This is volume 23 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia’s white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
Let’s talk about money and clothes this month.
Many people believe that clothes make the man or the woman or any other person. Although I wouldn’t go that far, I would say that clothes can enhance the man’s, the woman’s, or any other person’s physical appearance. In fact, clothes are basically a human being’s outer skin.
And there is no skin more beautiful than “Black” skin. But don’t just take my word. You should know that Herodotus, one of ancient Greece’s greatest (and whitest) philosophers, wrote in 420 BCE that “dark-skinned and woolly-haired” Ethiopians are the “most beautiful” people in existence.
You should also know that the Creator, at least 200,000 years ago in the Nile Valley of East Africa, crafted the first human on the planet and gave that human enough melanin to produce the skin color and hair texture that would provide protection from the sun’s powerful ultra violet rays.
But don’t just take my word when I say Black people, at least 200,000 years ago, were the first humans on the planet and they lived in Africa. You should know that Louis and Mary Leakey, Britain’s two greatest (and whitest) palaeoanthropologists/archaeologists, engaged in an extensive research project in the 1950s that revealed that Africans were the first.
I must point out that I don’t reference white scholars because I think they’re smarter. I reference them because most whites- and far too many Blacks- think so.
But I digress, so I’ll get back to the point. Clothes are basically a person’s outer skin. And we as Black people should buy that “outer skin” from Black designers. Why? Because we’re Black and they’re Black. Because many if not most big name white designers from America and from abroad are racists who never hire us and who often discriminate against us as consumers.
As a result, we should stop buying from businesses, clothing and otherwise, that refuse to hire us.
We must remember what our ancestors taught us nearly 100 years ago during their “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” movement. In the 1930s, Black folks in numerous cities throughout the nation responded to white merchants’ racist disrespect in Black neighborhoods by organizing the “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” campaign and by boycotting those merchants.
For example, there was the New Negro Alliance, founded in D.C. in 1933, that successfully used boycotts to protest white employers in the city who refused to hire college-educated Blacks in professional positions. Those boycotts were part of their “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” and “Jobs For Negroes” strategy. They told those white business owners that Black people were no longer going to allow themselves to be the instruments of their own economic demise. In other words, they said they were going to stop financing their own oppression and stop making racism profitable.
I’m not saying we should boycott all the big-name white designers. But I am saying we should boycott the ones that have a documented history of racist hiring practices and racist consumer practices.
By the way, I concede that many big-name white designers such as Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Burberry, Polo Ralph Lauren, Versace, Armani, and Fendi, as well as Balenciaga, Chanel, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, and Zegna create some impressively stylish clothing. But so what? You don’t have to patronize them exclusively.
After all, white designers shouldn’t get all the clothing money from the public – but they damn near do. For example, last year alone, according to fashionunited.com, the top ten brand value designers were the following:
1. Louis Vuitton $32.3 billion
2. Hermes $18.3 billion
3. Gucci $18.2 billion
4. Chanel $9.1 billion
5. Prada $8.8 billion
6. Burberry $7.1 billion
7. Polo Ralph Lauren $6.5 billion
8. Versace $5.5 billion
9. Armani $2.1 billion
10. Fendi $2.0 billion
Instead of Black people giving all their clothing money to mega-rich white designers, we can mostly or at least sometimes patronize some of the many national and international Black designers who create exceptionally impressive stylish clothing and who look like us and who hire people who look like us and who invest in neighborhoods that look like ours.
Those exceptionally impressive stylish Black designers include Armando Cabral, Ashya, Andrea Iyamah, Brother Vellies, Christopher John Rogers, Cushnie, Duro Olowu, Eclectic Chique, Fe Noel, Fear of God, Hanifa, Hideoki Bespoke, Jay Jaxon, LaQuan Smith, Lemlem, Mifland, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Mateo, Off-White, Ozwald Boateng, Patrick Kelly, Phlemuns, Pyer Moss, Romeo Hunte, Roop, Sindiso Khumalo, Stella Jean, T-Michael, Telfar, Thebe Magugu, Thelma West, Tracy Resse, Tsemaye, Binite, Undra Celeste, Wales Bonner, Waraire Boswell, Willi Smith, and ZAAF.
Unfortunately, most of us haven’t heard about any or many of those exceptionally impressive stylish Black designers. Why? Because of Eurocentrism. Why? Because of white supremacy. Why? Because of racism. But now you have heard of them. And as the revered poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou used to say, “When you know better, you do better.”
By the way, Black designers in America, for example, have been doing their exceptionally impressive stylish thing since Elizabeth Keckley, a formerly enslaved woman from Virginia, was hired as the dressmaker and fashion consultant for President Abe Lincoln’s wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. Keckley later started her own designing business for wealthy women in D.C. while battling racism as a courageous civil rights activist.
So now that you know about preeminently talented Black designers of the present and the past, go do better by patronizing those of the present.
And if for some unknown reason you can’t find exactly what you want from them, then make sure you do what I do when I happen to go to Boyds or Neiman Marcus or Tom James: Demand a Black salesperson. And if the white staff tells you there aren’t any, then leave. And take your money with you.
Then spread the word to other Black people that they shouldn’t patronize that particular business because “We don’t buy where we can’t work.”
