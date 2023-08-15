Hawaii Fires

The hall of historic Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames Aug. 8 in Lahaina, Hawaii. — Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Green published a cool infographic a few weeks ago showing how many billion-dollar climate disasters had struck each U.S. state and territory since 1980. Of the 52 locales in the graphic, only one had avoided any such catastrophe for the past 30 years: Hawaii.

It was enough to make you daydream about riding out the climate emergency in an untouched tropical paradise. But that was an illusion, one the deadly wildfires tearing through Maui last week have shattered. It’s the latest of many reminders in this year of record-breaking heat that no place on Earth will be untouched by an increasingly chaotic global climate.

Mark Gongloff is a Bloomberg Opinion editor and columnist covering climate change. A former managing editor of Fortune.com, he ran the HuffPost’s business and technology coverage and was a reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.

