Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner are at odds over not charging a shooter in connection with last Saturday night’s mass shooting on South Street.
Kenney said Wednesday that anyone who fired a weapon during the shooting deserved to be jailed, including the man prosecutors said had acted in self-defense.
“Anybody who fired a gun that day should be locked up,” said Kenney, speaking at a virtual gun-violence briefing.
Krasner’s office disagreed with the mayor’s comments.
“He’s not a cop, he’s not an attorney,” said Jane Roh, Krasner’s spokesperson, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The DA and our entire office is incredibly frustrated with the gun violence that’s happening.
“But just like the mayor, we are bound by the law, we cannot invent crimes that don’t exist and facts that aren’t true.”
In this Kenney and Krasner exchange, Krasner appears to be right. The DA should not be bring charges and especially not “lock them up” if they fired a legal firearm in self-defense.
The Kenney-Krasner dispute came as two men who were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday are charged with murder in connection with the South Street shooting, which killed three people and wounded 11.
Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but is now 18, both face murder charges, authorities said. Dukes-Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, 27, while Whittington is accused in the death of Kristopher Minners, 22. Both suspects are from the Philadelphia area, but were captured late Thursday morning at a home in Richmond without incident, according to Robert Clark, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.
The two will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia in the coming weeks and will not be eligible for bail given the murder charges.
The mayor and DA have been at odds before on law enforcement.
For example, last March, Kenney urged Krasner’s office to take a stronger stance on the prosecution of gun-related cases in the city, saying the shootings indicate a need for tougher standards during the coronavirus pandemic. Kenney later clarified that while the cases are being prosecuted he suggested that too many are being handled without incarceration.
Kenney’s remarks came after a shooting in North Philadelphia that left five people wounded, including a toddler and two teenagers.
“We are calling on the district attorney to vigorously enforce all firearms-related charges during this time of crisis,” Kenney said, according to the PhillyVoice. “It is imperative that we send a clear message: gun violence will not be taken lightly. That is a message the DA can reinforce in his office’s handling of all such cases going forward.”
Krasner has said that decades of “stop-and-frisk” policing have led to a downturn in the number of witnesses being willing to testify. He also blames gun violence.
The longstanding dispute between the mayor and the DA is offensive to the citizens of Philadelphia who are seeing young children shot to death on city streets during record high levels of homicides.
The city is on pace to exceed last year’s homicide toll of 499 — more than New York, which has five times Philadelphia’s population.
Kenney and Krasner are the two top local officials most responsible for public safety. The high rate of homicides shows that they have been ineffective in reducing gun violence.
They need to stop pointing fingers at each other or focusing the blame mainly on the lack of new gun control legislation coming out of Harrisburg and Washington.
With so many of the city’s homicides going unsolved, it is clear that the city needs more effective policing and stronger prosecution.
Instead of fighting each other, the mayor and the DA should be working together to solve Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.
