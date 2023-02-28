Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 6 in New York.

— Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

 Evan Agostini

Sophia A. Nelson is a journalist and author of the book “Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned Taking Care of Everyone but Me.” CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.