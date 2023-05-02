As noted by several historians, the first Black law office in America opened for business 178 years ago on May 5, 1845 after attorney Macon Bolling Allen as a solo practitioner along with then-paralegal (and future attorney) Robert Morris signed a contract with each other a week earlier on April 29 to begin providing legal services together in Massachusetts.
This is volume 25 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
In this volume, I will focus on Black lawyers and Black law firms. In particular, I will focus on the need for Black lawyers to “do for self” by establishing their own law firms. I’ll also focus on the need for white law firms that gain their wealth from Black clients and from city (as well as state and federal) contracts to promote “diversity, equity and inclusion” by hiring many more Black associates and making many more of them partners.
Macon Bolling Allen passed the Maine bar exam in 1844, just one month before his 28th birthday and is the first Black person in America licensed to practice law, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center affirms. And, later, after having passed a notoriously difficult judicial test to qualify to run for a position as Justice of the Peace for Middlesex County in Massachusetts, he was elected in 1846 and thereby became the first Black person to serve as a judge in America. By the way, after he passed the Maine bar exam in 1844, he then passed the Massachusetts bar exam in 1845. Prior to becoming a revered ancestor in 1894, he used his legal skills to help abolish slavery and to battle racial discrimination thereafter.
Robert Morris at age 15 was employed as a servant for a white abolitionist attorney who was so impressed with Morris’ intellect that he began tutoring him to become a lawyer. That mentoring attorney later presented Morris to the Massachusetts bar for admission after he had passed that state’s exam in 1847 at age 24. Morris, like Allen, also served as a judge, which occurred when anti-slavery Gov. John Albion Andrew appointed him as a Massachusetts magistrate. Prior to becoming a revered ancestor in 1882, he used his legal skills to help abolish slavery and to battle racial discrimination thereafter.
As an aside, I should mention that some historians claim there is insufficient evidence to prove that Allen and Morris opened a law office together in 1845. But historical researchers such as Orella Ramsey Brazile at encyclopedia.com and Nick Manos of Seattle, Washington, make a persuasive case regarding this law office collaboration.
Consider the following: Both Allen and Morris were Black. They both were abolitionists. They both worked in the legal profession. And in 1845, both the 29-year-old Allen and the 22-year-old Morris were in Boston. Each one of these facts is documented and irrefutable.
Twenty-four years after establishing the first Black law office in America, Allen, along with attorney William J. Whipper and attorney Robert Brown Elliot in 1869, founded in South Carolina the first Black law firm (i.e., with a full secretarial and administrative staff) in America, called Whipper, Elliot, & Allen.
Fast forward to the present. As indicated in the most recent American Bar Association numbers available, which are from 2022, Blacks constitute only 4.5% of this country’s approximately 1.33 million lawyers, which means there are only about 59,850 of us.
Despite that small percentage, we can and should come together in various cities and aspire to do what Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP did. And what did the Black lawyers there do? They banded together and formed the nation’s largest Black law firm with branches in Florida, New York, Virginia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Simply stated, they “did for self” by doing their own thing.
But “doing for self” in that manner is not the only laudable option. Working at white-owned law firms is a reasonable alternative if a Black lawyer chooses to do so since white-owned law firms make a lot of money from Black clients. They also make a lot of money from city (as well as state and federal) contracts.
And Philadelphia, for example, is proof of that. That’s exactly why I began an ongoing “Black Dollars Matter” series in The Tribune to interrogate this city’s largest law firms namely Cozen O’Connor, Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C., and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, to determine the number and percentage of Black associates they have and the number and percentage of Black associates being made equity partners there.
Speaking of Philly, this city has a long and acclaimed history filled with some of America’s greatest Black lawyers, correction, greatest lawyers of any ethnicity. They include, but certainly are not limited to, Raymond Pace Alexander, Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Charles W. Bowser, A. Leon Higginbotham, A. Benjamin Johnson, Cecil B. Moore, J. Austin Norris and Juanita Kidd Stout.
But we certainly cannot forget Philadelphia dentist John Rock who, in 1865, became the first Black lawyer to be admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. Neither can we forget John Daniel Lewis and Jeremiah Scott who, in 1876, became the first Black lawyers to practice in Philadelphia.
And the greatness didn’t end there. Today, we have the Tucker Law Group, LLC, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC, Law Offices of Shaka Johnson, LLC, and many others.
In regard to exposing and confronting the racism that continues to permeate America’s legal system in general and Philadelphia’s legal practitioners in particular, I should mention that there’s no need for me to reinvent the wheel. And that’s because I will be seeking the essential assistance of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group (at www.pdlg.net), which is an influential association of several of the city’s most prominent lawyers who are “committed to fostering participation of a more diverse group of lawyers in the Greater Philadelphia Region … to make our legal profession stronger, more equitable and more inclusive.” Moreover, PDLG makes it clear that it “will forever oppose racism against our Black brothers and sisters … [and will] strive for the greater inclusion of our Black brothers and sisters at all levels in the practice of law.”
Black lawyers deserve a much larger slice of the legal representation/legal fees pie. After all, we baked much of it. Therefore, white law firms must stop being greedy.
Black lawyers mattered in 1844 when Allen became the first Black person to pass the bar exam. Black lawyers mattered in 1845 when he and Morris opened the first Black law office. Black lawyers mattered in 1869 when Allen along with Whipper and Elliot founded the first Black law firm.
And we continue to matter from 1844 through and beyond 2023. Accordingly, Blacks must patronize only Black-owned law firms and/or only white-owned law firms that have a significant number of Black associates and Black partners.
Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.