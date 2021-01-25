The great ones are known by one name.
Wilt.
Kareem.
Hakeem.
Only a special few are bestowed with a nickname.
The Dipper.
The Captain.
The Dream
Kobe Bryant, who was known to have a obsessional desire to succeed, bettered Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon with a few oddities.
Known by his first name, which came from a piece of Japanese beef, he was also called The Black Mamba. Born at Lankenau Hospital, which back then called its location Philadelphia, Bryant is being remembered Tuesday by many on the one-year anniversary of his death in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 when he perished with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
A number of tributes and memorials were subsequently issued following his death, including renaming the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award in his honor. Bryant was posthumously selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
With movie star looks, swagger and a competitive drive that didn't take a back seat to many, Bryant was unique. With a broad smile or a nod of his head, he made other feel at ease. He also had a serious look that could seemingly penetrate a person's spirit. When he talked, people listened. More importantly than that, people paid attention.
He was Pam and Joe Bryant's third child. He was the baby behind sisters Sharia and Shaya. He was different.
Not many people can say they took a Hollywood and recording starlet on their prom. As a senior at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, the gangly kid with the funny name did that by taking Brandy Norwood. He was the country's top high school basketball, the number one scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania and he routinely worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers. Then Sixers head coach and general manager John Lucas would bring him in to play draft prospects.
“I had him and a nice young lady, Dawn Staley [now the head woman’s basketball coach of the University of South Carolina], working out with us," Lucas once said. "They pushed to make themselves better players.
“Kobe loved playing. He loved competing. I had him playing draft prospect we brought in. He took them all on and only one player beat him. That was Antonio McDyess. I ended up drafting one of the guys he beat, Jerry Stackhouse.”
Lucas' daughter Tarvia and Bryant were friends. Lucas said when Bryant took Brandy to Lower Merion’s prom, they were accompanied by Tarvia and a good friend of Bryant’s, Jermaine Griffin.
When the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, he was briefly a teammate of former Overbrook High and Drexel University standout Malik Rose. The Hornets picked Rose in the second-round, the 44th overall player selected. The Hornets agreed to trade their pick to the Lakers a day before the draft. During the draft, the Los Angeles Lakers told the Hornets to select Bryant.
And that's where the legend took off to another level. Bryant would go on to play 20 years with the Lakers, win five NBA championships, make 18 NBA All-Star appearances, finish his career as the third-best NBA scorer with 33,643 points. He also is the only player in the league to have a team retired two uniform numbers. Bryant's number 8 and number 24 jersey are hanging from the raters of the Staples Center.
Remembering the achievements of Bryant don't stop there. In 2018, Bryant became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short film. The film, "Dear Basketball," is about his love affair with the sport. He based the flick on an essay he wrote for The Players' Tribune to announce his retirement.
Bryant made several outstanding business ventures as well as promoting girl's basketball, which his daughter, Gianna better known as GiGi, excelled at playing. He enjoyed life as a retired professional athlete with three other daughters — Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Kobe — and a lovely wife, Vanessa.
Kobe Bryant, who spoke English, Italian and Spanish, was special. He knew it. Others knew it. It's a surreal feeling only the great ones experience.
