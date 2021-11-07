There is no question that health disparities are prevalent across America and especially here in Philadelphia, a city where your ZIP code determines your life expectancy. Unfortunately, the senior community is not immune to these issues. Whether it be due to race, gender, or socio-economic status, certain subsets of the senior community have struggled to achieve the same quality of health as the majority of Americans.
Despite these challenges, there are people and programs working to correct these disparities and work toward a better health future for all seniors.
One such program is Medicare Advantage. On its own, Medicare Advantage is already a unique program. The plans seniors can access offer extensive benefits and services, but the premiums are kept low. In fact, the premiums for 2022 will drop an additional 10%, with the average monthly payment made by a senior being just $19.
In addition to low premiums, Medicare Advantage also caps out-of-pocket costs, meaning seniors can know the limit on what they will have to spend, providing peace of mind that treatments or medications will never go out of their budget.
Along with being the most affordable healthcare program, Medicare Advantage also offers the best benefits. Beneficiaries can access all the same benefits as original Medicare with the addition of care coordination and disease management, in-home support services, wellness programs, vision, hearing, and dental benefits, companion care, and transportation to and from doctor’s appointments. Before my mom passed, my sister and I had to access those benefits, which helped us to care for our mother with dignity and grace.
One of my personal favorite benefits is being able to access the Silver Sneakers program, which connects seniors across the country with virtual fitness classes. These classes not only help seniors stay healthy, but they also connect us with one another, building a strong and supportive community.
There is truly no other program that provides the senior community with such affordable and extensive care.
Now, take these benefits and think about the population Medicare Advantage is serving. 40% of Medicare Advantage enrollees make less than $25,000 per year and about 9 million enrollees have an income below 200% of the poverty level. Many individuals who are enrolled in the program might not be able to afford the out-of-pocket costs associated with other plans.
In addition to breaking down socio-economic barriers, Medicare Advantage covers a more racially diverse population than original Medicare. Nearly half of all racial and ethnic minorities eligible for original Medicare choose to enroll in Medicare Advantage.
By promoting healthy living and making health accessible to underserved communities, Medicare Advantage is working toward a healthier future for all of our communities. No one should be unable to access quality healthcare coverage, and Medicare Advantage is making sure that rings true for seniors across America.
With the progress Medicare Advantage has made in bringing equity to minority health disparities, I hope that our lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, will continue to fight for this program. If our elected officials want to show their commitment to creating a more equitable America, supporting Medicare Advantage is a crucial step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.