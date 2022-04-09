I began writing this week’s “Freedom’s Journal” column on April 7 because my African ancestors told me to avenge them for the Rwandan genocide that started exactly 28 years ago on April 7, 1994, and didn’t end until July 15, 1994.
During that 100-day period, 1 million Rwandans — in Africa’s most densely populated nation with 5.5 million citizens — were viciously hacked, sadistically beaten, repeatedly shot, indiscriminately bombed, and mercilessly tortured to death on the streets, in homes, in fields, in schools, in hospitals, at churches, at schools, and at job sites. Everywhere.
On average, 10,000 Rwandan men, women, and children were systemically murdered every single day for 100 consecutive days (not to mention the tens of thousands of Rwandan women and girls who were methodically raped during that period).
Ten thousand a day for 100 straight days!
Most white media outlets and white history books would have you believe this horror is another example of so-called “Black-on-Black” crime because it involved Rwandan Hutus slaughtering Rwandan Tutsis (along with sympathetic Hutus). And superficially, that seems true.
But in reality, it was deeper than that. Much deeper. What really happened to those Black victims was- as history consistently shows- the result of white victimizers. The irrefutable evidence proves that the genocide wasn’t started by Black aborigine on April 7, 1994. It was actually started by white invaders as early as 1856 or as late as 1919.
Sensationalistic headlines and shallow textbooks claim that people in Rwanda’s majority Hutu ethnic group savagely massacred Rwanda’s minority Tutsi ethnic group during the height of a civil war in 1994.
But what those Eurocentric newspapers and books fail to mention is how Europeans invaded the continent, colonized its countries, and pitted Blacks against Blacks by using a malicious “divide and conquer” strategy.
You want documented proof? Here are just ten examples among hundreds of examples of documented proof:
1. After John Hanning Speke, a British military officer, first arrived in the region of the Kingdom of Rwanda in 1856, his book, entitled “Journal of the Discovery of the Source of the Nile,” was published on Dec. 16, 1863. In it, as noted by Cambridge Forecast Group (a Boston-based globalization research think tank founded in 1997), Speke propounded the myth that the Tutsi minority was racially superior to the Hutu majority. He wrote that this was all based on his claim that Tutsis were “descendants of the Biblical figure, Ham … [and allegedly] had lighter skin and more ‘European’ features than the Bantu-featured Hutu that … [the Tutsi] ruled.”
Speke’s foolish hypothesis spread widely. And by the time the League of Nations, which later became the United Nations, had given Rwanda to Belgium in 1919 after Germany had colonized that African country since 1884,Belgium began to divide and conquer by giving “Tutsis special privileges … issuing identity cards, [and] forever relegating the Hutu and the Tutsi to separate castes.”
As a result of about six consecutive decades of Belgium’s racist divide and conquer strategy and its fomenting of artificial cultural differences, the exploited and oppressed Hutu majority began to seek payback as soon as it could get it. And the Hutu slowly but steadily started plotting to get it shortly after Belgium was forced out of Rwanda in 1962. The Hutu was finally able to get it and lash out against the Tutsi whom many Hutus viewed as six-decade Belgian collaborators. Accordingly, “the ‘Hamitic Myth’ would be central to the Hutu extremists’ efforts to mobilize ordinary citizens to commit the mass murder of the Tutsi.”
2. As reported by ThoughtCo, a New York City-based premiere reference site founded in 1997 and staffed by advanced degree scholars who have produced over 40,000 articles, “The 1994 Rwandan Genocide was a brutal, bloody slaughter … [and] much of the hatred between the Tutsi and Hutu stemmed from the ways they were treated under Belgian rule.”
3. Encyclopedia Britannica points out that the region of the Kingdom of Rwanda was settled as early as (possibly) the fifth century by the Hutu, an agricultural people, with the Tutsi, a pastoral people, arriving sometime around the 14th century. The minority Tutsi eventually acquired more economic power than the majority Hutu. And, notes Britannica, “According to tradition, Ruganzu I Bwimba, a Tutsi leader, founded a kingdom in the Bwanacambwe region near Kigali in the 15th or 16th century. What is now central Rwanda was absorbed in the 16th century, and outlying Hutu communities were subdued by the mwami (‘king’) Ruganzu II Ndori in the 17th century. The borders of the kingdom were rounded out in the late 19th century by Kigeri IV Rwabugiri, who is regarded as Rwanda’s greatest king.”
4. In 1894, states ThoughtCo, Germany colonized Rwanda, which then became part of so-called German East Africa. But instead of governing directly, Germany appointed collaborative Tutsi monarchs as puppets to control Rwanda by exploiting and oppressing the Hutu.
5. The League of Nations, 25 years later in 1919, took Rwanda from Germany and gave it to Belgium, which continued to use Tutsi monarchs/puppets as Black faces on white supremacy- correction, white savagery.
As made clear on the Rwandan Embassy’s governmental website, “During this colonial era, a [European-based] cash crop economy was introduced in Rwanda, and this was administered through harsh methods that further alienated the [Tutsi] king and his chiefs from the rest of the [majority Hutu] population.”
“In 1935, the Belgian colonial administration [also] introduced a discriminatory national identification on the basis of ethnicity.” Belgium then heightened the ethnic divide when it created and imposed a class divide by officially declaring that Rwandans “who possessed ten or more cows were … [Tutsi] whereas those with less were registered as … [Hutu].”
6. It should be mentioned that the Hutu majority was 85% of the Rwandan population and the Tutsi minority only 14%.
7. Rwanda in 1962 gained its independence from Belgium and a Hutu became president. Payback in the form of the slaughter of thousands of Tutsis began. And 130,000 Tutsis fled to neighboring countries.
8. Another Hutu took over in a 1973 bloodless coup.
9. The civil war started in 1990 when exiled Tutsis invaded Rwanda.
10. On April 6, 1994, the Rwandan president, a Hutu, was killed when his plane was shot down. The next day, all hell broke loose and ultimately one million Rwandans, mostly Tutsi (but many Hutu who had attempted to protect Tutsi), were nightmarishly slaughtered. However, it actually started in 1856 when the white man Speke arrived or in 1863 when his lying book was published or in 1884 when the Germans colonized and brainwashed the Rwandans or in 1919 when the Belgians continued the colonizing and brainwashing. In other words, the hell in 1994 Black Rwanda was ignited and fomented by white Europeans sometime from 1856 to 1919.
Oh, by the way, the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, which carved up mineral/oil-rich Africa like a delicious pie for gluttonous European pigs, added racist fuel to the culturally divisive fire throughout the Motherland, not limited to Rwanda. And the effect remains today throughout the continent with economic colonization.
Remember exactly 28 years ago. Remember April 7, 1994. Remember the 1 million Africans viciously slaughtered during the entire 100-day period that ended July 15, 1994. Remember the 10,000 murders (plus the rapes) each day during those 100 days. And remember that it wasn’t “Black-on-Black” crime. Instead, it was the documented and stereotypical “white-on-Black” crime.
The Hutu ethnic group was merely the brainwashed tool. The Belgian racist government was the evil carpenter.
Ever since the white man sailed from Europe in 1492 and first encountered people of color in foreign lands, he kidnapped, enslaved, colonized, exploited, murdered, and/or brainwashed them. Rwanda is just one of many documented examples.
For more information about the nearly 600-year history of white supremacy — correction, white savagery — since 1492, watch Raoul Peck’s powerful and empowering documentary, “Exterminate All the Brutes” at https://youtu.be/G0VdBPkHQow.
