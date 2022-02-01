Don’t get it twisted. We got money.
That certainly doesn’t mean we all are rich. But it does mean all of us are not poor.
This is volume 10 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel white businesses/entities in Philadelphia and white employers in Philadelphia to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically as well as politically because, in a capitalist democracy, money and politics talk — meaning persuade — and BS walks — meaning leaves empty-handed.
But I digress. Allow me to return to the point about us having money.
Africa was and is the wealthiest mineral-rich continent on the planet. We still have more platinum, diamonds, chromium, uranium, cobalt, copper, aluminum, palladium and nickel than any other people on any other continent.
We also have more oil, natural gas, arable land, forests, and fresh water than anybody else anywhere else.
Moreover, the richest person in world history isn’t Elon Musk, Mackenzie Scott, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Warren Buffett, Richard Branson, Nassef Sawiris, or John D. Rockefeller. It isn’t even Jeff Bezos who, with a net worth of $169.9 billion, has more than each of those aforementioned 10 persons have or had.
Instead, it’s an African named Mansa Musa — the emperor of Mali who came to power in 1312. As documented by Thad Morgan at history.com,
“Musa’s rule came at a time when European nations were struggling due to raging civil wars and a lack of resources. During that period, the Mali Empire flourished thanks to ample natural resources like gold and salt.
And under the rule of Musa, the prosperous empire grew to span a sizable portion of West Africa, from the Atlantic Coast to the inland trading hub of Timbuktu and parts of the Sahara Desert. As the territory grew while Musa was on the throne, so did the economic standing of its citizens.
• From the markets of Cairo (during his travels through Egypt/Kemet) to royal offices to the impoverished people who crossed his path in Egypt, Musa’s generosity and purchase of foreign goods left the streets littered with gold • On (one of) his voyages(s), he acquired the territory of Gao within the Songhai kingdom, extending his territory to the southern edge of the Sahara Desert along the Niger River. He would go on to have an empire that spanned several territories, including current-day Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, and Mauritania, in addition to Mali.”
In order to truly appreciate this African’s wealth, consider what Jaclyn Anlis of allthatsinteresting.com pointed out,
“Imagine how much money the richest person in history would have. Now add a couple hundred billion, and you’ve probably gotten closer to how much wealth Mansa Musa had during the 14th century.”
Like I said, we got money. We even had money during slavery. Correction — we had money systemically robbed from us during slavery when brutally racist oppressors violently forced us to labor 365 days a year without any financial compensation whatsoever from 1619 to 1865 (and beyond in many instances).
And it was a lot of money that they robbed from us. For example, in his seminal book entitled “Capitalism and Slavery,” scholar Eric Williams wrote that slavery was the engine that propelled Europe’s and its American colonies’ rise to power. He pointed out that slavery helped finance the Industrial Revolution.
Moreover, as documented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History,
“By 1840, the South grew 60 percent of the world’s cotton and provided some 70 percent of the cotton consumed by the British textile industry. Thus, slavery paid for a substantial share of the capital, iron, and manufactured goods that laid the basis for American economic growth.”
In addition, David Blight, an American history professor at Yale University, revealed that “By 1860, there were more millionaires (‘slaveholders’ all) living in the lower Mississippi Valley than anywhere else in the United States. In the same year, the nearly four million American ‘slaves’ were worth some $3.5 billion, making them the largest single financial asset in the entire U.S. economy, worth more than all manufacturing and railroads combined.”
In case you didn’t know, $3.5 billion in 1860 equals over $117 billion (i.e., $117,567,108,433.73) in 2022.
As impressive as our wealth is today despite systemic racism, imagine how impressive it would be if we had immigrated to America like white foreigners/colonizers did and if we hadn’t been kidnapped, transported, bought, sold, enslaved, beaten, raped, castrated, lynched, sharecropped, convict leased, Jim Crowed, disenfranchised and redlined.
And imagine how much more impressive it would’ve been if we hadn’t been mass murdered and robbed of our self-sustained massive community wealth in the Black Wall Street district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, in Rosewood, Florida in 1923, in Colfax, Louisiana in 1873, in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898, in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1906, and in Elaine, Arkansas, in 1919 among many other locations.
Despite those attacks, despite slavery, despite colonization, and despite systemic racism in general, some of us Black folks have much more money than most mega-rich white folks. Check out the “Who’s Who on the Black Folks’ Top Ten Mega-Mega-Rich List”:
1. Aliko Dangote, $13.8 billion, Nigeria (real estate, oil, gas, sugar, cement, etc.)
2. Mike Adenuga, $9.2 billion, Nigeria (telecommunications, oil, etc.)
3. Robert F. Smith, $5 billion, United States (private equity, etc.)
4. Oprah Winfrey, $2.7 billion, United States, (multimedia, investments, etc.)
5. Patrice Motsepe, $2.4 billion, South Africa, (ining, financial institutions, etc.)
6. Strive Masiyiwa, $2.5 billion, Zimbabwe, (telecommunications, financial services, etc.)
6. Isabel dos Santos, $2.2 billion, Angola (telecommunications, banks, etc.)
7. Michael Jordan, $1.9 billion, United States (sneakers, basketball, endorsements, etc.)
8. Kanye West, $1.8 billion, United States, (entertainment, fashion, etc.)
9. Rihanna, $1.7 billion, Barbados (entertainment, cosmetics, etc.)
10. Jay-Z, $1.4 billion, United States, (entertainment, fine arts, real estate, etc.)
By the way, I don’t mean to throw shade (or maybe I do). While I concede that such mega-mega-wealth among Black folks is good. Wouldn’t it be even better if they publicly used it to promote Black interests instead of helping whites get richer? What about some Black banks and Black schools and Black hospitals and Black sports leagues and other Black businesses/services “of, by, and for” Black people?
What about no longer being the Black face on white supremacy? Y’all ten financial giants got the money. Why don’t y’all use it publicly and proudly for the Black community? I’m jus’ sayin’.
But, once again, I digress. Back to the point: Despite systemic racism in America and colonization in Africa, we got money. But we don’t have all that we should. The racist oppressors took most of it. And we want it back.
And we’ll eventually get it back — by any means necessary.
