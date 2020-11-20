When I use the word “Republicans,” I'm referring to the 73,712,703 Drumpf cultists who rapidly conspire in his Typhoid Mary-esque viral mass murders/mass suicides, his audacious treason, and his clannish bigotry.
At the outset, I should mention that I use the name “Drumpf” to properly identify him and I often call him “the fake orange president in the real White House.” I call him “Drumpf” because that's his real surname. His paternal grandfather, Friedrich Drumpf, immigrated to America in 1885 from Kallstadt, Germany and later anglicized the family's last name. I often call him “fake orange” because no human being is naturally that color. And I often call him “the fake president in the real White House” because in 2016 he became the only person in American history to take office after having lost the popular vote by nearly three million (2,868,686 to be exact).
Having said all that, allow me to say this. This article's headline describes the current iteration of the Republican Party as the party of serial killers, traitors, and racists. And that's no hyperbole. You want proof? Here's proof.
Republicans are serial killers
As Bob Woodward disclosed in his book, “Rage,” Drumpf admitted to having known about the epidemical lethality of COVID-19 over nine months ago in early February but maliciously or recklessly (or both) chose not to warn the American public. Since then, as of Nov. 20, which is when I'm writing this article, 11,650,817 Americans have contracted COVID and 251,715 have died. That includes Pennsylvania's 295,786 who tested positive and 9,689 who perished. It also includes Philadelphia's 59,081 who caught the disease and 1,952 who passed away. To make matters worse, the local Department of Health warns that there is a “High risk of community transmission” in this city.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center, there were 1,707 COVID deaths on November 17 alone, which means, at that rate, the disease is killing at least one American every single minute of the day!
The Republican Church of Drumpf fanatically believes that COVID is a satanic hoax, that masks are a sinful invasion of their constitutional rights, that social distancing is ungodly blasphemy, and that being anti-science is a blessing from God in a Noah's Ark kinda way. He and its nearly 74 million congregants are nothing more than political/religious fanatics committing 9/11-type homicides (and suicides) every single day, every single hour, and actually every single minute. Osama bin Laden slaughtered 2,977. Drumpf's Republican holy warriors have slaughtered nearly ten times that number. And, tragically, they're not done yet.
Republicans are traitors
A traitor is someone who commits treason, which is defined in Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution as follows: “Treason... shall consist... in... adhering to... enemies... [by] giving them aid and comfort.” It's also defined in the U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to... [one's own nation],... adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort....” is guilty of treason.
Vladimir Putin's Russia is a political, technological, and even military enemy of the United States. So is Kim Jong-un's North Korea. They both have sought and continue to seek, at best, the destabilization- and, at worst, the destruction- of America. Despite that, Drumpf and his unpatriotic enablers traitorously refuse to provide the new American presidential administration- skilfully headed by President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Devi Harris- with the political, technological, and military intelligence it needs to make a smooth transition into defending this nation from Russia, North Korea, and several other foreign enemies.
In particular, Drumpf traitorously refuses to comply with the Presidential Transition Act (PTA) of 1963, which makes it unlawful to engage in “Any disruption occasioned by the transfer of the executive power [that] could produce results detrimental to the safety and well-being of the United States and its people.”
Furthermore, the PTA establishes that the General Services Administration (GSA) must issue a “letter of attainment” before a new administration is provided with funding, office accommodations, and federal agency access. Obviously, the President-elect and Vice President-elect need those provisions to protect and promote the interests of America. But Drumpf has asked GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Republican, not to issue that letter. And she gleefully agreed to withhold it, despite the fact that without Biden/Harris receiving those provisions, America is weakened and its enemies are strengthened.
In other words, all those enemies are being “given aid and comfort”- which the Constitution and federal statutes define as treason, which in turn means Drumpf and his Republican confederates are traitors.
Republicans are racists
I don't have enough time or space to explain to you what a horrifically racist person Drumpf is. So I'll just mention the following list: The KKK presidential endorsements in 2016 and 2020. The housing discrimination at his family's 39 apartment buildings in the mid-1970s. The full-page newspaper ad calling for the death penalty for innocent Black and Brown boys known as the “Central Park Five.” The “Birtherism” lie. The Nazis as “very fine people” statement. And the list goes on and on.
The most recent outrageously racist Drumpf/Republicans incident was just a few days ago on Nov. 17 when, on his behalf, the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan flagrantly attempted- in full public view while the whole world was watching- to disenfranchise 526,313 Black folks in Detroit by throwing out their ballots as part of a Redeemers' Era scheme to refuse to certify the state results. In other words, Drumpf Republicans wanted to throw more than a half million Black Americans back in time before the Voting Rights of 1965 and further back in time before the Fifteenth Amendment of 1870- and probably even before the Thirteenth Amendment of 1865.
Congressperson Debbie Dingell, a white Democrat who represents part of Wayne County, was outraged by such shameless racism. The Republican canvassers claimed they had refused state certification because a few of the ballot numbers in Detroit didn't seem to match up perfectly. Dingell responded by stating that those numbers were very few and insignificantly small (in light of the fact that Biden had won Michigan by a whopping 155,629 votes). Moreover, she pointed out that there were much more numbers that didn't add up in nearby Livonia. But the Republican canvassers never raised any concerns about that. I wonder why. Maybe it's because Livonia is 88.8% white while Detroit is 78.6% Black. I'm gonna go ahead and take a wild guess and say maybe racism has something to do with it.
Oh, by the way, Drumpf made a phone call to one of those canvassers. And shortly thereafter, he invited the leaders of Michigan's Republican-controlled state legislature to a secret Klan rally -- I mean a private meeting -- at the White House on Nov. 20. I don't know for sure what that meeting is about. But, once again, I'm gonna go ahead and take a wild guess and say maybe racism has something to do with it.
Yep. Like I said at the beginning. Drumpf Republicans are the party of serial killers, traitors, and racists.
