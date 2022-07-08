Mayor Jim Kenney said after two police officers were shot that he is worried about public safety at large public events and that he will be “happy” when he is no longer mayor.
“There’s not an event or a day where I don’t lay on my back, looking at the ceiling and worry about stuff,” said the mayor early Tuesday morning while standing outside Jefferson University Hospital after the shooting that injured officers and caused panicked evacuations of thousands from the city’s annual Independence Day celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
“So everything we have in the city over the last seven years, I worry about. I don’t enjoy the Fourth of July. I didn’t enjoy the (2016) Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL Draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.
“So I’ll be happy when I’m not here when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”
A reporter followed up asking: “You’re looking forward to not being mayor?”
“Yeah,” Kenney said with a smirk, “as matter of fact.”
Kenney later walked back his comments in a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying he’s disappointed in how he conveyed his sentiments in an “overwhelming moment of frustration.”
But the damage had already been done.
The mayor’s appalling remarks caused negative national attention and calls for his resignation.
Kenney should ask himself and Philadelphia residents deserve to know if his moment of candor reflects how he really feels about his job.
After all, prior to his outrageous comments, Kenney had already shown signs of resignation.
The mayor has appeared increasingly isolated and disengaged in his second term. He repeatedly places blame on the Republican-led state legislature and Republicans in Congress for not doing more to pass stronger gun regulations at the state and federal levels.
Kenney is right that more should be done by state lawmakers and members of Congress. But when he asked to be mayor and was elected to two terms he knew there would be little if any help from Harrisburg or Washington.
Kenney must take responsibility and do everything in his power to make the city safer and not just blame those outside the city.
Councilmember Allan Domb said Kenney should resign because his comments amount to an abdication of his oath of office.
“His remarks indicated that he’s given up on the city and the people he’s supposed to serve every day,” Domb said. “Public leaders are sworn into office to serve those they represent … You can’t have a leader who is the coach of a team and throws in the towel.”
The problem goes beyond Kenney’s exasperation with his job.
The mayor and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s approach toward gun violence is not working.
While gun violence is up in big cities across the nation, homicides and shootings in the city are at record highs. Philadelphia set an all-time record for homicides in 2021, with 562 deaths, and is maintaining that pace so far this year.
Kenney should be commended for promoting and funding grassroots non law-enforcement anti-violence efforts and Krasner should be applauded for some of his criminal justice reforms to end mass incarceration for minor nonviolent offenses and other injustices.
But Kenney and Krasner are not doing enough to stop the bloodshed in our city.
The city must do a better job of enforcing existing gun laws and using technology to reduce gun violence.
More surveillance cameras and drones are needed. If the city budget is not adequate to cover all the cameras and drones that are needed, then the mayor should be leading the charge for additional funding from Gov. Tom Wolf and President Joe Biden, both Democrats, and the business community.
In less than two months, Jay-Z’s Made in America festival is scheduled to return in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for Labor Day weekend. The mayor needs to announce that additional drones and cameras as well as undercover police will be deployed on the scene.
More drones are needed at large city events and troubled hot spots in the city.
The additional cameras and drones will act both as a deterrent and as a tool to help catch and prosecute criminals.
The police and the District Attorney’s office must work together to do more to target, arrest, prosecute and put in jail those who buy guns for other people to use in crimes, so-called straw purchases, as well as those who are caught carrying illegal guns and use illegal guns in crimes.
As former District Attorney Seth Williams noted in a recent op-ed in Broad + Liberty, both mass incarceration, an approach favored by conservatives, and mass decarceration, an approach favored by progressives such as Krasner, do not work for the same reasons – they are imprecise and do not focus on sending violent offenders to jail.
Williams recommended assigning prosecutors to specific communities where they can focus on the most active and violent offenders and effectively put them in jail.
“We know from decades of criminal justice data that less than one half of one percent of the criminal population is responsible for 60 percent or more of the violent crime, ‘’ said Williams, repeating a statistic backed by law enforcement studies. “The key to effective law enforcement is knowing through collaboration and geographic organization who the half of one percent is and then focusing your resources on stopping them. You can actually send fewer people to jail if the people you are sending are the right people.”
More so than any one specific crime-fighting tactic, the attitude of the city’s top leaders must change:
Stop blaming others.
Take responsibility.
Get tough and lock up violent criminals.
While much more must be done to reduce poverty, increase jobs with good wages and improve education, let’s not use these challenges as excuses not to reduce violent crime.
The overwhelming majority of Philadelphians are law-abiding, including our young people, despite their challenges.
Our young people are not out of control. Violent criminals are out of control.
Gun violence is taking the lives of innocent men, women and children in our city. It is wounding the spirit of a vibrant city where people should be able to go to work and attend school and have fun without fear.
Kenney has 18 months left in office. He needs to show in the coming days and weeks through words and action that he is doing everything he can to reduce gun violence.
But if he has truly given up, he should do himself and the city a favor and resign.
It’s time for Kenney to either lead or leave office.
