On Dec. 15, it will be exactly ten years ago that the grand opening of the first slavery memorial of its kind in the history of America took place.
It happened on Dec. 15, 2010 in Philadelphia at Sixth and Market streets, which is the site of America's first “White House” — officially known as the President's House — where George Washington in 1790 began enslaving nine of the 316 Black men, women, and children he had held in brutal bondage at his Mount Vernon, Va. plantation.
Thanks to eight consecutive years of instigating agitation and relentless activism of a grassroots organization called Avenging The Ancestors Coalition/ATAC (of which I am a proud founding member), the initial funding and governmental leadership of Mayor John Street, the powerful influence and persuasive assistance of Congressmen Chaka Fattah and Bob Brady, and the surprising open-mindedness and “woke” collaboration of Independence National Historical Park, history was made a decade ago.
This spectacular slavery memorial, designed by a Black-owned Philadelphia architectural firm, consists of a massive open-air 24/7/365 accessible permanent exhibit with several motion-activated television monitors displaying reenactors in the roles of the enslaved, a lengthy story wall explaining the history of the site, a large vitrine allowing viewers to look at the actual foundation of part of the house untouched since our enslaved ancestors and Washington resided there in the late eighteenth century, and a “slave quarters” area just around ten feet away from the main entrance to the new Liberty Bell Center (that opened in 2003). Think about that ten-foot proximity for a minute. As you enter this heaven of liberty- the Liberty Bell Center- you literally have to cross the hell of slavery- the “Slave Quarters.” If that's not the height of historical hypocrisy, nothing is.
Here's how the story began: Construction of the house started in 1767 at the direction of the widow of William L. Masters, a man who not only had been mayor of Philadelphia in the 1750s but also had been a prosperous enslaver.
In 1772, the widow gave the house as a wedding gift to one of her daughters who married William Penn's grandson. Five years later, during the Revolutionary War in the Battles of Brandywine and Germantown, the British occupied the city and commandeered the house, using it as headquarters after General Washington and his troops were forced to retreat to Valley Forge. But in 1778, after the rebellious colonists began turning the tide of the war, Washington, before leaving Valley Forge to lead other battles, assigned British Major General Benedict Arnold (who later became a traitor) to take over at the reclaimed house.
After the colonists ultimately defeated the Redcoats in 1783, Congress went through the process of creating an independent nation. And in the Federal Residence Act of 1790, Congress selected Philadelphia as the nation's first capital.
Following a fire that caused severe damage to the house, Robert Morris, known as “The Financier of the Revolution,” bought it and from 1780-1790 rehabilitated it. By the way, much of his extravagant wealth resulted from investing extensively in slavery.
The nine Black men, women, and children enslaved by Washington in Philadelphia were just that- men, women, and children. They had hopes. They had dreams. They had aspirations. They weren't “slaves.” They were human beings who were enslaved. And here's a brief biography of each of those human beings:
Austin — Born between 1757-1759, he was approximately 32 years-old when brought to Philadelphia and about 15 years older than his half-sister Oney Judge. He was married to Charlotte, an enslaved seamstress, with whom he had five children. Austin labored as a waiter, carriage footman, and probably stable worker who likely lived in the “slave quarters” at the rear of Washington's Philadelphia “White House” with two additional transported enslaved Black laborers, namely Giles and Paris, and probably another person. He died in 1794 at around 36-years-old in Harford, Md. after a fall from a horse while returning to Mount Vernon.
Christopher Sheels — Born circa 1774 and later serving as Washington’s sole “body servant,” he was approximately 16 years-old when brought to Philadelphia. He obviously was literate because, sometime in or about September 1799 at Mount Vernon, an enslaved woman from another plantation wrote him a note regarding an escape plan. Unfortunately, that note was intercepted by Washington who foiled the plan.
Giles — Born around 1758, he was approximately 32 years-old and served as a carriage worker and driver when brought to Philadelphia, where he apparently was housed in the “slave quarters” with Austin, Paris, and probably another person. He was returned to Mount Vernon in 1791 after having been injured in an accident during Washington’s tour of the southern states. Giles died sometime before 1799.
Hercules “Uncle Harkless” — Born in 1754, making him 36-years-old when brought to Philadelphia, he was Washington’s thoroughly impressive and internationally renowned chief cook. He married named Alice, an enslaved seamstress at Mount Vernon, and together they had three children, including Richmond. After Alice died in 1787, Hercules alone raised those children and probably had a fourth child later. Despite his distinguished culinary talents and his “prominent” status in the president’s household, Hercules knew that to Washington he was nothing more than a mere thing. That is precisely why, shortly after having been inexplicably banished by Washington from the pristine kitchen in Philadelphia to the backbreaking plantation at Mt. Vernon, Hercules, on February 22, 1797- which was Washington’s 65th birthday- courageously escaped and remained forever “free” at some unknown location or locations.
Joe (Richardson) — Also known as “Postilion Joe,” he was born probably in 1769 and married Sall, a Mount Vernon enslaved seamstress. Together they had at least seven children. He was an approximately 26-year-old presidential coach footman and stable worker when brought to Philadelphia in 1795, which was five years after the other eight.
Moll — Born circa 1739, she was the nanny to Martha Washington’s two youngest grandchildren (as well as to Martha’s children from her first marriage) and was about 51-years-old when brought to Philadelphia. She was returned to Mount Vernon in 1797.
Oney Judge — Born around 1773 and the younger half sister of Austin, she was a needlework expert and Martha’s personal servant. She was likely 17-years-old when brought to Philadelphia in 1790. After discovering that she was to be given as a wedding gift, meaning as a mere thing, by Martha to Martha’s eldest granddaughter, Oney finally had enough and planned an escape with the assistance of Philadelphia’s large relatively “free” Black population. She executed the plan in 1796, going from Pennsylvania, then apparently through New York, and ultimately settling in New Hampshire as a permanently “free” wife and mother until becoming a 75-year-old ancestor in 1848. Oney Judge outlived George and Martha by nearly 50 years.
Paris — Born circa 1774, he was a stable worker at the Mount Vernon plantation and later, when brought to Philadelphia around the age of 16, likely was housed in the “slave quarters” along with Austin, Giles, and probably another person. After being taken back to Mount Vernon in 1791, he died there three years later.
Richmond — Born in 1776, he was the son of Hercules and Alice and had two sisters and possibly a stepsibling. After being brought to Philadelphia at age 14, he was forced to do the backbreaking and menial kitchen labor of a scullion and also toiled as a chimney sweep. Three months before his father’s great escape, he apparently had his own (albeit unsuccessful) escape plan.
Join with ATAC as we proudly- and virtually- celebrate the tenth anniversary of the grand opening of the historic Slavery Memorial/President's House to commemorate the nine enslaved by George Washington at America's first “White House” (along with commemorating the other 307 enslaved by him at Mount Vernon).
This tenth anniversary event will be held on Dec. 15 at 12. p.m. via Zoom ID Number 758 2881 6407, via Michael Coard YouTube Channel, and via Michael Coard Instagram Profile.
For more information, call ATAC at (215) 552-8751 or log on at AvengingTheAncestors.com. And for even more detailed information, you can read my 2005 essay in the scholarly Pennsylvania Magazine of History and Biography at jstor.org. It's entitled “The 'Black Eye' on George Washington's 'White House.'”
