Next week on Feb. 12, it will be exactly 76 years to the very day that 26-year old decorated war hero Sgt. Isaac Woodard — while in full military uniform- was beaten so viciously and so brutally by white Police Chief Lynwood Shull and other white cops in Batesburg, S.C., that he was knocked unconscious, critically injured, and permanently blinded when they used blackjacks to repeatedly bash him in the face and repeatedly gouge both his eye sockets.
The New York Post on July 17, 1946, reported that Woodard’s eyes had been “gouged out.” And Veterans Administration (precursor to the Department of Veterans Affairs) medical records confirmed that “each globe was ruptured irreparably in the socket.”
His crime? Simply asking to go to the bathroom.
While on a Greyhound bus Feb. 12, 1946, heading to reunite with his beloved wife, after having been honorably discharged and arriving back in the states from risking his life abroad for white America by fighting courageously under constant enemy fire in the Pacific Theater in World War II, he politely asked the white driver to pull over for a bathroom break. When the driver rudely responded and called him “boy,” Woodard simply replied, “Talk to me like I am talking to you. I am a man just like you.” The driver ordered Woodard off the bus and had him arrested.
The totally unwarranted and sadistic assault on Woodard was so outrageous that the NAACP immediately took up his cause and demanded justice against the thug cops.
It didn’t stop there. As noted by Time Magazine in an article last year on the 75th anniversary of this tragic event,
“Orson Welles, at the time a prominent radio announcer, publicized the incident, raising awareness among white Americans …. In August 1946, entertainers Billie Holiday and Woody Guthrie and boxer Joe Lewis headlined a benefit concert at Harlem’s … Lewisohn Stadium to raise money for Woodard and his family. The event drew a crowd of 20,000.”
Other strong celebrity supporters included Nat King Cole, Pearl Bailey, Count Basie, Cab Calloway, and more.
Despite the life-altering 1946 injury, despite — as pointed out in an American Experience documentary on PBS in 2021 — having earned a promotion equivalent to corporal rank and later to sergeant because of his heroism, and despite having been awarded a battle star for service in a combat zone, an American Campaign Medal, an Asiatic-Pacific Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal, he had to fight until 1952 to get an increase in his partial military pension and then to finally get another more appropriate increase in 1962 equaling approximately $45,000 in today’s dollars. That’s an incredible 16 years after the savage blinding. Sixteen, I said!
For more information about this tragic case, read “Unexampled Courage” by Richard Gergel and watch the documentary, “The Blinding of Isaac Woodard,” by Jamila Ephron.
It boggles my mind why Blacks fight for white America abroad when we consistently and systemically get blinded or beaten or lynched or all of the above by white America at home. Muhammad Ali was right when in 1967 he refused to go to war and wisely said, “I ain’t got no personal quarrel with those Viet Cong.”
In fact, no Black person in America has ever had any personal quarrel with any enemy of America during any war from 1775 to 1776 through 2022 because America was and still is our biggest enemy.
As reported in the Washington Post last year: ”Hundreds of Black veterans had been attacked and an unknown number were lynched. The NAACP offices were filled with harrowing reports of Black veterans lynched. One Black veteran [Maceo Snipes on his front porch in Georgia in 1946] had been murdered for casting a vote in a primary.
In July 1946, four Black people, including George W. Dorsey, a distinguished veteran who had served in World War II in the Pacific and North Africa, were beaten, tortured, fatally shot and hanged from the Moore’s Ford bridge in Walton County, Ga., in what is called the last mass lynching in America.”
A whopping 1.2 million Black men served in World War II and 675,000 of them were from the South. And to paraphrase Rodney Dangerfield, “They didn’t get no respect.” They only got disrespect, assaults and murders.
As documented in the Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI’s) “Targeting Black Veterans — Lynching in America” project: “... [R]ather than [being] welcomed home and honored for their service, many Black veterans were targeted for mistreatment, violence, and murder during the lynching era due to their race and military experience.
Between the end of Reconstruction and the years following World War II, the experience of military service for African Americans often inflamed an attitude of defiant resistance to the status quo that could prove deadly in a society where racial subordination was violently enforced. All throughout the American South, parts of the Midwest, and the Northeast, dozens of Black veterans died at the hands of mobs and persons acting under the color of official authority; many survived near-lynchings; and thousands suffered severe assaults and social humiliation.
… [N]o one was more at risk of experiencing violence and targeted racial terror than Black veterans.”
For more information about this tragically revealing EJI project, log on to https://eji.org/reports/targeting-black-veterans/.
By the way, only Police Chief Shull was arrested for beating and blinding Woodard. No charges were ever filed against the other criminal cops involved in the conspiratorial beating and blinding of Woodard. And on Nov. 5, 1946, an all-white federal jury in South Carolina acquitted Shull of all charges in less than 15 minutes.
Heroic Sgt. Woodward became a revered ancestor on Sept. 23, 1992 at the age of 73. On Feb. 12, say his name.
Also, remember this: Never forget. Always avenge.
It all comes down to what the erudite W.E.B. DuBois profoundly and concisely wrote in a 1919 editorial in the NAACP’s Crisis magazine about Black veterans coming back home from defending white America abroad, “We return from fighting. We return fighting.”
In closing, I understand that many Blacks, because they’re Christian, believe that the quote attributed to Mohandas Gandhi that “An eye for an eye leaves us all blind” is the proper approach to justice. But I’m not one of them. And although I’m not Christian, I do take my guidance in these kinds of situations from Exodus 21:23-24, which justifiably proclaims, “And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give [an] … Eye for eye ….”
Accordingly, in this Woodard case, I believe in the kind of justice that would require all of us (meaning the victims AND the victimizers) to eventually have to learn to read braille. Let the church say, “Amen.”
