Yes. Integration did kill profitable Black businesses. And I'll explain how. But first, I must say the following.
This is volume seven of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel white businesses/entities in Philadelphia and white employers in Philadelphia to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically as well as politically because, in a capitalist democracy, money and politics talk — meaning persuade- and BS walks — meaning leaves empty-handed.
In this month's column, I'll focus on the Black economics “do for self” component as I did last month.
Let's start with Negro Leagues Baseball (NLB). Founded in 1920, those leagues were a powerful force in and for numerous Black communities' economies all across the country. Tragically, despite good intentions (and keeping in mind that the road to hell is paved with good intentions), those Black leagues and their resulting Black economies were killed by integration into Major League Baseball — with the death knell sounding in 1947 when Jackie Robinson was signed by Branch Rickey to the Brooklyn Dodgers.
NLB was the catalyst for many enormously profitable Black-owned and operated businesses nationwide including, but not limited to, hotels, restaurants, convention halls, jazz clubs, livery services, clothiers, hair salons, newspapers and insurance companies.
Speaking of Black-owned and operated hotels and restaurants, I must mention the A.G. Gaston Motel and Restaurant, built in 1954. As noted by the National Trust for Historic Preservation: “The Gaston was at the epicenter of Birmingham's civil rights protests and demonstrations. During the spring of 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stayed in room 30 — a 'war room' — for the movement's top leaders. This is where he made the decision to defy a court's injunction and submit himself to being jailed to show solidarity with local protesters .... On May 10, 1963, ... the press conference announcing the agreement [between King's civil rights activists and the brutally racist Bull Conner-led police department] along with white business leaders and city officials was held in the Gaston courtyard ….
As the site for high-level civil rights strategy meetings and events, the Gaston played an important role in the movement. It also stands as a historic monument to Black entrepreneurship during the period of racial segregation.”
A.G. Gaston was a self-made Black multimillionaire who worked in the coal mines after having been raised in a log cabin by his grandmother and his formerly enslaved grandfather. Through sheer will and determination, and despite racist roadblocks at each step, he struggled relentlessly and ultimately founded ten extremely profitable Black-owned and operated businesses valued at $31 million. They included the motel/restaurant as well as a savings and loan bank, a real estate firm, an insurance company, two funeral homes, three cemeteries, and a business college.
Although several well-respected Black activists in the 1950s and 1960s blasted him for being an accommodationist who embraced wealthy white businessmen by refusing to speak out against blatant racism and by happily socializing with them (all which is a sad historical fact), I will not judge him in this column because it's not about that right now. Right now, it's about him having used his enormous wealth to promote the interests of Black people (albeit secondarily after his own self-promotion).
Say what you will about Gaston, but you gotta admit that he hired hundreds of high school and college-educated Blacks in office jobs and functionally illiterate Blacks in labor-intensive jobs, most of whom otherwise would've been unemployed and poverty-stricken.
Furthermore, he made his motel and restaurant accessible to Black civil rights organizations in particular and Black folks in general who weren't allowed in Birmingham's white hotels, motels, and restaurants. Moreover, when King was arrested for a non-violent protest and a local racist judge set the bail at $160,000, Gaston personally paid for King's immediate release.
In addition to NLB and Gaston, let's not forget about Black Wall Street in the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Okla. It was there where, in 1921, whites sadistically murdered and/or hospitalized at least approximately 1,100 Black men, women, and children and wantonly incinerated a self-sustained 35-block Black community consisting of around 1,250 beautiful Black homes and over 200 prosperous Black businesses and facilities.
Among those bombed-out and burned-out Black businesses and facilities were 30 grocery stores, 21 churches, 20 restaurants, several law offices, six single-plane transport airlines, two newspaper publications, two movie theaters, a bank, school, library, hospital, bus system and post office. And it was in that self-sustained Black economy where the dollar circulated 36-100 times before leaving.
Today in 2021, we can replicate the self-sustained economy laid out by Black Wall Street, NLB, and Gaston. We have seven Black billionaires worth $18.2 billion. We have an African-American population of 42 million persons with buying power totaling $1.4 trillion, which by 2024 is expected to expand to $1.8 trillion.
So why are we begging the white man to use his hotels and his restaurants and his stores and his other businesses? The answer is quite simple: Many of us truly believe the “white man's water is wetter” than ours. But our elders didn't believe that. And our ancestors didn't believe that.
I'm not suggesting that we go back to complete economic segregation and cut off all ties with white folks. But I am suggesting — correction, demanding — that we go back to what our wise elders and our recent wise ancestors and especially our ancient wise African ancestors taught us. And if you missed that lesson they taught, research something called “Sankofa.” It's a West African concept that means, “Go back and get it.”
Stated differently, it means, “In order to leap forward, you must first step back.”
