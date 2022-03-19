Before I tell you about an upcoming 40th anniversary event at Cheyney University, allow me to tell you about one of the most important, most victorious, and most dominant women’s teams in collegiate basketball history. That team, known as the “Lady Wolves” of Cheyney State College (now Cheyney University), is one of the greatest ever anywhere in America as irrefutably proven by the following five amazing facts:
• That Cheyney team is from the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to have won a women’s or men’s NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division I Basketball Conference/Regional Championship. And these “Lady Wolves” did it in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament on Feb. 27, 1982, by absolutely crushing Slippery Rock State College 92-33 after just one day earlier having totally demolished Millersville State College 114-37. By the way, that’s not a typo.
• That Cheyney team played in the first NCAA Division I Women’s National Championship Game ever, which occurred March 28, 1982.
• That Cheyney team is from the only HBCU to have advanced to a women’s or men’s NCAA Division I Final Four or National Championship Game.
• That Cheyney team is the only team at the NCAA Division I level to have had an all African-American women coaching staff.
• That Cheyney team took a 23-game winning streak- that included victories over such Division I national powerhouses as North Carolina State University, Kansas State University, University of Maryland, and Auburn University- into the National Championship Game. Furthermore, that juggernaut Cheyney team was part of a dynasty that had gone undefeated at home in the venerated Cope Hall gymnasium for four consecutive seasons.
In honor of the “Lady Wolves” and their historic March 28, 1982 championship game — and in honor of the great legacy of Cheyney women’s basketball in general- four die-hard Cheyney alums led by star team member Debra Walker along with 2011-2016 “Lady Wolves” Coach Kyle Adams, basketball aficionado LeRoy McCarthy, and yours truly, Heeding Cheyney’s Call attorney Michael X have organized an upcoming celebratory event to publicly provide a long-overdue tribute to our beloved champions.
Not only is this team great because of what it did but also because of what it is still doing. That’s precisely why 1982 alumna Walker told me, “Throughout the world, there are many little ‘Lady Wolves.’ They are the little girls who are dreaming of becoming great students, great basketball players, and great women. That is the energy, the success, and especially the legacy of ‘HerStory,” which is the story of confidence and positivity told to and shown to little Black girls by accomplished Black women. ‘HerStory’ lets those little Black girls know that everything is possible.”
Furthermore, 1999 alumnus Adams (the scholarly coach who provided the five irrefutable facts above) stated to me, “Think about it. 40 years ago. A team of Black women. Representing the FIRST historically Black college. They beat Auburn, NC State, Kansas State, and the University of Maryland in a National Tournament held in the 1982 South. They advanced to the FIRST NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Game. No other HBCU basketball team- women or men- has ever matched the accomplishments of the ‘Lady Wolves.’ What these women have done is worthy of celebration not just by the Cheyney community but by the entire HBCU and women’s basketball ecosystem. The Cheyney ‘Lady Wolves’ are a national treasure.”
And 1992 alumnus McCarthy insightfully adds, “Although my student days at Cheyney were after the ‘Lady Wolves’’ National Championship game, I have always been inspired to those ladies’ accomplishments. This 40th year anniversary is late, but it is better late than never in regard to giving proper formal acknowledgments for the ‘Lady Wolves’’ players, coaches, and Cheyney’s historical accomplishments, which also reflects on HBCUs’ fortitude. I look forward to participating in honoring this team from Cheyney’s campus all the way to the James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nomination for their successes. And hopefully, the forthcoming acknowledgments will inspire others, especially the youth and generations to come, towards replicating the greatness of the ‘Lady Wolves.’”
As I relentlessly say and write, we Black folks must celebrate our champions and must call out their names to thank them. In this case, we must call out their names for making history at Cheyney. And we must do so now and also when we see them at the upcoming celebratory event.
They are players Paulette Bigelow, Lena Dabney, Karen Draughn, Sandra Giddens, Rosetta Guilford, Yolanda Laney (All-Tournament Team), Ann Strong, Sharon Taylor, Debra Walker, Valerie Walker (All-Tournament Team), and Faith Wilds.
They are head coach C. Vivian Stringer and assistant coaches Ann Hill and Carlotta Schaffer.
They are sports information director William Morton, manager William W. Thomas El, trainer Louise Conrad, and mascot Kyle D. (“Slice”) Morris.
Because of the admiration and the love that the four of us organizers have for this historic ‘82 team in particular and for the Cheyney women’s basketball dynasty from the ‘80s-’90s in general, we contacted numerous local, state, and federal elected officials from Philadelphia, Chester, and Delaware counties and requested that they honor the ‘82 team by publicly issuing resolutions, proclamations, and citations.
Each of those elected officials enthusiastically said yes, and their resolutions, proclamations, and citations will be presented to the team at the upcoming 40th anniversary event.
And you are invited to that celebratory event that will take place at Cheyney University in Cope Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 (which is two days before the actual Monday, March 28 anniversary date). In order to attend, you must register by logging on to https://kyleadams.ticketleap.com/herstory-can-not-be-erased-a-celebration-of-cheyney-lady-wolves/ For more information, contact Coach Adams at coachka20@gmail.com.
I hope to see you all at the event on Saturday, March 26. And I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Women’s History Month- I mean Black Women’s History Month- on that day! Can you?
No. You can’t. So don’t even try. Just be there.
