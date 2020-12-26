As the painting by Marcello Corti, an honest white guy from Italy (which, by the way, has a Sicilian coastline only 96 miles from the African coastline), shows, Baby Jesus was Black. And since the baby was Black, then the man was Black.
Also, as CNN reported in 2002, Israeli and British forensic anthropologists and computer programmers- in a magazine article entitled “What did Jesus look like?”- wrote about their reconstruction of an image of him based on anatomical science. And they objectively concluded that Jesus did not- I repeat, did not- look remotely like the blonde-haired, blue-eyed white man publicized worldwide. This facial reconstruction resulted in part from the previous scholarly research of Richard Neave, a medical artist and University of Manchester (England) professor. Many other pertinent scholars, such as Alison Galloway, a professor of anthropology at the University of California in Santa Cruz, agree that Jesus looked nothing like what the modern world has been misled to believe.
And I, the self-described “Angriest Black Man in America,” can prove Jesus was Black simply by asking this question: If Jesus was a Palestinian- and he was- and if he was poor- and he was- and if he was a revolutionary- and he was- and if a powerful white government imposed the death penalty on him because of his revolutionary anti-government activism- and it did- do you think he was Black or white? I rest my case.
Well, allow me to briefly reopen my case by making two quick points. The first is about Jesus being a Palestinian. That’s definitely true because he was born in Bethlehem, which is in the central West Bank, which, in turn, is in the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. And that is precisely where Palestine is located.
The second point, before I finally rest my case about the blackness of Jesus, is based on the Bible (if you happen to be into that). Daniel 7:9 and Revelations 2:18 say Jesus had woolly hair and brass/brown skin. Sounds a lot like a Bob Marley kinda guy to me. Now, I rest my case.
Since I’ve finished addressing the true color of Jesus, allow me to address the true history of Christmas. At the outset, I must mention that, although I am not a Christian, I culturally respect Christianity. I also respect Christians, primarily because the rebel Nat Turner was one as was the agitator MLK.
In addition, I respect Christmas and I do so because it’s a day that brings many Black families together and puts a smile on the faces of many Black children.
But I don’t respect Christmas myths, better known as Christmas white lies. Therefore, I’m writing this part of the article not to disparage Christmas in any way but to tell the truth about it because, as that great spiritual Black Palestinian revolutionary named Jesus once said, “Know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
Accordingly, here’s the truth to dispel five of the most common white lies about Christmas:
1. Jesus wasn’t born on December 25.
The Bible does not and never did mention a date or even a month for Jesus’ birth. Instead, it simply says that, during his birth, shepherds were in the field. And shepherds couldn’t have been in any Bethlehem fields in December because it would’ve been too cold to have their sheep exposed outside. Furthermore, nothing grows outside during that time of the winter season there. Moreover, the Bible (if you happen to be into that) makes it clear that Jesus was born while Mary and Joseph were traveling to participate in the census. But during that time, censuses took place only in September or October.
The truth is that December 25 was selected in 325 AD by Roman Emperor/Conqueror Constantine because he and the church leadership wanted to stop people from celebrating the widely popular December 25 pagan festival honoring the annual return of the sun following the December 21 winter solstice. The week before the solstice was the Saturnalia, which was celebrated with an alcohol-filled and sex-fueled party and feast that concluded with gift-giving and candle-lighting. In other words, Constantine and church officials stole that date from hedonistic party-goers and then widely and relentlessly spread religious mythology for so long that people eventually forgot what that date formerly represented.
Incidentally, most Biblical scholars, after reviewing ancient writings, have concluded that Jesus was born sometime around the last week in September.
2. Christmas initially wasn’t about Jesus’ birth.
Originally, it was about “Christ’s Mass,” which comes from the Old English word “Cristesmaesse” that was first printed in a public document in 1038. “Christ” means the “anointed one” and “mass” means the “feast day” or festival, which was a major social event that gluttonous wealthy people organized. Consequently, Christmas means the food festival (ostensibly) in honor of the anointed one. Interestingly, during the Middle Ages, Christmas celebrations weren’t solemn and religious. They were rowdy and secular, similar to today’s Mardi Gras parties. In fact, from 1659 to 1681, Christmas celebrations in Boston were so out of control that they were declared illegal.
3. There wasn’t any “No room in the inn” event.
There was no pubic inn or innkeeper involved. The building that was used was actually a private home. And the reason there was no room is that another family was already occupying the only “upper room” space in that home long before Mary arrived. And that room was the only space in the home where visitors could be comfortably lodged. Most homes in Palestine during that time had a common area on the main or lower floor that included a manger where animals were kept. The only space inside the home that Mary went to was a section inside or, most likely, adjacent to the manger.
4. There were no three wise men named Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar who followed a bright star and traveled to see the newborn Jesus.
Although the Bible (if you happen to be into that) does indicate that some “magi,” meaning astrologers from the East, did come seeking the “King of the Jews,” it doesn’t indicate how many there were and doesn’t indicate what their names were. People assume there were three of them only because three gifts, namely gold, frankincense, and myrrh, were given to Jesus. And most important, the Bible doesn’t indicate that these maji arrived when Jesus was an infant. Instead, it states that the arrival occurred when he was an approximately one or two-year-old toddler. Also, it doesn’t indicate that they greeted him in a manger or stable. Instead, it states that this occurrence took place inside a house.
5. Christmas trees weren’t ever part of the story of the birth of Jesus.
There were absolutely no evergreen trees in Palestine. But there were in Germany. And they were quite popular in pagan rites long before Jesus was born. Much later, during the German Renaissance, Christmas-celebrating Protestants in that country began a tradition of cutting down trees, bringing them home, and decorating them. German emigrants later carried their decorated tree tradition to England and ultimately to the US in the mid-1700s where Americans a century afterward began widely copying it.
There’s much more for me to say here. But I’ll end it with this: Merry Christmas, Conscious Kwanzaa, Wonderful Mawlid, Happy Hanukkah, and simply Peace, Prosperity, & Good Health to everyone. And remember to constantly seek truth.
