarchs, the Homestead Grays, Pittsburgh Crawfords, Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Monte Irvin, Leon Day, Martin Dihigo, Oscar Charleston, Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, Curt Food, Dick Allen, Olivia Taylor, Effa Manley, Gus Greenlee, Toni Stone, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, Connie Morgan, and much, much more. In upcoming articles in this column, more about Kendrick’s fascinating information will be shared.
By the way, I should mention that the museum is called the Negro Leagues — not League — Baseball Museum. I mention that because most people don’t realize that there were at least seven successful and separate Negro Leagues, not just one. And they included the First Negro National League (1920-1931), Eastern Colored League (1923-1928), American Negro League (1929), East West League (1932), Negro Southern League (1932), Second Negro National League (1933-1948), and Negro American League (1937-1962).
Traveling to the NLBM was one of the greatest events in my entire life because Negro Leagues Baseball represents not just excellence in athletics but, more important, excellence in Black cultural independence and Black economic independence. We hit home runs, pitched no hitters, stole bases, and organized teams better than anyone — and we made a lotta money in the process directly as team owners, team office workers, and team players. But it didn’t stop there. We also made a lotta money in the process indirectly because Black hotel proprietors and their Black employees, Black restaurant owners and their Black employees, Black jazz club owners and their Black employees, and Black bank owners and their Black employees as well as Black numbers runners and Black bootleggers circulated their Black dollars relentlessly throughout their Black communities in Kansas City in the famous and historic 18th & Vine neighborhood as well as throughout their Black communities all across America.
Negro Leagues Baseball and Octavius Catto were bigger than baseball. They were Blackness. They were excellent Blackness. They were proud Blackness.
