Normally, when you think about someone getting fired, it pertains to an employee losing his or her job. But this article ain’t about that. Instead, it’s about racist white stores and companies losing our business. In other words, they get fired if we don’t get hired.
Before explaining how we can fire them — via systemic targeted lawful boycotts — I gotta be honest about my people. What’s wrong with y’all? Those racist stores and companies won’t hire you, but you keep going back to fuel their racism by giving them more money. They follow you around inside their stores like you’re gonna shoplift the safe, but you keep going back to fuel their racism by giving them more money. They verbally disrespect you as a consumer, but you keep going back to fuel their racism by giving them more money. And you wonder why they don’t hire you. Maybe it’s because they know they don’t have to because you haven’t done nothin’ about it except to continue financing your own economic oppression. Well, a new day’s comin’. In fact, it’s right here. So jump on the Black economic justice bus or get thrown under it.
This article is part eleven in my ongoing and periodic series entitled “Philly’s Jim Crow,” which started on Sept. 10, 2016 and which focuses on racist employment practices primarily in the city but also references such discrimination across the country.
Because I’m known as “The Angriest Black Man in America,” you might think I prefer to go ballistic and physically attack this racist country and physically destroy it because of all of its physical attacks on and attempts to physically destroy us through the imposition of slavery, sharecropping, convict leasing, Jim Crow, and during inflicted racist disparities in education, housing, healthcare, criminal justice, and definitely economics.
Well, if that’s what you think, you’re wrong. As the fictitious, but wise, Det. Frank Pembleton, from the television series Homicide: Life on the Street, once said, “He who loses control, loses.” And as the real French author Eugene Sue wrote in his novel, Memoirs of Maltilda, which was translated into English in 1846, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.” Therefore, while justifiably enraged about America’s old and new brutal racism, I’ve been exceedingly calm. I’ve been exceedingly patient. And finally, after 401 years since slavery began on this land in 1619, Black people, especially young Black people, have used what they were taught by selfless, courageous, and heroic ancestors and elders and have risen up to confront America in a way that, honestly speaking, has scared the hell outta America. And that’s a wonderful thing.
But you know what really scares America? Boycotts really scare America. Why? Because they mess with America’s money. And America is all about nothing but the money.
So let’s boycott American businesses that don’t give a damn about our monetary fitness or even our lives, in other words, those that don’t really believe Black Lives Matter. If they did believe it, they’d use their influential financial largess to lobby local, state, and federal officials to create policies and laws to move this nation closer to a racially equitable society in general and to jail killer cops in particular.
You do remember, don’t you, that Starbucks up until today (Friday), banned its employees from wearing apparel and accessories at work that support the Black Lives Matter movement. Well, a strange thing happened after that mega-coffehouse/roastery chain was systemically hit hard in a viral social media boycott threat campaign. Now, not only has Starbucks come to the realization that Black Lives (Really Do) Matter, it also has agreed to order 250,000 specialty BLM t-shirts for its staff and partners.
Did Starbucks do the right thing because it was the right thing or because of the threatened boycott? Duh! What do you think?
So let’s not reinvent the wheel (on that aforementioned Black economic justice bus). Let’s build a coalition that includes the likes of the Black Lives Matter chapters, NAACP, National Urban League, United Negro College Fund, National Council of Negro Women, Black churches, the Nation of Islam, Black fraternities, Black sororities, National Association of Black Journalists, National Bar (Black Lawyers) Association, National Medical (Black Physicians) Association, National Black Chamber of Commerce, and other pro-Black groups- especially local grassroots youth-led organizations.
Now I realize that Black people aren’t a monolith. But I also realize that there’s one issue that we all (except Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson) agree upon. And that’s good jobs for Black people that lead to good income and good health and good education. Therefore, let’s begin reaching out to one another to start building that coalition so we can start strategizing about the systemic targeted lawful boycotts.
In regard to Philly, I hope the largest employers and/or the employers with the largest Black consumer base and/or the employers situated in largely Black neighborhoods and/or the employers profiting largely from Black municipal taxpayer dollars are listening and are willing to repent from their racist sins. Are you, Acme Markets, Aramark, Bayada Home Healthcare, CVS, Crown Holdings, Drexel University, City of Philadelphia, Comcast Corporation/Comcast Spectacor, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health System, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, SEPTA, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania/University of Pennsylvania Healthcare, United Parcel Service, Urban Outfitters, Vanguard Group, and several others? If not, you might possibly be targeted.
And if you are, please be aware that a consumer boycott of any particular business is legal as long as it’s done properly. Accordingly, as a trial lawyer for more than 25 years, I’ll explain how, in my opinion, to do it legally, meaning how to avoid losing a lawsuit if a boycotted business foolishly decides to sue boycotters.
Black residents of Philadelphia, despite possessing supposed political power as the largest demographic at over 42 percent, inexplicably have the highest unemployment and underemployment rates. Well, it’s not really inexplicable if you factor in employment-related racial discrimination. Moreover, of the Black folks who are employed here, their households earn only around 60 percent of what white households earn. Furthermore, about half of the city’s poor are Black, meaning, generally speaking, a three-person household (consisting of an adult and two children) earning less than around $20,000 annually.
However, boycotts can quickly end all that. In the landmark 1982 civil rights case, NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled as follows:
1. Nonviolent boycotts are protected by the First Amendment rights to speak, assemble, associate, and petition.
2. Even belligerent spoken or written statements are legal as long as they do not specifically “incite violence or specifically authorize the use of violence.”
3. Although states, including Pennsylvania, do have the legal authority to regulate economic activities, they do not have the legal authority to prohibit peaceful political activism- including boycotts.
Therefore, systemic targeted lawful boycotts are coming to America. Systemic targeted lawful boycotts are coming to Pennsylvania. More specifically, systemic targeted lawful boycotts are coming to Philadelphia. Stay tuned.
